27 Analysts Assess Estee Lauder Cos: What You Need To Know

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) has been analyzed by 27 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 10 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $114.59, a high estimate of $131.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. A decline of 9.71% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Estee Lauder Cos among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $105.00 $105.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $105.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $122.00 $114.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $95.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $95.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Filippo Falorni Citigroup Lowers Buy $105.00 $110.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $129.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $131.00 $131.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $140.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $180.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $100.00 $100.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $115.00 Christopher Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $130.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $105.00 $115.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Buy $130.00 $191.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $105.00 $108.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $100.00 $140.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $115.00 $115.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $108.00 $132.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Estee Lauder Cos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Estee Lauder Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Estee Lauder Cos's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Estee Lauder Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

A Deep Dive into Estee Lauder Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Estee Lauder Cos's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Estee Lauder Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Estee Lauder Cos's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Estee Lauder Cos's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, Estee Lauder Cos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

