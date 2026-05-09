Markets
IDEF

This $27 Million ETF Buy Shows How Investors Are Playing Rising Global Defense Spending

May 09, 2026 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Ponciano for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

On May 7, 2026, Wharton Business Group disclosed a new position in the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF), acquiring 804,617 shares in a trade estimated at $27.15 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 7, 2026, Wharton Business Group opened a new position in the iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF, acquiring 804,617 shares. The estimated transaction value was $27.15 million, calculated using the average closing price during the January to March 2026 quarter. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $27.15 million.

What else to know

  • This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.03% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.
  • Top five holdings after the filing:
    • NYSEMKT:QUAL: $230.52 million (8.7% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:VLUE: $164.01 million (6.2% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:EFAV: $156.59 million (5.9% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT:EEMV: $151.93 million (5.7% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ:KBWB: $144.61 million (5.5% of AUM)
  • IDEF is up about 31% since the ETF’s inception last May.

ETF overview

MetricValue
Price (as of market close May 7, 2026)$33.24
Net assets$3.6 billion

ETF snapshot

  • IDEF offers exposure to companies in the defense and industrials sectors through an actively managed exchange-traded fund structure.
  • The ETF generates revenue primarily from management fees and investment returns tied to the performance of its underlying portfolio holdings.
  • It targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified access to defense and industrial equities.

The iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF provides investors with a vehicle to access a curated selection of defense and industrial companies. The strategy leverages active management to adapt portfolio allocations in response to sector trends and market conditions. This approach aims to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns while offering diversification across key industry players.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase seems to be a broader macro bet on sustained geopolitical tension and rising defense spending rather than a wager on any single contractor. Instead of trying to pick one winner, Wharton appears to be buying into the entire ecosystem tied to military modernization, cybersecurity, aerospace, and industrial resilience.

Since launching in May of last year, IDEF has climbed roughly 31% as investors poured money into companies benefiting from increased global security spending. The ETF now manages about $3.57 billion in assets and holds 111 positions across defense, aerospace, industrials, and adjacent technology names. Its largest holdings include RTX, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Palantir, and Northrop Grumman, while international exposure includes names like Rheinmetall and Rolls-Royce.

BlackRock specifically markets the fund around the idea that geopolitical fragmentation and economic competition are creating long-term demand for defense and infrastructure investment. That narrative has only intensified as governments across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. continue boosting military budgets.

Ultimately, the appeal here is diversification within a trend that increasingly looks structural rather than temporary. The risk, of course, is that expectations around defense spending and AI-enabled military technology have already become crowded trades after such a strong run.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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