26% of Workers Regret Leaving Their Jobs During the Great Resignation. Do These Things to Avoid Being One of Them

If you've been thinking about quitting your job, you're in good company. Joblist reports that almost 48 million Americans quit a job in 2021.

But now, some are starting to regret that choice. In fact, in a recent survey, Joblist found that 26% of workers aren't happy with their decision to quit a job.

Now, you may have different reasons for wanting to leave your job. Maybe you're unhappy with your pay. Or maybe your salary is decent enough, but you find the work you do boring and uninspiring. You may even be thinking of quitting to escape a group of colleagues who are too competitive and cutthroat for your taste.

All of these are understandable reasons for bidding a job adieu. But the last thing you want to do is quit your job and regret it later. So to that end, take these three steps first.

1. See what's actually out there

The $50,000 salary you earn right now might barely be enough to cover your bills, let alone make it possible to consistently put money into your savings account. But before you quit your job in search of a higher salary, make sure a higher salary is realistic for what you do.

Not only should you research salary data for your industry online, but you should also try talking to people who do what you do at other companies and asking them to share some salary details. If you find out that other companies are paying roughly the same salary as yours, you may rethink your decision to quit.

Similarly, not all job listings include a salary range. But some do, so it's worth checking those out. If you're seeing open roles you're qualified for starting at $55,000 or $60,000 a year, then by all means, think about quitting. But if those jobs are being advertised for $45,000, you may be better off staying where you are.

2. Think about the things you do like about your job

Your job might have its flaws. But it might also offer certain perks you won't easily find elsewhere.

Imagine you work for a company that 100% subsidizes your health insurance so you pay nothing toward your premiums. That's a nice amount of savings. Similarly, your company might offer unlimited sick and vacation days and a generous match for your retirement plan. Make sure you're really willing to give those things up before quitting.

3. Think about where you are in life

A new job might mean getting to improve your job situation on a whole. But is it really a good time to get a new job? If you're going through other life changes, such as moving or having a baby, the stress of adjusting to a new job could really push you over the edge. And so you may want to hold off on quitting until things are more settled in your world.

Because the job market is still so full of opportunities, it's easy to see why you might be tempted to be a part of the Great Resignation. But before you do, make sure quitting your job is the right move so you don't end up bemoaning your decision to leave.

