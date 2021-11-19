27% of Workers Say They Can't Fit a Side Hustle Into Their Schedule. These 3 Flexible Gigs May Be a Good Choice

Image source: Getty Images

There's a reason so many people are rushing to get side jobs these days. Inflation has made the cost of everyday expenses soar, and now, a lot of people are struggling to maintain their buying power based on their regular salary alone.

But even if you're not struggling financially, it could still work to your benefit to get a side hustle. For one thing, that extra money could make it so you're able to spend more on leisure, take extra vacations, or just plain enjoy yourself more easily. Plus, the money from your side gig could be instrumental in helping you meet key goals, like saving up to buy a home or finally paying off your credit cards.

One challenge many people face when seeking out a side hustle is finding the time. In fact, in a recent Monster.com survey, 27% of respondents say they can't find a side gig because their current schedule won't allow for one.

If you're in a similar boat, you'll need to focus on side hustles that are known to be flexible. Here are a few worth looking at.

1. Web content, development, or design

Any side gig that really only requires you to have a computer and internet connection is one worth looking at when you're pressed for time. Often, these gigs will allow you to work at your own pace as long as you stick to the deadlines you've been given.

For example, say your hours at your main job are unpredictable, but you're able to find a blog that wants three new posts submitted every month. Even if each post takes an hour or two, chances are, with that much lead time, you can fit that work into your schedule, even if it's pretty jam-packed.

2. Selling crafts online

When you're constantly busy, and on the go, you need downtime. Working a side hustle could bring you dangerously close to the point of burnout.

That's why selling crafts could be a good fit. Not only is it a flexible gig -- you spend time on your creations when you have it available --- but it could end up feeling more like a hobby than a job. That could be a good thing for your mental health.

3. Driving for a ride-hailing service

The upside of driving passengers around for money is you get to decide when you will work. If there's a week that's super busy at your main job, you can simply opt not to do any driving for money. It's that simple. On the other hand, if your schedule magically frees up certain weeks, you can pick up extra passengers for a more robust income boost.

What's the right side gig for you?

Given the number of potential side hustles out there, you don't have to write off the idea of having one just because you're pressed for time. It pays to explore these flexible side gigs so you can reap the many benefits of a boosted paycheck.

