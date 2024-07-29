26 Analysts Have This To Say About Sarepta Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 26 analysts have shared their insights on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 14 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 10 4 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $182.77, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $128.00. Observing a 10.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $165.61.

A clear picture of Sarepta Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Announces Outperform $182.00 - Biren Amin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $205.00 $205.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $176.00 $172.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $165.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $185.00 $139.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $230.00 $165.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $165.00 $165.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $157.00 $157.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $128.00 $128.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $182.00 $142.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $226.00 $185.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $213.00 $166.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $235.00 $166.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $157.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $142.00 $157.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $166.00 $166.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Buy $179.00 $145.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $180.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $175.00 $177.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $166.00 $166.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $128.00 $128.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sarepta Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sarepta Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

Sarepta Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sarepta Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 63.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sarepta Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sarepta Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sarepta Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.44. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

