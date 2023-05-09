25 Places Where Home Values Have Skyrocketed

For many Americans, the prospect of owning a home seems to be slipping further and further from comfortable reach. And while big cities in expensive coastal states are often cited as the worst housing markets in the country, you may be surprised that prices are shooting up in the Midwest and South, too. Perhaps even faster.

To find the U.S. cities where housing values are rising the most, GOBankingRates used Zillow's Home Value Index to calculate the year-over-year and the year-to-date changes. What follows are 25 cities that are quickly becoming unaffordable for long-time residents.

25. Dalton, Ohio

Home value in March 2022: $238,796

Home value in March 2023: $329,440

Year-over-year change: 37.96%

Year-to-date change: 2.86%

Dalton is a charming village in the heart of Ohio, located about 50 miles south of Cleveland, right in the middle of Amish Country. Dalton has a population of about 2,000 people and a friendly, close-knit community. It's known for Lehman's Hardware, a unique store which specializes in antique appliances, old-time kitchenware and a lot more.

24. Orient, Maine

Home value in March 2022: $154,402

Home value in March 2023: $213,729

Year-over-year change: 38.42%

Year-to-date change: 8.18%

Orient is a small town in the northern part of Maine, near the border with Canada. It has a population of about 150 people, according to the 2020 census. Orient is known for its scenic lakes and rivers, such as the Saint Croix River, which connects it to the parish of North Lake in New Brunswick. Orient is a peaceful and quiet place to live or visit.

23. Keyes, Oklahoma

Home value in March 2022: $27,957

Home value in March 2023: $38,787

Year-over-year change: 38.74%

Year-to-date change: 3.19%

Keyes is a small town in Cimarron County, Oklahoma. It's located in the northwest corner of the state, near the borders of Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico. Keyes has a population of about 300 people, and it's known for its farming and ranching activities. Keyes was founded in 1925 by a railroad company and named after an engineer who died on the job.

22. Kanorado, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $69,568

Home value in March 2023: $97,366

Year-over-year change: 39.96%

Year-to-date change: 25.26%

Kanorado is a small city in the northwest corner of Kansas, right next to the Colorado border. The name comes from combining Kansas and Colorado, which makes sense since it's the first or last city you see when you cross the state line. Kanorado has a population of about 150 people and is the highest city in Kansas at 3,907 feet above sea level. It's also known for its museum, which displays fossils and artifacts from the area's prehistoric past.

21. Dresden, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $94.532

Home value in March 2023: $132,484

Year-over-year change: 40.15%

Year-to-date change: 23.27%

Dresden is a small city in Kansas, located in Decatur County. It was founded by German settlers in 1888 and named after Dresden, Germany. The city has a population of 43 people as of 2020, making it one of the smallest cities in the state. Dresden is a quiet and peaceful place, where you can enjoy the rural scenery and the friendly community. There is not much to do in Dresden, but you can visit some nearby attractions, such as the Prairie Dog State Park, the Last Indian Raid Museum and the Oberlin City Park.

20. Ludell, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $138,161

Home value in March 2023: $195,867

Year-over-year change: 41.77%

Year-to-date change: 20.31%

Ludell is a small town in Rawlins County, Kansas. It's about 5 miles northeast of Atwood, the county seat. Ludell has a population of 41 people as of 2020, so it's not a very busy place. Ludell was established in 1876, and it used to be called Danube, Kelso or Prag at different times in its history.

19. Geneseo, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $24,787

Home value in March 2023: $35,229

Year-over-year change: 42.13%

Year-to-date change: 35.71%

Geneseo is a small city in Rice County, Kansas, with a population of 236 people. It is located in the central part of the state, about 90 miles northwest of Wichita. Geneseo was founded in 1886 and named after Geneseo, Illinois. The city has a museum that displays local history and welcomes visitors from all over the world, even from outer space. Geneseo is trying to become the UFO Capital of Kansas and celebrate World UFO Day on July 2. If you are looking for a friendly and quirky place to visit, Geneseo might be a good choice.

18. Apple Creek, Ohio

Home value in March 2022: $258,622

Home value in March 2023: $369,300

Year-over-year change: 42.8%

Year-to-date change: 5.53%

Apple Creek is a small village in northeastern Ohio, located about 15 miles south of Wooster and 50 miles southwest of Akron. The village was founded in 1833 by a group of settlers from Pennsylvania who named it after the nearby Apple Creek. The village is known for its historic buildings, such as the Apple Creek Bank and the Apple Creek Historical Society Museum, which showcase the local history and culture. Apple Creek is also home to the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, a branch of Ohio State University that conducts research on crops, livestock and natural resources. Apple Creek offers a friendly atmosphere for visitors who want to enjoy the rural charm of Ohio.

