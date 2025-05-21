Personal Finance

27 Cities Where Renting for 5 Years Costs More Than a Down Payment

May 21, 2025 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Many Americans who rent do so because they can’t afford a down payment on a home. When you rent, however, that money is gone for good, while when you put that money toward a down payment, you’re investing in an asset that adds to your net worth.

The money Americans put towards rent really adds up over time, and in many major cities, five years worth of rent is enough for a 20% down payment on a median-priced home.

To find the cities where the total rent paid over five years is more than the cost of a down payment, Zoocasa calculated the total rent spent over five years in 43 cities from 2020 to 2025 using Rent.com’s average prices, and then compared that amount to the cost of a 20% down payment on a median-priced single-family home in each respective city, using data from the National Association of Realtors.

Based on this analysis, these are the cities where renting for five years costs more than a down payment.

Twilight and sunset pictures of downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie.

Cleveland

  • 20% down payment: $44,380
  • Total rent paid over five years: $66,864

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania skyline at dusk

Pittsburgh

  • 20% down payment: $45,080
  • Total rent paid over five years: $80,574

Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

Buffalo, New York

  • 20% down payment: $53,460
  • Total rent paid over five years: $67,950
City of St. Louis, Missouri skyline

St. Louis

  • 20% down payment: $54,060
  • Total rent paid over five years: $65,526
Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

Detroit

  • 20% down payment: $54,140
  • Total rent paid over five years: $75,556
Memphis Tennessee TN Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

Memphis, Tennessee

  • 20% down payment: $55,680
  • Total rent paid over five years: $60,066

Downtown Louisville skyline with reflections on the Ohio River.

Louisville, Kentucky

  • 20% down payment: $55,840
  • Total rent paid over five years: $62,088
Cincinnati, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Ohio River.

Cincinnati

  • 20% down payment: $59,260
  • Total rent paid over five years: $65,244
Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

Indianapolis

  • 20% down payment: $63,620
  • Total rent paid over five years: $69,168
Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio

  • 20% down payment: $65,340
  • Total rent paid over five years: $71,280
Virginia Beach’s coastal skyline with hotels and condominium towers, and with the Virginia Beach coastline and people in the foreground.

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • 20% down payment: $71,140
  • Total rent paid over five years: $79,746

Chicago, Illinois, USA downtown skyline from Lincoln Park at twilight

Chicago

  • 20% down payment: $73,920
  • Total rent paid over five years: $88,788
Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

Atlanta

  • 20% down payment: $74,940
  • Total rent paid over five years: $86,556
Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

Philadelphia

  • 20% down payment: $75,300
  • Total rent paid over five years: $103,080
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

Dallas

  • 20% down payment: $76,500
  • Total rent paid over five years: $84,708

Minneapolis skyline

Minneapolis

  • 20% down payment: $77,220
  • Total rent paid over five years: $87,960

Tampa, Fla.

Tampa, Florida

  • 20% down payment: $81,200
  • Total rent paid over five years: $99,486
Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

Jacksonville, Florida

  • 20% down payment: $81,400
  • Total rent paid over five years: $84,294
Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • 20% down payment: $81,860
  • Total rent paid over five years: $82,464
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Baltimore

  • 20% down payment: $82,320
  • Total rent paid over five years: $87,780

Nashville, Tennessee, USA skyline and riverboat on the Cumberland River at night.

Nashville, Tennessee

  • 20% down payment: $85,120
  • Total rent paid over five years: $93,756
Downtown Orlando, Florida Skyline at Sunset

Orlando, Florida

  • 20% down payment: $89,000
  • Total rent paid over five years: $98,532
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • 20% down payment: $99,240
  • Total rent paid over five years: $105,126
Downtown Sacramento skyline with the Sacramento River and the historic Delta King riverboat in the foreground and puffy white clouds and a deep blue sky in the background.

Sacramento, California

  • 20% down payment: $110,000
  • Total rent paid over five years: $115,770

Riverside, Calif.

Riverside, California

  • 20% down payment: $119,500
  • Total rent paid over five years: $129,252
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

Miami

  • 20% down payment: $127,000
  • Total rent paid over five years: $132,012
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • 20% down payment: $141,700
  • Total rent paid over five years: $159,168

