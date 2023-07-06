News & Insights

GM

25 Republican attorneys general urge Biden to drop EPA emissions plan

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

July 06, 2023 — 01:27 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - A group of 25 Republican state attorneys general Thursday urged the Biden administration to abandon its proposal to sharply cut tailpipe emissions and require dramatically more electric vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency in April proposed new 2027-2032 vehicle standards that would cut emissions by 56% versus existing 2026 requirements that would result in an estimated 60% of new vehicles by 2030 being electric.

The attorneys general say the EPA the proposal "is unlawful and misguided" and "would damage our economy, tax our electrical grids and the families and businesses who depend on them, and threaten our national security."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