17. Preston, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $20,295

Home value in March 2023: $29,114

Year-over-year change: 43.46%

Year-to-date change: 35.79%

If you're looking for a small town with a lot of history, you might want to check out Preston, Kansas. Preston is a city in Pratt County, Kansas, with a population of 103 as of 2023. It was founded in 1887 as a railroad town, and it still has some of the old buildings and charm from that era. Preston is located in the south-central part of the state, about 90 miles west of Wichita. Preston is known for its annual Fall Festival, which features a parade, a carnival, a car show and live music.

Pictured: Wichita, Kansas

16. Piqua, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $93,561

Home value in March 2023: $135,498

Year-over-year change: 44.82%

Year-to-date change: 15.16%

Piqua is a small town in Woodson County, Kansas. It's located on U.S. Route 54, east of U.S. Route 75, and between Yates Center and Iola. Piqua was founded in 1882 as a railroad junction and named after Piqua, Ohio. The town is famous for being the birthplace of Buster Keaton, a legendary actor and film director. You can visit the Buster Keaton Museum in Piqua to learn more about his life and work.

15. Rolla, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $47,975

Home value in March 2023: $69,604

Year-over-year change: 45.08%

Year-to-date change: 30.89%

Rolla is a small city in Morton County, Kansas. It is located in the southwest corner of the state, near the border with Oklahoma and Colorado. Rolla has a population of about 384 people, according to the 2020 census. Rolla was founded in the early 1900s by Rollie Ray Williamson, who came to Western Kansas in a covered wagon with his family. Rolla is known for its history as part of the Dust Bowl, when severe drought and dust storms affected the area in the 1930s. Today, Rolla is a quiet and friendly community that offers a rural lifestyle and some local attractions, such as the Morton County Historical Museum and the Rolla City Park.

Pictured: Wichita, Kansas

14. Newburg, Missouri

Home value in March 2022: $40,956

Home value in March 2023: $59,537

Year-over-year change:45.37%

Year-to-date change: 19.71%

Newburg is a small city in Phelps County, Missouri. It was founded in 1883 by the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway as a place where trains could stop for repairs and crew changes. Today, it is still used by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad for maintenance. Newburg is located on the north bank of the Little Piney Creek, near the former U.S. Route 66. Some of the old buildings and tourist attractions from the Route 66 era still remain, such as The Houston House, John's Modern Cabins and Vernelle's Motel. Newburg is also close to some natural and historical sites, such as Gourd Creek Cave, Onyx Cave and Ozark Iron Furnace Stack. Newburg is a great place to visit if you want to experience a slice of Missouri's past and present.

13. Richfield, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $74,257

Home value in March 2023: $108,762

Year-over-year change: 46.47%

Year-to-date change: 28.43%

Richfield is a small city in Morton County, Kansas. It is located in the southwest corner of the state, near the border with Oklahoma and Colorado. Richfield was founded in 1885 and named for its rich soil. It was once a booming town with 600 residents, but now it has only 30 people living there. Richfield is known for its history as the first county seat of Morton County and as a part of the Dust Bowl region. There are not many things to do in Richfield, but you can visit the old courthouse, the cemetery or the nearby Cimarron National Grassland.

12. Farmington, Kentucky

Home value in March 2022: $104,572

Home value in March 2023: $154,059

Year-over-year change: 47.32%

Year-to-date change: 5.95%

Farmington is located in Graves County, about eight miles southeast of Mayfield and 13 miles west of Murray. It has a population of about 234 people, according to the 2020 census. Farmington was founded in 1836 and named for its fertile land and rustic setting. You can learn about the history of hemp farming at the Farmington Historic Site. You can also enjoy the scenic views and outdoor activities at the nearby Kentucky Lake and Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

11. Burnside, Kentucky

Home value in March 2022: $77,458

Home value in March 2023: $114,317

Year-over-year change: 47.59%

Year-to-date change: 16.68%

Burnside is a small city in Kentucky that lies on the eastern end of Lake Cumberland, one of the largest man-made lakes in the world. Burnside is known for its history, its scenery and its fun activities on and off the water. You can visit the Burnside Marina, play golf at the General Burnside Island State Park, explore the Daniel Boone National Forest or learn about the town's past as a railroad and steamboat hub. Burnside is also the only town in Pulaski County that allows alcohol sales, so you can enjoy a drink at one of its restaurants or bars.

10. Cadiz, Kentucky

Home value in March 2022: $54,181

Home value in March 2023: $81,499

Year-over-year change: 50.42%

Year-to-date change: 20.79%

Cadiz is the county seat of Trigg County and part of the Clarksville metropolitan area. It's located close to Lake Barkley and the Land Between the Lakes recreation area, where you can enjoy nature and outdoor activities. Cadiz also has a rich history as a base of Union and Confederate operations during the Civil War. You can learn more about it at the Janice Mason Art Museum and the Trigg County Heritage Complex.

9. Ravia, Oklahoma

Home value in March 2022: $72,589

Home value in March 2023: $109,251

Year-over-year change: 50.51%

Year-to-date change: -0.80%

Ravia is a small town in Oklahoma that has a lot of history and charm. It's located in the southwestern part of Johnston County, near the border with Texas. Ravia has a population of about 500 people, and it's known for being the hometown of Gene Autry, the famous cowboy singer and actor. Ravia also has some natural resources, such as oil, gas and granite.

