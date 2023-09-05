2688 (HKEX:2688) Price Target Decreased by 15.73% to 108.20

The average one-year price target for 2688 (HKEX:2688) has been revised to 108.20 / share. This is an decrease of 15.73% from the prior estimate of 128.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 156.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.13% from the latest reported closing price of 63.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in 2688. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2688 is 0.52%, an increase of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 267,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 55,469K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,696K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 8.14% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 24,833K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,352K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 4.69% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 15,001K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,315K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,551K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,594K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 5.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,043K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,034K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2688 by 8.79% over the last quarter.

