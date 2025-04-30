Personal Finance

27 Major Cities Where You Need More Than $1.5 Million To Retire

April 30, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

With the future of Social Security in question, retirement in America is beginning to seem more difficult and costly than ever before, especially in major metropolitan areas with high rents and cost of living. The amount needed for a comfortable retirement is higher than ever in America’s major cities.

Do you have enough to retire in a large American city? Do you even know how much you would need to do so? GOBankingRates has a few answers.

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the 100 most populous cities in America, using information culled from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then cross-referenced with Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to determine the 27 cities that require at least $1.5 million or more to retire in. The list begins with the city in which $1.5 million would last the least amount of time.

Keep reading to find out cities that require at least $1.5 million to retire.

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

Fremont, California

  • $1.5 million will last: 12.8 years
  • Annual cost of living: $117,470

View of the historic buildings along 6th Avenue towards downtown Manhattan in New York City NYC.

New York City

  • $1.5 million will last: 14.5 years
  • Annual cost of living: $103,650

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Honolulu

  • $1.5 million will last: 14.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $103,049
Arlington Virginia skyline

Arlington, Virginia

  • $1.5 million will last: 15.2 years
  • Annual cost of living: $98,723
Irvine California business district

Irvine, California

  • $1.5 million will last: 15.4 years
  • Annual cost of living: $97,161
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

Seattle

  • $1.5 million will last: 15.8 years
  • Annual cost of living: $94,998

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Boston

  • $1.5 million will last: 16.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $90,611
PLANO, TEXAS--AUGUST 2017: Railroad crossing sign with modern buildings in downtown Plano, Texas.

Plano, Texas

  • $1.5 million will last: 17.3 years
  • Annual cost of living: $86,946
Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Santa Ana, California

  • $1.5 million will last: 17.4 years
  • Annual cost of living: $86,285
Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • $1.5 million will last: 17.9 years
  • Annual cost of living: $83,821

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

Newark, New Jersey

  • $1.5 million will last: 18.5 years
  • Annual cost of living: $81,117
Arlington, Texas AT&T football Stadium, November 23, 2018 is home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium located in Arlington, Texas USA,.

Arlington, Texas

  • $1.5 million will last: 19.0 years
  • Annual cost of living: $78,894
El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

El Paso, Texas

  • $1.5 million will last: 19.3 years
  • Annual cost of living: $77,572
Sunrise at Portland, Oregon.

Portland, Oregan

  • $1.5 million will last: 19.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $76,731

Beautiful Denver skyscraper at night, Denver, Colorado, USA.

Denver

  • $1.5 million will last: 19.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $76,671
Aurora-Colorado

Aurora, Colorado

  • $1.5 million will last: 20.2 years
  • Annual cost of living: $74,328
Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

Corpus Christi, Texas

  • $1.5 million will last: 20.7 years
  • Annual cost of living: $72,585
Boise Idaho iStock

Boise, Idaho

  • $1.5 million will last: 20.9 years
  • Annual cost of living: $71,864

Miami Florida iStock

Miami

  • $1.5 million will last: 21.0 years
  • Annual cost of living: $71,443

Reno, Nevada

  • $1.5 million will last: 21.1 years
  • Annual cost of living: $71,263
Beautiful view along the dock at Anchorage, Alaska - Image.

Anchorage, Alaska

  • $1.5 million will last: 21.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $69,400
Atlanta Skyline at Dusk stock photo

Atlanta

  • $1.5 million will last: 22.0 years
  • Annual cost of living: $68,079
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

Chandler, Arizona

  • $1.5 million will last: 22.4 years
  • Annual cost of living: $67,117

North-Las-Vegas-NV

North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • $1.5 million will last: 22.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $66,456
Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Henderson, Nevada

  • $1.5 million will last: 22.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $66,456
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

Las Vegas

  • $1.5 million will last: 22.6 years
  • Annual cost of living: $66,456
Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • $1.5 million will last: 22.4 years
  • Annual cost of living: $66,276

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and average expenditure costs for 65+ households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 31, 2025.