8. McKee, Kentucky

Home value in March 2022: $76,206

Home value in March 2023: $115,559

Year-over-year change: 51.64%

Year-to-date change: 8.46%

McKee is a small city in Kentucky that serves as the county seat of Jackson County. It is located in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest, surrounded by mountains and forests. McKee has a population of about 800 people and was founded in 1882. McKee is known for its outdoor recreation opportunities, such as hiking, biking, fishing and exploring the Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail, which runs through the city. McKee also hosts annual events such as the Jackson County Fair and Homecoming and the Sheltowee Trace Artisans Fair, where local and guest artisans showcase their crafts.

7. Dorrance, Kansas

Home value in March 2022: $51,537

Home value in March 2023: $78,350

Year-over-year change: 52.03%

Year-to-date change: 31.82%

Dorrance is a small city in Russell County, Kansas. It's located in the north-central part of the state, about halfway between Wichita and Kansas City. Dorrance was founded in 1880 by Oliver Dorrance, a railroad superintendent. The city has a population of 146 people as of 2020. Dorrance is known for its historic buildings, such as the Dorrance State Bank and the Dorrance United Methodist Church. There are also some attractions nearby, such as the Wilson Lake and the Garden of Eden in Lucas.

Pictured: Wichita, Kansas

6. Santa Clara, New Mexico

Home value in March 2022: $53,178

Home value in March 2023: $81,058

Year-over-year change: 52.43%

Year-to-date change: 14.31%

Santa Clara is a cozy village in Grant County, New Mexico. It's located east of the center of the county, and it's close to Silver City, a bigger town with more amenities. It's known for its scenic views and its cultural heritage. If you visit Santa Clara, you can enjoy hiking, biking or exploring the nearby Fort Bayard National Historic Landmark.

5. New Concord, Kentucky

Home value in March 2022: $85,975

Home value in March 2023: $134,391

Year-over-year change: 56.31%

Year-to-date change: 3.11%

New Concord is a small town in Calloway County, Kentucky. It is located in the southwestern part of the state, near the border with Tennessee. New Concord was the site of a Confederate fort during the Civil War. Today, New Concord is known for its annual JimmyFest, a music festival that celebrates local talent and culture. New Concord is a great place to visit if you want to experience some authentic Kentucky charm and hospitality.

4. Norwich, North Dakota

Home value in March 2022: $107,349

Home value in March 2023: $167,979

Year-over-year change: 56.48%

Year-to-date change: 33.02%

Norwich is a small town in North Dakota, near the border with Canada. Norwich is not very famous, but it has some interesting history and scenery. You can see the old railroad tracks that once connected it to other towns, or visit the nearby Lake Darling State Park for some fishing and hiking. Now it's mostly a quiet place with a few farms and houses. Some of the things to do in Norwich include visiting the nearby Lake Darling State Park, exploring the history of the railroad at the Prairie Village Museum or enjoying a meal at the Norwich Cafe.

3. Marshall, Missouri

Home value in March 2022: $91,026

Home value in March 2023: $147,501

Year-over-year change: 62.04%

Year-to-date change: 3.9%

Marshall is a cozy town in the center of Missouri, just a short drive from Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis. It's the county seat of Saline County and home to Missouri Valley College, a private liberal arts school. Marshall has a rich history, dating back to the Civil War era, and boasts many beautiful Victorian homes and historic landmarks. You can visit the Jim the Wonder Dog Memorial Garden, the Nicholas-Beazley Aviation Museum or the Saline County Fairgrounds for some fun and entertainment. Marshall is also known for its agriculture and corn production, and hosts an annual Corn Husking Festival every September.

Pictured: St. Louis, Missouri

2. Light Oak, North Carolina

Home value in March 2022: $34,108

Home value in March 2023: $58,720

Year-over-year change: 72.16%

Year-to-date change: 32.35%

Light Oak is a small town in Cleveland County, North Carolina. It's part of the Shelby metropolitan area and has a population of about 700 people. Light Oak is located in the southeastern part of the county, near the border with South Carolina. It is surrounded by farmland and forests, and has a rural charm. It's considered a peaceful and friendly place to live or visit.

1. Rhodell, West Virginia

Home value in March 2022: $15,548.98

Home value in March 2023: $27,055.34

Year-over-year change: 74%

Year-to-date change: 48.13%

Rhodell is a small community in Raleigh County, West Virginia. It used to be a town, but it dissolved in 2017 after a vote by its residents. Now it is part of the county. Rhodell was once a coal mining town with a much larger population, but now it has a population of less than 200 people. It is located in the southern part of the state, near the Guyandotte River.

Pictured: Harpers Ferry National Park, West Virginia

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Places Where Home Values Have Skyrocketed

