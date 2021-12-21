26%of this Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Westamerica Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:WABC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Westamerica Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Catherine MacMillan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$141k worth of shares at a price of US$64.15 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$55.48. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Catherine MacMillan was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:WABC Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Westamerica Bancorporation

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Westamerica Bancorporation insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Westamerica Bancorporation Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Westamerica Bancorporation shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Westamerica Bancorporation and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

