27 Cities Where Renting for 5 Years Costs More Than a Down Payment

Many Americans who rent do so because they can’t afford a down payment on a home. When you rent, however, that money is gone for good, while when you put that money toward a down payment, you’re investing in an asset that adds to your net worth.

The money Americans put towards rent really adds up over time, and in many major cities, five years worth of rent is enough for a 20% down payment on a median-priced home.

To find the cities where the total rent paid over five years is more than the cost of a down payment, Zoocasa calculated the total rent spent over five years in 43 cities from 2020 to 2025 using Rent.com’s average prices, and then compared that amount to the cost of a 20% down payment on a median-priced single-family home in each respective city, using data from the National Association of Realtors.

Based on this analysis, these are the cities where renting for five years costs more than a down payment.

Cleveland

20% down payment: $44,380

$44,380 Total rent paid over five years: $66,864

Pittsburgh

20% down payment: $45,080

$45,080 Total rent paid over five years: $80,574

Buffalo, New York

20% down payment: $53,460

$53,460 Total rent paid over five years: $67,950

St. Louis

20% down payment: $54,060

$54,060 Total rent paid over five years: $65,526

Detroit

20% down payment: $54,140

$54,140 Total rent paid over five years: $75,556

Memphis, Tennessee

20% down payment: $55,680

$55,680 Total rent paid over five years: $60,066

Louisville, Kentucky

20% down payment: $55,840

$55,840 Total rent paid over five years: $62,088

Cincinnati

20% down payment: $59,260

$59,260 Total rent paid over five years: $65,244

Indianapolis

20% down payment: $63,620

$63,620 Total rent paid over five years: $69,168

Columbus, Ohio

20% down payment: $65,340

$65,340 Total rent paid over five years: $71,280

Virginia Beach, Virginia

20% down payment: $71,140

$71,140 Total rent paid over five years: $79,746

Chicago

20% down payment: $73,920

$73,920 Total rent paid over five years: $88,788

Atlanta

20% down payment: $74,940

$74,940 Total rent paid over five years: $86,556

Philadelphia

20% down payment: $75,300

$75,300 Total rent paid over five years: $103,080

Dallas

20% down payment: $76,500

$76,500 Total rent paid over five years: $84,708

Minneapolis

20% down payment: $77,220

$77,220 Total rent paid over five years: $87,960

Tampa, Florida

20% down payment: $81,200

$81,200 Total rent paid over five years: $99,486

Jacksonville, Florida

20% down payment: $81,400

$81,400 Total rent paid over five years: $84,294

Charlotte, North Carolina

20% down payment: $81,860

$81,860 Total rent paid over five years: $82,464

Baltimore

20% down payment: $82,320

$82,320 Total rent paid over five years: $87,780

Nashville, Tennessee

20% down payment: $85,120

$85,120 Total rent paid over five years: $93,756

Orlando, Florida

20% down payment: $89,000

$89,000 Total rent paid over five years: $98,532

Providence, Rhode Island

20% down payment: $99,240

$99,240 Total rent paid over five years: $105,126

Sacramento, California

20% down payment: $110,000

$110,000 Total rent paid over five years: $115,770

Riverside, California

20% down payment: $119,500

$119,500 Total rent paid over five years: $129,252

Miami

20% down payment: $127,000

$127,000 Total rent paid over five years: $132,012

New York

20% down payment: $141,700

$141,700 Total rent paid over five years: $159,168

