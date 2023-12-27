27 States and Cities Pay the Most for Takeout — Is Yours on the List?

Most of us know that the cost of takeout food is typically much higher than the costs associated with cooking your own meals at home. That said, just how much more expensive takeout can be actually varies from state to state and from city to city, as new data from NetCredit reveals.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Learn: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

How much pricier is takeout in these states and cities — and how can you save on costs in these areas and beyond?

States With Above Average Costs of Takeout Food

North Dakota: 0.02% higher

0.02% higher Wisconsin: 0.03% higher

0.03% higher Idaho: 0.09% higher

0.09% higher Illinois : 0.12% higher

: 0.12% higher Delaware: 1.62% higher

1.62% higher Minnesota: 2.34% higher

2.34% higher Maine: 2.93% higher

2.93% higher Arizona: 3.07% higher

3.07% higher New Jersey: 5.06% higher

5.06% higher New York: 5.09% higher

5.09% higher Connecticut: 5.13% higher

5.13% higher Rhode Island: 6.63% higher

6.63% higher Massachusetts: 7.20% higher

7.20% higher New Hampshire: 7.60% higher

7.60% higher Vermont: 7.89% higher

7.89% higher California: 11.75% higher

11.75% higher Hawaii: 11.98% higher

11.98% higher Washington: 12.91% higher

12.91% higher Alaska: 18.17%

Cities With Above Average Costs of Takeout Food

San Diego, CA: 14.60% higher

14.60% higher New York, NY: 14.60% higher

14.60% higher Seattle, WA: 14.95% higher

14.95% higher Tacoma, WA: 15.19% higher

15.19% higher Bellevue, WA: 16.67% higher

16.67% higher Edmond, OK: 16.85% higher

16.85% higher Los Angeles, CA: 17.94% higher

17.94% higher Fairbanks, AK: 17.99% higher

17.99% higher Honolulu, HI: 18.07% higher

18.07% higher Anchorage, AK: 18.29% higher

Ways To Save on Takeout

With the average price of takeout food being so much higher in these locations, you may be curious how residents in these areas can save on the takeout splurge. Here’s what to do:

1. Seek Out Restaurant Coupons

Some restaurants offer coupons that can get you discounts – especially for first timer diners.

“Keep an eye out for discount coupons, which can significantly reduce the cost of your takeout orders,” said Daniel de Vries of VoucherAlarm.com. “You can find these in mailers, newspapers, or online coupon sites.”

2. Leverage Restaurant Apps

It’s smart to download apps from your favorite restaurants, including chains.

“Many offer exclusive coupons, loyalty rewards or first-order discounts, which can lead to substantial savings,” de Vries said.

3. Order Family-Sized Portions

Ordering bigger meals can potentially cut costs. “Family-sized meals or bulk orders often come at a better price per serving than individual meals,” de Vries said.

4. Order With Neighbors

You can cut the costs of food delivery by going in on an order with your neighbors.

“You can join the group of your community to seek friends and neighbors who are willing to order takeout with you together,” said Joseph Morgan, money-saving expert at CouponBirds.

5. Invite Friends to Get an Extra Discount

“Most food delivery apps have a referral program to encourage users to invite friends or family to sign up and use their apps or service,” Morgan said. “You can get discounts, credits or other incentives once your friends and families order successfully. This is a great way to share your favorite food and get discounts.”

6. Call for Takeout From the Restaurant Directly

Ordering food from third-party apps such as UberEats is convenient, but a potentially steep surcharge is always involved. Talk to the restaurant directly to get the real, cheaper price.

I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart

“Many restaurants have to increase their food price to pay for the food delivery fee charged by the third-party apps,” Morgan said. “Therefore, if you skip the delivery app and call your local restaurant to place a takeout order directly, that’s a win-win for both sides.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27 States and Cities Pay the Most for Takeout — Is Yours on the List?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.