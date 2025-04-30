27 Major Cities Where You Need More Than $1.5 Million To Retire

With the future of Social Security in question, retirement in America is beginning to seem more difficult and costly than ever before, especially in major metropolitan areas with high rents and cost of living. The amount needed for a comfortable retirement is higher than ever in America’s major cities.
Check Out: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State
Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too
Do you have enough to retire in a large American city? Do you even know how much you would need to do so? GOBankingRates has a few answers.
Recently, GOBankingRates studied the 100 most populous cities in America, using information culled from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then cross-referenced with Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to determine the 27 cities that require at least $1.5 million or more to retire in. The list begins with the city in which $1.5 million would last the least amount of time.
Keep reading to find out cities that require at least $1.5 million to retire.
Fremont, California
- $1.5 million will last: 12.8 years
- Annual cost of living: $117,470
Also See: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Find Out: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax
New York City
- $1.5 million will last: 14.5 years
- Annual cost of living: $103,650
See More: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Honolulu
- $1.5 million will last: 14.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $103,049
Arlington, Virginia
- $1.5 million will last: 15.2 years
- Annual cost of living: $98,723
Irvine, California
- $1.5 million will last: 15.4 years
- Annual cost of living: $97,161
Seattle
- $1.5 million will last: 15.8 years
- Annual cost of living: $94,998
Read More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State
Boston
- $1.5 million will last: 16.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $90,611
Plano, Texas
- $1.5 million will last: 17.3 years
- Annual cost of living: $86,946
Santa Ana, California
- $1.5 million will last: 17.4 years
- Annual cost of living: $86,285
Jersey City, New Jersey
- $1.5 million will last: 17.9 years
- Annual cost of living: $83,821
Discover More: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Newark, New Jersey
- $1.5 million will last: 18.5 years
- Annual cost of living: $81,117
Arlington, Texas
- $1.5 million will last: 19.0 years
- Annual cost of living: $78,894
El Paso, Texas
- $1.5 million will last: 19.3 years
- Annual cost of living: $77,572
Portland, Oregan
- $1.5 million will last: 19.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $76,731
Explore More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State
Denver
- $1.5 million will last: 19.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $76,671
Aurora, Colorado
- $1.5 million will last: 20.2 years
- Annual cost of living: $74,328
Corpus Christi, Texas
- $1.5 million will last: 20.7 years
- Annual cost of living: $72,585
Boise, Idaho
- $1.5 million will last: 20.9 years
- Annual cost of living: $71,864
Also See: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Miami
- $1.5 million will last: 21.0 years
- Annual cost of living: $71,443
Reno, Nevada
- $1.5 million will last: 21.1 years
- Annual cost of living: $71,263
Anchorage, Alaska
- $1.5 million will last: 21.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $69,400
Atlanta
- $1.5 million will last: 22.0 years
- Annual cost of living: $68,079
Chandler, Arizona
- $1.5 million will last: 22.4 years
- Annual cost of living: $67,117
Compare This: How Much Money You Need To Retire in Canada vs the US
North Las Vegas, Nevada
- $1.5 million will last: 22.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $66,456
Henderson, Nevada
- $1.5 million will last: 22.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $66,456
Las Vegas
- $1.5 million will last: 22.6 years
- Annual cost of living: $66,456
Colorado Springs, Colorado
- $1.5 million will last: 22.4 years
- Annual cost of living: $66,276
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and average expenditure costs for 65+ households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 31, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- Mark Cuban: Trump's Tariffs Will Affect This Class of People the Most
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- How To Get the Most Value From Your Costco Membership in 2025
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27 Major Cities Where You Need More Than $1.5 Million To Retire
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.