25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024

Minimum wage earners in half of the states across the U.S. will be getting a boost in 2024.
Increases in the minimum wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 in 22 states, with three others rolling out increases later in the year. Among the states boosting minimum wage is Washington, which already has the highest minimum wage in the U.S. at $15.74 per hour — its minimum wage will bump up to $16.28 on Jan. 1.
Here’s a look at the full list of states that will be increasing their minimum wage in 2024.
Alaska
- Current minimum wage: $10.85
- 2024 minimum wage: $11.73
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Arizona
- Current minimum wage: $13.85
- 2024 minimum wage: $14.35
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
California
- Current minimum wage: $15.50
- 2024 minimum wage: $16
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Colorado
- Current minimum wage: $13.65
- 2024 minimum wage: $14.42
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Connecticut
- Current minimum wage: $15
- 2024 minimum wage: $15.69
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Delaware
- Current minimum wage: $11.75
- 2024 minimum wage: $13.25
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Florida
- Current minimum wage: $12
- 2024 minimum wage: $13
- Effective date: Sept. 30, 2024
Hawaii
- Current minimum wage: $12
- 2024 minimum wage: $14
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Illinois
- Current minimum wage: $13
- 2024 minimum wage: $14
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Maine
- Current minimum wage: $13.80
- 2024 minimum wage: $14.15
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Maryland
- Current minimum wage: $13.25 for companies with 15 or more employees, $12.80 for companies with less than 15 employees
- 2024 minimum wage: $15 (employers of all sizes)
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Michigan
- Current minimum wage: $10.10
- 2024 minimum wage: $10.33
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Minnesota
- Current minimum wage: $10.59 for large employers, $8.63 for small employers
- 2024 minimum wage: $10.85 for large employers, $8.85 for small employers
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Missouri
- Current minimum wage: $12
- 2024 minimum wage: $12.30
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Montana
- Current minimum wage: $9.95
- 2024 minimum wage: $10.30
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Nebraska
- Current minimum wage: $10.50
- 2024 minimum wage: $12
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Nevada
- Current minimum wage: $10.25 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $11.25 for employees without qualifying health benefits
- 2024 minimum wage: $11 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $12 for employees without qualifying health benefits
- Effective date: July 1, 2024
New Jersey
- Current minimum wage: $14.13
- 2024 minimum wage: $15.13
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
New York
- Current minimum wage: $14.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)
- 2024 minimum wage: $15 ($16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Ohio
- Current minimum wage: $10.10
- 2024 minimum wage: $10.45
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Oregon
- Current minimum wage: $14.20
- 2024 minimum wage: TBD
- Effective date: July 1, 2024
Rhode Island
- Current minimum wage: $13
- 2024 minimum wage: $14
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
South Dakota
- Current minimum wage: $10.80
- 2024 minimum wage: $11.20
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Vermont
- Current minimum wage: $13.18
- 2024 minimum wage: $13.67
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Washington
- Current minimum wage: $15.74
- 2024 minimum wage: $16.28
- Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.