27 Major Cities Where You Need More Than $1.5 Million To Retire

With the future of Social Security in question, retirement in America is beginning to seem more difficult and costly than ever before, especially in major metropolitan areas with high rents and cost of living. The amount needed for a comfortable retirement is higher than ever in America’s major cities.

Do you have enough to retire in a large American city? Do you even know how much you would need to do so? GOBankingRates has a few answers.

Recently, GOBankingRates studied the 100 most populous cities in America, using information culled from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then cross-referenced with Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey to determine the 27 cities that require at least $1.5 million or more to retire in. The list begins with the city in which $1.5 million would last the least amount of time.

Keep reading to find out cities that require at least $1.5 million to retire.

Fremont, California

$1.5 million will last: 12.8 years

12.8 years Annual cost of living: $117,470

New York City

$1.5 million will last: 14.5 years

14.5 years Annual cost of living: $103,650

Honolulu

$1.5 million will last: 14.6 years

14.6 years Annual cost of living: $103,049

Arlington, Virginia

$1.5 million will last: 15.2 years

15.2 years Annual cost of living: $98,723

Irvine, California

$1.5 million will last: 15.4 years

15.4 years Annual cost of living: $97,161

Seattle

$1.5 million will last: 15.8 years

15.8 years Annual cost of living: $94,998

Boston

$1.5 million will last: 16.6 years

16.6 years Annual cost of living: $90,611

Plano, Texas

$1.5 million will last: 17.3 years

17.3 years Annual cost of living: $86,946

Santa Ana, California

$1.5 million will last: 17.4 years

17.4 years Annual cost of living: $86,285

Jersey City, New Jersey

$1.5 million will last: 17.9 years

17.9 years Annual cost of living: $83,821

Newark, New Jersey

$1.5 million will last: 18.5 years

18.5 years Annual cost of living: $81,117

Arlington, Texas

$1.5 million will last: 19.0 years

19.0 years Annual cost of living: $78,894

El Paso, Texas

$1.5 million will last: 19.3 years

19.3 years Annual cost of living: $77,572

Portland, Oregan

$1.5 million will last: 19.6 years

19.6 years Annual cost of living: $76,731

Denver

$1.5 million will last: 19.6 years

19.6 years Annual cost of living: $76,671

Aurora, Colorado

$1.5 million will last: 20.2 years

20.2 years Annual cost of living: $74,328

Corpus Christi, Texas

$1.5 million will last: 20.7 years

20.7 years Annual cost of living: $72,585

Boise, Idaho

$1.5 million will last: 20.9 years

20.9 years Annual cost of living: $71,864

Miami

$1.5 million will last: 21.0 years

21.0 years Annual cost of living: $71,443

Reno, Nevada

$1.5 million will last: 21.1 years

21.1 years Annual cost of living: $71,263

Anchorage, Alaska

$1.5 million will last: 21.6 years

21.6 years Annual cost of living: $69,400

Atlanta

$1.5 million will last: 22.0 years

22.0 years Annual cost of living: $68,079

Chandler, Arizona

$1.5 million will last: 22.4 years

22.4 years Annual cost of living: $67,117

North Las Vegas, Nevada

$1.5 million will last: 22.6 years

22.6 years Annual cost of living: $66,456

Henderson, Nevada

$1.5 million will last: 22.6 years

22.6 years Annual cost of living: $66,456

Las Vegas

$1.5 million will last: 22.6 years

22.6 years Annual cost of living: $66,456

Colorado Springs, Colorado

$1.5 million will last: 22.4 years

22.4 years Annual cost of living: $66,276

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and average expenditure costs for 65+ households were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 31, 2025.

