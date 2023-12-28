25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024

Minimum wage earners in half of the states across the U.S. will be getting a boost in 2024.

Increases in the minimum wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 in 22 states, with three others rolling out increases later in the year. Among the states boosting minimum wage is Washington, which already has the highest minimum wage in the U.S. at $15.74 per hour — its minimum wage will bump up to $16.28 on Jan. 1.

Here’s a look at the full list of states that will be increasing their minimum wage in 2024.

Alaska

Current minimum wage: $10.85

$10.85 2024 minimum wage: $11.73

$11.73 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Arizona

Current minimum wage: $13.85

$13.85 2024 minimum wage: $14.35

$14.35 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

California

Current minimum wage: $15.50

$15.50 2024 minimum wage: $16

$16 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Colorado

Current minimum wage: $13.65

$13.65 2024 minimum wage: $14.42

$14.42 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Connecticut

Current minimum wage: $15

$15 2024 minimum wage: $15.69

$15.69 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Delaware

Current minimum wage: $11.75

$11.75 2024 minimum wage: $13.25

$13.25 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Florida

Current minimum wage: $12

$12 2024 minimum wage: $13

$13 Effective date: Sept. 30, 2024

Hawaii

Current minimum wage: $12

$12 2024 minimum wage: $14

$14 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Illinois

Current minimum wage: $13

$13 2024 minimum wage: $14

$14 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Maine

Current minimum wage: $13.80

$13.80 2024 minimum wage: $14.15

$14.15 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Maryland

Current minimum wage: $13.25 for companies with 15 or more employees, $12.80 for companies with less than 15 employees

$13.25 for companies with 15 or more employees, $12.80 for companies with less than 15 employees 2024 minimum wage: $15 (employers of all sizes)

$15 (employers of all sizes) Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Michigan

Current minimum wage: $10.10

$10.10 2024 minimum wage: $10.33

$10.33 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Minnesota

Current minimum wage: $10.59 for large employers, $8.63 for small employers

$10.59 for large employers, $8.63 for small employers 2024 minimum wage: $10.85 for large employers, $8.85 for small employers

$10.85 for large employers, $8.85 for small employers Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Missouri

Current minimum wage: $12

$12 2024 minimum wage: $12.30

$12.30 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Montana

Current minimum wage: $9.95

$9.95 2024 minimum wage: $10.30

$10.30 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Nebraska

Current minimum wage: $10.50

$10.50 2024 minimum wage: $12

$12 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Nevada

Current minimum wage: $10.25 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $11.25 for employees without qualifying health benefits

$10.25 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $11.25 for employees without qualifying health benefits 2024 minimum wage: $11 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $12 for employees without qualifying health benefits

$11 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $12 for employees without qualifying health benefits Effective date: July 1, 2024

New Jersey

Current minimum wage: $14.13

$14.13 2024 minimum wage: $15.13

$15.13 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

New York

Current minimum wage: $14.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

$14.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester) 2024 minimum wage: $15 ($16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)

$15 ($16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester) Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Ohio

Current minimum wage: $10.10

$10.10 2024 minimum wage: $10.45

$10.45 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Oregon

Current minimum wage: $14.20

$14.20 2024 minimum wage: TBD

TBD Effective date: July 1, 2024

Rhode Island

Current minimum wage: $13

$13 2024 minimum wage: $14

$14 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

South Dakota

Current minimum wage: $10.80

$10.80 2024 minimum wage: $11.20

$11.20 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Vermont

Current minimum wage: $13.18

$13.18 2024 minimum wage: $13.67

$13.67 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Washington

Current minimum wage: $15.74

$15.74 2024 minimum wage: $16.28

$16.28 Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

