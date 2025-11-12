25 Places in the US Where Only the Wealthy Can Afford a Home

The median price of a home in America is now around $415,000, which is nearly 10 times more expensive than 50 years prior. In fact, housing and mortgage rates are now so high that there are some cities in which only the wealthy can afford a home.

Check Out: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

To determine which cities are so expensive that only the wealthy could achieve homeownership within them, GOBankingRates examined the 250 biggest housing markets in the country. Within that list, GOBankingRates then sourced home values and down payment/loan amounts and defined wealth as anything more than twice the median household income of $83,730.

From that metric, GOBankingRates found 25 American cities in which only the wealthy can afford the high mortgage rates there, and ordered them from most expensive to least expensive. Is your dream city on the list?

Also see how much a house cost the year you were born.

1. Sunnyvale, California

August 2025 home value : $2,212,717

: $2,212,717 Monthly mortgage : $11,003

: $11,003 Annual mortgage : $132,037

: $132,037 Income needed to afford mortgage: $471,561

Find More: The Wealthiest Suburb in Each of America’s 50 Largest Metro Areas

Also See: Florida Home Prices Are Dropping Rapidly — Should You Buy While Prices Are Low?

2. Irvine, California

August 2025 home value : $1,827,128

: $1,827,128 Monthly mortgage : $9,086

: $9,086 Annual mortgage : $109,028

: $109,028 Income needed to afford mortgage: $389,386

Discover More: These Are America’s 50 Wealthiest Suburbs in 2025

3. Bellevue, Washington

August 2025 home value : $1,693,854

: $1,693,854 Monthly mortgage : $8,423

: $8,423 Annual mortgage : $101,076

: $101,076 Income needed to afford mortgage: $360,984

4. Fremont, California

August 2025 home value : $1,575,014

: $1,575,014 Monthly mortgage : $7,832

: $7,832 Annual mortgage : $93,984

: $93,984 Income needed to afford mortgage: $335,657

5. San Jose, California

August 2025 home value : $1,481,955

: $1,481,955 Monthly mortgage : $7,369

: $7,369 Annual mortgage : $88,431

: $88,431 Income needed to afford mortgage: $315,825

6. Huntington Beach, California

August 2025 home value : $1,385,173

: $1,385,173 Monthly mortgage : $6,888

: $6,888 Annual mortgage : $82,656

: $82,656 Income needed to afford mortgage: $295,200

Also Explore: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

7. San Francisco

August 2025 home value : $1,372,495

: $1,372,495 Monthly mortgage : $6,825

: $6,825 Annual mortgage : $81,899

: $81,899 Income needed to afford mortgage: $292,498

8. Glendale, California

August 2025 home value : $1,326,259

: $1,326,259 Monthly mortgage : $6,595

: $6,595 Annual mortgage : $79,140

: $79,140 Income needed to afford mortgage: $282,644

9. Honolulu

August 2025 home value : $1,231,364

: $1,231,364 Monthly mortgage : $6,123

: $6,123 Annual mortgage : $73,478

: $73,478 Income needed to afford mortgage: $262,421

10. San Diego

August 2025 home value : $1,118,448

: $1,118,448 Monthly mortgage : $5,562

: $5,562 Annual mortgage : $66,740

: $66,740 Income needed to afford mortgage: $238,357

Discover Next: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

11. Arlington, Virginia

August 2025 home value : $1,082,223

: $1,082,223 Monthly mortgage : $5,382

: $5,382 Annual mortgage : $64,578

: $64,578 Income needed to afford mortgage: $230,637

12. Los Angeles

August 2025 home value : $1,001,465

: $1,001,465 Monthly mortgage : $4,980

: $4,980 Annual mortgage : $59,759

: $59,759 Income needed to afford mortgage: $213,426

13. Garden Grove, California

August 2025 home value : $986,857

: $986,857 Monthly mortgage : $4,907

: $4,907 Annual mortgage : $58,888

: $58,888 Income needed to afford mortgage: $210,313

14. Anaheim, California

August 2025 home value : $950,198

: $950,198 Monthly mortgage : $4,725

: $4,725 Annual mortgage : $56,700

: $56,700 Income needed to afford mortgage: $202,501

See More: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

15. Scottsdale, Arizona

August 2025 home value : $933,224

: $933,224 Monthly mortgage : $4,641

: $4,641 Annual mortgage : $55,687

: $55,687 Income needed to afford mortgage: $198,883

16. Seattle

August 2025 home value : $923,123

: $923,123 Monthly mortgage : $4,590

: $4,590 Annual mortgage : $55,085

: $55,085 Income needed to afford mortgage: 196,731

17. Long Beach, California

August 2025 home value : $906,250

: $906,250 Monthly mortgage : $4,506

: $4,506 Annual mortgage : $54,078

: $54,078 Income needed to afford mortgage: $193,135

18. Santa Ana, California

August 2025 home value : $889,089

: $889,089 Monthly mortgage : $4,421

: $4,421 Annual mortgage : $53,054

: $53,054 Income needed to afford mortgage: $189,477

Read More: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025

19. Oceanside, California

August 2025 home value : $887,853

: $887,853 Monthly mortgage : $4,415

: $4,415 Annual mortgage : $52,980

: $52,980 Income needed to afford mortgage: $189,214

20. Chula Vista, California

August 2025 home value : $878,862

: $878,862 Monthly mortgage : $4,370

: $4,370 Annual mortgage : $52,443

: $52,443 Income needed to afford mortgage: $187,298

21. