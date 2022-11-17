27 Six-Figure Jobs You Can Get With a 4-Year Degree

When it comes to finding a high-paying and rewarding career, many people believe that you need to pursue a graduate or professional degree. However, there are actually many excellent six-figure jobs that can be obtained with just a four-year degree. Some of the most popular options that can bulk up your checking account include positions in engineering, information technology, and management.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 25 different occupation groups. Only seven occupation groups requiring just a Bachelor's degree have a 2021 median salary of over $100,000. Surprisingly, Business and Financial occupations did not make the list. While the 2021 median pay for several occupations in that category were over $90,000, none topped $100,000. The highest-paying occupation group was Healthcare, but all those roles require higher-level education. Here are the top-paying jobs that only require a Bachelor's degree, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Architecture and Engineering occupations

There are six roles that fall under this category.

1. Petroleum engineers: $130,850

Petroleum engineers design and develop methods for extracting oil and gas from deposits below the Earth's surface.

2. Computer hardware engineers: $128,170

Computer hardware engineers research, design, develop, and test computer systems and components.

3. Aerospace engineers: $122,270

Aerospace engineers design aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and missiles.

4. Nuclear engineers: $120,380

Nuclear engineers research and develop the processes, instruments, and systems used to derive benefits from nuclear energy and radiation.

5. Chemical engineers: $105,550

Chemical engineers apply the principles of chemistry, biology, physics, and math to solve problems that involve the use of fuel, drugs, food, and many other products.

6. Electrical and electronics engineers: $101,780

Electrical engineers design, develop, test, and supervise the manufacture of electrical equipment.

Arts and Design occupations

Only one job makes the cut in this category.

7. Art directors: $100,890

Art directors are responsible for the visual style and images in magazines, newspapers, product packaging, and movie and television productions.

Computer and Information Technology occupations

Those who know their way around computers can earn a good salary.

8. Computer network architects: $120,520

Computer network architects design and build data communication networks, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), and Intranets.

9. Software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers: $109,020

Software developers design computer applications or programs. Software quality assurance analysts and testers identify problems with applications or programs and report defects.

10. Information security analysts: $102,600

Information security analysts plan and carry out security measures to protect an organization's computer networks and systems.

11. Database administrators and architects: $101,000

Database administrators and architects create or organize systems to store and secure data.

Management occupations

There are plenty of well-paying management positions to choose from.

12. Computer and information systems managers: $159,010

Computer and information systems managers plan, coordinate, and direct computer-related activities in an organization.

13. Architectural and engineering managers: $152,350

Architectural and engineering managers plan, direct, and coordinate activities in architectural and engineering companies.

14. Natural sciences managers: $137,900

Natural sciences managers supervise the work of scientists, including chemists, physicists, and biologists.

15. Advertising, promotions, and marketing managers: $133,380

Advertising, promotions, and marketing managers plan programs to generate interest in products or services.

16. Financial managers: $131,710

Financial managers create financial reports, direct investment activities, and develop plans for the long-term financial goals of their organizations.

17. Compensation and benefits managers: $127,530

Compensation and benefits managers plan, develop, and oversee programs to pay employees.

18. Sales managers: $127,490

Sales managers direct organizations' sales teams.

19. Human resources managers: $126,230

Human resources managers plan, coordinate, and direct the administrative functions of an organization.

20. Training and development managers: $120,130

Training and development managers plan, coordinate, and direct skills- and knowledge-enhancement programs for an organization's staff.

21. Public relations and fundraising managers: $119,860

Public relations managers direct the creation of materials that will enhance the public image of their employer or client. Fundraising managers coordinate campaigns that bring in donations for their organization.

22. Industrial production managers: $103,150

Industrial production managers oversee the operations of manufacturing and related plants.

23. Medical and health services managers: $101,340

Medical and health services managers plan, direct, and coordinate the business activities of healthcare providers.

Math occupations

There are just two math-related positions on this list.

24. Actuaries: $105,900

Actuaries use mathematics, statistics, and financial theory to analyze the economic costs of risk and uncertainty.

25. Data scientists: $100,910

Data scientists use analytical tools and techniques to extract meaningful insights from data.

Sales occupations

Just one sales career averages above $100,000.

26. Sales engineers: $103,710

Sales engineers sell complex scientific and technological products or services to businesses.

Transportation and Material Moving occupations

The final job on this list is an important one.

27. Air traffic controllers: $129,750

Air traffic controllers coordinate the movement of aircraft to maintain safe distances between them.

Whatever your area of interest may be, there are plenty of exciting six-figure jobs out there that can be obtained with a Bachelor's degree. Overall employment in these seven occupational groups are projected to grow as fast as the average or higher than other occupations, making them high-demand professions. While the other occupational groups didn't crack six figures, there were plenty that paid over $75,000.

