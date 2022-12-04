27% of Consumers Are Buying More Food in Bulk. Here Are 3 Mistakes to Avoid

Inflation has been battering consumers for well over a year now. If you've been racking up sky-high credit card bills just to put food on the table, you're definitely not alone.

At the same time, you may want to rethink your grocery shopping habits in light of rampant inflation. In a recent survey by Bank of America, 27% of respondents said they're making adjustments to their supermarket spending by buying more items in bulk to save money. And that's a strategy that definitely has the potential to work.

At the same time, there are certain pitfalls you might encounter if you go the bulk shopping route. Here are a few to keep on your radar.

1. Taking a chance on new items

If there are staple items your family consumes on a regular basis, then it pays to stock them in bulk since you're very likely to use them. But one thing you don't want to do is take a chance on a new brand or flavor by buying it in bulk for the first time.

So, let's say your kids are generally pretty accommodating when it comes to cereal. You might find a new type on sale in bulk and think, "Hey, I'll give this a chance." But what if your kids just happen to hate that flavor? Now, you're stuck with a whole lot of it. And that's not ideal.

2. Forgetting about storage space

You may be confident that a given item you're looking to buy in bulk is something your family members will willingly consume -- even your picky-eater children. But just because you're not worried about a given item being rejected doesn't mean you have the space to store it.

Before purchasing items in bulk, think about whether you have the means to store them appropriately. Buying a humongous sack of French fries or chicken nuggets won't do you a lot of good if your freezer is already jam-packed and there's no room to fit anything more.

3. Forgetting about periods away from the house

Buying perishable foods in bulk isn't always a bad idea -- especially if you do a lot of cooking and eating at home. But once you get into the habit of bulk buying, do pay attention to your personal calendar. If there are periods when you'll be away from the house, you'll want to cut back on bulk buying to avoid having items go to waste.

For example, say you normally consume a gallon of milk in a seven-day period. If you're shopping on a Monday for the upcoming week but intend to go away for the weekend, it may not be the best time to buy a full gallon.

Buying groceries in bulk could help you attain some financial relief at a time when food costs are soaring. Just be sure to avoid these pitfalls if you decide to go that route. Otherwise, rather than saving money, you might end up wasting money at a time you can't afford to.

