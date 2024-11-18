26 Analysts Assess Gilead Sciences: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 26 analysts shared their evaluations of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 12 13 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 7 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $92.73, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 12.55% from the previous average price target of $82.39.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Gilead Sciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $84.00 $81.00 Alexandria Hammond Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $110.00 - Geoff Meacham Citigroup Announces Buy $125.00 - Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Hold $97.00 $83.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $105.00 $95.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $94.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Neutral $95.00 $80.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $81.00 $75.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $84.00 $74.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $84.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $105.00 $95.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $75.00 $75.00 Andrew Berens Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $96.00 $74.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $85.00 Aaron Gal Bernstein Announces Outperform $105.00 - Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $76.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $78.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $75.00 $74.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $74.00 $72.00

All You Need to Know About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Gilead Sciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gilead Sciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gilead Sciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gilead Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.26.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

