25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024

December 28, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Minimum wage earners in half of the states across the U.S. will be getting a boost in 2024.

Increases in the minimum wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 in 22 states, with three others rolling out increases later in the year. Among the states boosting minimum wage is Washington, which already has the highest minimum wage in the U.S. at $15.74 per hour — its minimum wage will bump up to $16.28 on Jan. 1.

Here’s a look at the full list of states that will be increasing their minimum wage in 2024.

Haines Alaska from across the water with snow on the mountains.

Alaska

  • Current minimum wage: $10.85
  • 2024 minimum wage: $11.73
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Current minimum wage: $13.85
  • 2024 minimum wage: $14.35
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

California

  • Current minimum wage: $15.50
  • 2024 minimum wage: $16
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Denver Colorado skyline

Colorado

  • Current minimum wage: $13.65
  • 2024 minimum wage: $14.42
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

  • Current minimum wage: $15
  • 2024 minimum wage: $15.69
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Wilmington Delaware skyline

Delaware

  • Current minimum wage: $11.75
  • 2024 minimum wage: $13.25
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
St.

Florida

  • Current minimum wage: $12
  • 2024 minimum wage: $13
  • Effective date: Sept. 30, 2024

Honolulu, Hawaii.

Hawaii

  • Current minimum wage: $12
  • 2024 minimum wage: $14
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Chicago, Illinois, USA downtown skyline from Lincoln Park at twilight

Illinois

  • Current minimum wage: $13
  • 2024 minimum wage: $14
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Augusta, Maine

Maine

  • Current minimum wage: $13.80
  • 2024 minimum wage: $14.15
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

Maryland

  • Current minimum wage: $13.25 for companies with 15 or more employees, $12.80 for companies with less than 15 employees
  • 2024 minimum wage: $15 (employers of all sizes)
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Detroit Michigan skyline

Michigan

  • Current minimum wage: $10.10
  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.33
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

Minnesota

  • Current minimum wage: $10.59 for large employers, $8.63 for small employers
  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.85 for large employers, $8.85 for small employers
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
City of St. Louis, Missouri skyline

Missouri

  • Current minimum wage: $12
  • 2024 minimum wage: $12.30
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Billings Montana skyline

Montana

  • Current minimum wage: $9.95
  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.30
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Current minimum wage: $10.50
  • 2024 minimum wage: $12
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
A stock photo of the world famous Las Vegas city skyline.

Nevada

  • Current minimum wage: $10.25 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $11.25 for employees without qualifying health benefits
  • 2024 minimum wage: $11 for employees with qualifying health benefits, $12 for employees without qualifying health benefits
  • Effective date: July 1, 2024

The skyline of Jersey City, New Jersey from New York Harbor with the Statue of Liberty in the foreground.

New Jersey

  • Current minimum wage: $14.13
  • 2024 minimum wage: $15.13
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

New York

  • Current minimum wage: $14.20 ($15 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)
  • 2024 minimum wage: $15 ($16 in New York City, Long Island and Westchester)
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Ohio

  • Current minimum wage: $10.10
  • 2024 minimum wage: $10.45
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.

Oregon

  • Current minimum wage: $14.20
  • 2024 minimum wage: TBD
  • Effective date: July 1, 2024
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • Current minimum wage: $13
  • 2024 minimum wage: $14
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Current minimum wage: $10.80
  • 2024 minimum wage: $11.20
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Montpelier, Vermont, USA town skyline.

Vermont

  • Current minimum wage: $13.18
  • 2024 minimum wage: $13.67
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024
Stock photograph of the downtown Spokane, Washington skyline and the Spokane River at sunrise.

Washington

  • Current minimum wage: $15.74
  • 2024 minimum wage: $16.28
  • Effective date: Jan. 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 States That Will Raise the Minimum Wage in 2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

