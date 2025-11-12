Personal Finance

25 Places in the US Where Only the Wealthy Can Afford a Home

November 12, 2025 — 08:12 am EST

The median price of a home in America is now around $415,000, which is nearly 10 times more expensive than 50 years prior. In fact, housing and mortgage rates are now so high that there are some cities in which only the wealthy can afford a home.

To determine which cities are so expensive that only the wealthy could achieve homeownership within them, GOBankingRates examined the 250 biggest housing markets in the country. Within that list, GOBankingRates then sourced home values and down payment/loan amounts and defined wealth as anything more than twice the median household income of $83,730.

From that metric, GOBankingRates found 25 American cities in which only the wealthy can afford the high mortgage rates there, and ordered them from most expensive to least expensive. Is your dream city on the list?

October 29, 2018 Sunnyvale / CA / USA - Urban landscape with newly developed residential buildings in downtown Sunnyvale, south San Francisco bay area, California;.

1. Sunnyvale, California

  • August 2025 home value: $2,212,717
  • Monthly mortgage: $11,003
  • Annual mortgage: $132,037
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $471,561

A hillside with many houses in Irvine in southern Orange County, California, with mountains in the background.

2. Irvine, California

  • August 2025 home value: $1,827,128
  • Monthly mortgage: $9,086
  • Annual mortgage: $109,028
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $389,386

Downtown Bellevue, Washington with Mt. Rainier

3. Bellevue, Washington

  • August 2025 home value: $1,693,854
  • Monthly mortgage: $8,423
  • Annual mortgage: $101,076
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $360,984
Fremont California aerial view from hills

4. Fremont, California

  • August 2025 home value: $1,575,014
  • Monthly mortgage: $7,832
  • Annual mortgage: $93,984
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $335,657
San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

5. San Jose, California

  • August 2025 home value: $1,481,955
  • Monthly mortgage: $7,369
  • Annual mortgage: $88,431
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $315,825
Huntington Beach California best weather

6. Huntington Beach, California

  • August 2025 home value: $1,385,173
  • Monthly mortgage: $6,888
  • Annual mortgage: $82,656
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $295,200

San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

7. San Francisco

  • August 2025 home value: $1,372,495
  • Monthly mortgage: $6,825
  • Annual mortgage: $81,899
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $292,498
Downtown Glendale, California skyline, aerial view with condo/apartment buildings in the foreground, and with the Verdugo Mountains and other parts of the San Fernando Valley in the distance.

8. Glendale, California

  • August 2025 home value: $1,326,259
  • Monthly mortgage: $6,595
  • Annual mortgage: $79,140
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $282,644
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

9. Honolulu

  • August 2025 home value: $1,231,364
  • Monthly mortgage: $6,123
  • Annual mortgage: $73,478
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $262,421
Aerial view of boats and downtown San Diego.

10. San Diego

  • August 2025 home value: $1,118,448
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,562
  • Annual mortgage: $66,740
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $238,357

Arlington Virginia skyline

11. Arlington, Virginia

  • August 2025 home value: $1,082,223
  • Monthly mortgage: $5,382
  • Annual mortgage: $64,578
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $230,637
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

12. Los Angeles

  • August 2025 home value: $1,001,465
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,980
  • Annual mortgage: $59,759
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $213,426
Garden-Grove

13. Garden Grove, California

  • August 2025 home value: $986,857
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,907
  • Annual mortgage: $58,888
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $210,313
Bright and colorful image of residential area in Anaheim, Orange County, California.

14. Anaheim, California

  • August 2025 home value: $950,198
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,725
  • Annual mortgage: $56,700
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $202,501

Scottsdale is a city in the eastern part of Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, part of the Greater Phoenix Area.

15. Scottsdale, Arizona

  • August 2025 home value: $933,224
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,641
  • Annual mortgage: $55,687
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $198,883
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

16. Seattle

  • August 2025 home value: $923,123
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,590
  • Annual mortgage: $55,085
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: 196,731
Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

17. Long Beach, California

  • August 2025 home value: $906,250
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,506
  • Annual mortgage: $54,078
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $193,135
Santa Ana California luxury home mansion Zillow

18. Santa Ana, California

  • August 2025 home value: $889,089
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,421
  • Annual mortgage: $53,054
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $189,477

Oceanside California best weather

19. Oceanside, California

  • August 2025 home value: $887,853
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,415
  • Annual mortgage: $52,980
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $189,214
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

20. Chula Vista, California

  • August 2025 home value: $878,862
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,370
  • Annual mortgage: $52,443
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $187,298
Sunset view of residential and industrial areas in East San Francisco Bay Area; green hills visible in the foreground; Hayward, California.

21. Hayward, California

  • August 2025 home value: $856,254
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,258
  • Annual mortgage: $51,094
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $182,480

The unique architecture of the public city hall located in Escondido, California which is in the northern portion of San Diego County.

22. Escondido, California

  • August 2025 home value: $853,668
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,245
  • Annual mortgage: $50,940
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $181,929
Midtown New York City Manhattan Skyline Buildings from High Rise Window. Beautiful Expensive Real Estate. Empty room Interior Skyscrapers View Cityscape. Sunset West Side. 3d rendering. stock photo

23. New York City

  • August 2025 home value: $844,817
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,201
  • Annual mortgage: $50,412
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $180,042
Santa Clarita valley homes in California

24. Santa Clarita, California

  • August 2025 home value: $836,186
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,158
  • Annual mortgage: $49,897
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $178,203
Downtown El Cajon Sign, San Diego CA.

25. El Cajon, California

  • August 2025 home value: $833,460
  • Monthly mortgage: $4,145
  • Annual mortgage: $49,734
  • Income needed to afford mortgage: $177,622

Methodology: GOBankingRates defined wealthy as anything more than 2X the median household income ($83,730). GOBankingRates then found the August 2025 home value for each of the 250 cities, sourced from Zillow. GOBankingRates then found the 20% down payment and loan amount for each city. To find the mortgage payment, GOBankingRates assumed a 20% down payment with a 6.34% interest rate (via Freddie Mac). No property tax, HOA fees, or PMI was included in the monthly mortgage payments. GOBankingRates assumed no more than 28% of gross income spent on mortgage payments. All cities where the salary needed to afford the mortgage with the above specifications (above $167,460) were included in final rankings. All data was collected on Oct. 8, 2025.

