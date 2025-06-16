27 Analysts Assess Coinbase Global: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 27 analysts have released ratings for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 4 11 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 9 2 7 0 1 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $256.85, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $169.00. This current average has decreased by 8.73% from the previous average price target of $281.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Coinbase Global by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $260.00 $210.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $301.00 $252.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $239.00 $209.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $300.00 $260.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $293.00 $269.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $209.00 $189.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $202.00 $169.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $270.00 $330.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $215.00 $276.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $269.00 $279.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $205.00 $183.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $270.00 $350.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $276.00 $344.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $260.00 $290.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Sell $180.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Announces Buy $252.00 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $180.00 $310.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $400.00 $475.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $245.00 - Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $169.00 $328.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $305.00 $305.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $195.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Global. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Global compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coinbase Global's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Coinbase Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Understanding the Numbers: Coinbase Global's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Coinbase Global displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Global's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Global's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Global's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Coinbase Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

