25 Things Grant Cardone Did — and Didn’t Do — To Become a Millionaire at Age 30

Grant Cardone is a financial influencer who has made some major changes in his life, personally and professionally, to get to the wealthy position of where he is today. In fact, Cardone did a number of things, as well as gave a few things up, to become a millionaire by the age of 30.

“Even though I became a millionaire at 30, all of these points can be applied no matter what age you are. It’s never too early or too late to change your habits and actions. If you put in the work and are consistent, change is inevitable,” Cardone wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.

If you want to become a millionaire by 30, here’s a list of what Cardone said you should and should not do.

What To Do

Make a Choice

Cardone described that he made an active decision to turn his life around in order to be a millionaire by the age of 30.

Took Time To Learn

For Cardone, he noted that he trained in sales up to the point where he was not just good, but great at it. This time put into his real-world education contributed to his success.

First To Arrive

When it comes to a job, Cardone advocated that you should be the first one to show up. This shows you have initiative and are there to take responsibility in your work.

Last To Leave

Conversely, Cardone explained that he was the last one to leave his place of employment at the end of the day. This gave him extra time to put in the hard work it took to reach his financial goals at an early age.

Work Six Days a Week

The week might have seven days, five of which are business and two of which are weekends. Cardone commented that there are no exceptions when it comes to building wealth and in this case, that means working six days out of the week.

Commit To Solutions

No matter the situation, no matter how impossible the odds are, Cardone championed not embracing excuses, but instead embracing solutions.

Always Look for Opportunities

Cardone described that he found success once he started to view and address people he did not know as opportunities rather than strangers.

Regularly Articulated Goals

For Cardone, this manifested by writing, affirming and visualizing long-term goals when he worked up and right before he went to bed. He then wrote down daily, weekly and monthly target goals for himself.

Keep Track of Progress

Being able to record and graph all your financial activity, growth and achievements will help you find the shortest distance between you and $1 million.

Be of Service

There are bumps along the way to success. When Cardone ran into them, he threw himself into service work so he could still feel like he was contributing.

Take Chances

During the course of Cardone’s career, he called back every potential customer and client, even if they were a long shot.

Maintain Abundance

As Cardone found success, as well as after reaching millionaire status, he kept a pipeline full of opportunities.

Never Stopped Learning

This means that Cardone, to this day, continues to analyze and be educated by people who are more successful than he is.

What Not To Do

Avoid Vices

To get to a millionaire status, Cardone advocated for staying away from using alcohol, drugs and the partying lifestyle that tempt young people.

Celebrating Early

Small wins are great, but Cardone noted to not get too cocky. In moments where he found momentum, he did not pat himself on the back until he understood the reason behind it.

Keep Negative People

Even after becoming a millionaire, Cardone explained that he continually ejects negative people from his life.

Forget Luxury

While his friends were out buying watches or cars, Cardone invested in real assets. While the shine wore off on his friends’ big money purchases, Cardone saw his wealth expand.

Find Satisfaction

While Cardone highlighted that it is important to always be grateful, he described that when his trajectory to financial success was going well, he always found ways to make them better.

Recklessly Spend

According to Cardone, any time he made money, he did not “blow it.” Instead, he saved it and waited until he knew the right way to invest the funds.

No Interest or Late Fees

In order to become a millionaire by 30, Cardone never paid credit card companies interest or late fees.

Blame Others

This is especially true when other people in your orbit come up short, in Cardone’s opinion.

