25 Safest and Richest East Coast Cities To Live in 2025

If you’re looking for a place to live that offers both financial prosperity and peace of mind, the East Coast has no shortage of options.

GOBankingRates’ latest list of the safest and richest East Coast cities is dominated by suburbs of three major metro areas: New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. These locales continue to attract families and professionals seeking top-tier schools, walkable downtowns and access to major job markets. Low crime rates and high incomes set these cities even further apart from the rest of the pack.

To formulate this list, GOBankingRates analyzed and blended data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, the Federal Reserve, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the FBI and AreaVibes.

Here’s a rundown of the 25 highest blends of wealth and safety on the East Coast, starting with the 25th best and counting down to No. 1.

25. Pennington, New Jersey

Average household income: $206,343

$206,343 Average home value: $721,275

$721,275 Total cost of living annually: $76,432

$76,432 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 5.741

5.741 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.718

Pennington is a small borough in Mercer County, located about 10 miles north of Trenton. Living in Pennington will cost you roughly $6,400 a month on average.

24. Decatur, Georgia

Average household income: $193,625

$193,625 Average home value: $301,206

$301,206 Total cost of living annually: $47,316

$47,316 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 23.184

23.184 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.873

You’ll find Decatur just northeast of downtown Atlanta. Decatur actually has the lowest average monthly cost of living (just under $4,000) among cities in this list.

23. Falls Church, Virginia

Average household income: $205,626

$205,626 Average home value: $937,436

$937,436 Total cost of living annually: $93,238

$93,238 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.934

17.934 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.237

Falls Church sits just west of Washington, D.C., and is part of the D.C. metro area. The average cost of living in Falls Church comes in around $7,800 a month, and an average single-family home here is worth about $940,000.

22. Ramsey, New Jersey

Average household income: $208,767

$208,767 Average home value: $908,276

$908,276 Total cost of living annually: $92,132

$92,132 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.719

8.719 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.136

Ramsey is a borough in the northeastern part of the New Jersey, about 25 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan. Ramsey’s violent crime rate ranks second lowest among the cities in this list.

21. Metuchen, New Jersey

Average household income: $190,858

$190,858 Average home value: $712,725

$712,725 Total cost of living annually: $78,779

$78,779 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 12.327

12.327 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.400

Metuchen is located in Middlesex County, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan. Its household mean income — lofty compared to many U.S. cities — is the second lowest among cities in this list.

20. Brookline, Massachusetts

Average household income: $217,943

$217,943 Average home value: $1,703,401

$1,703,401 Total cost of living annually: $147,401

$147,401 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.886

7.886 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.655

The town of Brookline is completely surrounded by the city of Boston. Brookline is an expensive place to live, with an average monthly cost of living around $12,300.

19. Vienna, Virginia

Average household income: $273,768

$273,768 Average home value: $1,197,684

$1,197,684 Total cost of living annually: $111,327

$111,327 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.400

8.400 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 1.173

You’ll find Vienna in Fairfax County, about 15 miles west of Washington, D.C. Living in Vienna costs about $9,300 a month on average.

18. Needham, Massachusetts

Average household income: $281,049

$281,049 Average home value: $1,595,565

$1,595,565 Total cost of living annually: $139,457

$139,457 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 7.366

7.366 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.774

Needham sits just west of Boston along the Charles River. Needham’s average cost of living for a month is $11,600.

17. Newton, Massachusetts

Average household income: $261,666

$261,666 Average home value: $1,737,762

$1,737,762 Total cost of living annually: $148,234

$148,234 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 5.563

5.563 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.586

Another Boston suburb, Newton is located about eight miles to the west. Newton’s $12,000+ monthly cost of living is the highest among cities in this list.

16. Hopkinton, Massachusetts

Average household income: $295,018

$295,018 Average home value: $1,001,895

$1,001,895 Total cost of living annually: $97,022

$97,022 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 3.528

3.528 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.665

Best known as the starting point for the Boston Marathon, Hopkinton is located about 25 miles to the west of Boston. It’s the second least populous city in this list with about 3,200 residents.

15. Sharon, Massachusetts

Average household income: $213,836

$213,836 Average home value: $899,720

$899,720 Total cost of living annually: $91,254

$91,254 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.710

2.710 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.271

Sharon is located in Norfolk County, roughly 17 miles southwest of downtown Boston. Sharon’s property crime rate is the lowest among cities listed in GBR’s rankings.

14. Summit, New Jersey

Average household income: $304,408

$304,408 Average home value: $1,368,214

$1,368,214 Total cost of living annually: $124,152

$124,152 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.216

8.216 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.494

Summit sits in north-central New Jersey, about 20 miles west of Manhattan. With its household mean income of just over $300,000, Summit ranks second among cities in this list.

13. Reading, Massachusetts

Average household income: $187,490

$187,490 Average home value: $977,318

$977,318 Total cost of living annually: $94,467

$94,467 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.854

4.854 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.278

Located in the North Shore region, Reading sits just north of Boston. Reading’s household mean income actually ranks lowest on this list.

