2689 (HKEX:2689) Price Target Decreased by 5.68% to 6.25

The average one-year price target for 2689 (HKEX:2689) has been revised to 6.25 / share. This is an decrease of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 10.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.43% from the latest reported closing price of 4.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2689. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 13.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2689 is 0.09%, a decrease of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 181,558K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,213K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,103K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2689 by 19.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,900K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,490K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,260K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 9,434K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,578K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2689 by 20.97% over the last quarter.

