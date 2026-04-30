Up 27% in 1 Month, Amazon Is Now the Best-Performing "Magnificent Seven" Stock in 2026. 2 Reasons Why It's a Buy in May, and 1 Reason to Avoid.

Key Points

Amazon is soaring to new heights after blockbuster deals with Meta Platforms and Anthropic.

Its custom chips should help Amazon Web Services retain its market share.

Investors will cheer if Amazon can successfully deploy its capital to grow earnings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

In just one month, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has gone from a double-digit negative year-to-date (YTD) decline to a 14.4% YTD gain as of market close on April 24. Amazon is now outperforming its "Magnificent Seven" peers Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla, plus the Nasdaq Composite, and the S&P 500.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Even when factoring in Amazon's stellar 2026 performance, it has still underperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in that period, Amazon has grown its earnings rapidly. In fact, Amazon is now consistently profitable, making it easier to evaluate it on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis rather than just price-to-sales. It sports a 34 forward P/E ratio, which is reasonable for a high-growth leader in cloud computing infrastructure and online retail.

But Amazon's growth could be accelerating, which would make the stock look dirt cheap in hindsight -- even at an all-time high. Here are two reasons to buy Amazon in May, and one reason to wait.

Reasons why Amazon is a buy

1. AI investments are paying off

On April 24, Meta Platforms signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use its Graviton5 central processing units (CPUs) at scale. Meta plans to deploy tens of millions of Graviton cores to address the CPU needs of agentic artificial intelligence by improving processing power and efficiency. Meta could deploy even more chips as it expands its AI capabilities.

The Meta news comes just four days after Anthropic -- the maker of Claude large language models -- announced a more than $100 billion commitment over 10 years to AWS, including Graviton cores and Trainium chips. Trainium are application specific integrated circuits custom-built for AI workloads.

These deals showcase Amazon's booming chip business. Graviton processors are built on the AWS Nitro System, which includes specialized hardware and software for networking, storage, and security. Paired with Trainium, Amazon now has a highly integrated architecture built for AI -- which is appealing to enterprise customers.

Amazon's innovations in custom AI chips and supporting infrastructure ensure that it remains a leader in cloud computing by building cutting-edge AI factories and data centers and offering custom chips exclusively to AWS customers.

2. Enterprise and consumer-facing industry leadership

AWS is by far Amazon's most important segment and the major contributor to its current and future earnings growth. But Amazon is so much more than AWS -- it offers domestic and international online retail, advertising, subscription services, and more. These different segments give Amazon multiple levers to pull to unlock growth, no matter the business cycle.

Amazon's diversification is unique because it is an industry leader in both business-to-business (AWS) and consumer-facing industries (online retail, subscription services, healthcare, and so on). That variety gives virtually every enterprise and consumer an opportunity to be an Amazon customer, from small to multi-billion dollar cloud deals to loyal Amazon Prime subscribers, to seeing Amazon MGM Studios' Project Hail Mary in theaters.

The pitfalls of aggressive capital allocation

Amazon's diversification is a major reason why it's such an attractive long-term investment opportunity. Unlike other major tech companies like Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia, Amazon is notorious for not paying dividends and diluting shareholders through stock-based compensation that routinely exceeds stock buybacks. It's definitely a red flag for balanced investors who value stock buybacks to accelerate earnings growth and generate passive income through dividends. But the strategy is Amazon's way of betting on itself, and that has generally paid off more than it has backfired.

Amazon's recent deals with Meta and Anthropic are a testament to its capital-intensive strategy -- charting a path toward sustained market leadership for AWS. However, these wins come at a high price, as Amazon's spending is soaring to stratospheric heights. Amazon now plans to spend $200 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, a more than 150% increase in two years. Amazon isn't growing operating cash flow as quickly, which will mean it will likely report substantial negative free cash flow in 2026.

Amazon's growth potential comes with risk

Amazon is the equivalent of a power hitter in baseball. It's going to swing for the fences and hit a lot of home runs, but it's also going to strike out a fair share of the time. That approach is how an online book store became the largest online retailer and cloud computing infrastructure company in the world, but it is also why investors can lose patience with Amazon when the strikeouts pile up.

Amazon, along with Tesla, are the most purely growth-focused Magnificent Seven companies, which will likely appeal to risk-tolerant investors. But Amazon is a poor fit for investors looking for consistent cash cows that are more disciplined with their capital allocation.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $542,766 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $51,445 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $496,797!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Daniel Foelber has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.