12. Belmont, Massachusetts

Average household income: $239,287

$239,287 Average home value: $1,686,352

$1,686,352 Total cost of living annually: $144,788

$144,788 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.435

8.435 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.603

You’ll find Belmont about eight miles west of downtown Boston. Living costs in Belmont will run you about $12,000 a month on average.

11. Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Average household income: $300,489

$300,489 Average home value: $1,165,641

$1,165,641 Total cost of living annually: $111,066

$111,066 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 17.652

17.652 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.370

Glen Ridge is located in northern New Jersey and is part of the New York metropolitan area. Glen Ridge’s property crime rate is the highest among cities listed here, though it is still relatively low compared to most other U.S. cities.

10. Haddonfield, New Jersey

Average household income: $279,257

$279,257 Average home value: $832,771

$832,771 Total cost of living annually: $83,587

$83,587 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 13.310

13.310 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.239

Haddonfield sits across the Delaware River from Philadelphia. Single-family homes in Haddonfield are worth $832,000 on average, and average monthly living costs come in around $7,000.

9. Madison, New Jersey

Average household income: $247,235

$247,235 Average home value: $1,047,592

$1,047,592 Total cost of living annually: $102,035

$102,035 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.807

4.807 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.125

Madison is found roughly 20 miles west of Manhattan in Morris County. It’s a very safe community, with the lowest violent crime rate among cities in this list.

8. Purcellville, Virginia

Average household income: $189,791

$189,791 Average home value: $898,023

$898,023 Total cost of living annually: $91,010

$91,010 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 5.784

5.784 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.334

Purcellville is located about 50 miles west of Washington, D.C., in Loudon County. The average value of a single-family home in Purcellville is just shy of $900,000.

6. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Average household income: $368,179

$368,179 Average home value: $2,098,597

$2,098,597 Total cost of living annually: $174,523

$174,523 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.326

4.326 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.256

Wellesley sits just west of Boston in Norfolk County. Wellesley’s household median income is the highest among cities in this list, and its average value for a single-family home also ranks first.

5. Westfield, New Jersey

Average household income: $297,367

$297,367 Average home value: $1,263,623

$1,263,623 Total cost of living annually: $117,378

$117,378 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 8.662

8.662 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.164

Westfield is located about 16 miles southwest of Manhattan. Westfield’s violent crime rate ranks third lowest among cities in this list.

4. Ridgewood, New Jersey

Average household income: $288,861

$288,861 Average home value: $1,182,764

$1,182,764 Total cost of living annually: $112,398

$112,398 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 6.252

6.252 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.379

You’ll find Ridgewood in Bergen County, roughly 20 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan. Single-family homes in Ridgewood are worth about $1.2 million on average.

3. University Park, Maryland

Average household income: $239,838

$239,838 Average home value: $695,938

$695,938 Total cost of living annually: $75,913

$75,913 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 16.532

16.532 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.424

University Park is located just northeast of Washington, D.C., in Prince George’s County. With a hard-to-find AreaVibes livability score of 93, University Park tops this list. It’s also relatively affordable compared to most other cities in this list — the average monthly cost of living here is about $6,300.

2. Winchester, Massachusetts

Average household income: $296,327

$296,327 Average home value: $1,721,011

$1,721,011 Total cost of living annually: $147,229

$147,229 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 4.029

4.029 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.221

Winchester is located about eight miles north of Boston. In addition to its low crime rates, Winchester has the fifth-best AreaVibes livability score (91) among cities listed here.

1. Lexington, Massachusetts

Average household income: $300,716

$300,716 Average home value: $1,697,821

$1,697,821 Total cost of living annually: $145,764

$145,764 Property crime rate (per 1,000): 2.937

2.937 Violent crime rate (per 1,000): 0.294

Historic Lexington sits about 10 miles northwest of downtown Boston. A household mean income of just over $300,000 places Lexington third highest among cities in this list. Lexington also has the second-lowest property crime rate and the eighth-lowest violent crime rate. On top of all that, Lexington’s livability score from AreaVibes is tied for second highest.

Methodology: GOBankingRates conducted a comprehensive study to identify the safest and richest cities in the United States by analyzing the top 1,000 cities with the highest average household income, based on data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, key demographic and economic indicators were compiled, including total population, senior population, household counts, median and mean household income. Housing costs were estimated using Zillow’s May 2025 Home Value Index, assuming a 10% down payment and the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate from the Federal Reserve. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and average household expenditures were calculated using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Crime data, including property and violent crime rates per 1,000 residents, was obtained from the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer. Cities with a livability index below 80, as reported by AreaVibes, were excluded to ensure a baseline quality of life. Each city was scored across five equally weighted categories: total cost of living, property crime rate, violent crime rate, household mean income and livability index. Final scores were summed and ranked to determine the safest and richest cities. East Coast cities were then separated and ranked. All data is current as of Aug. 4, 2025.

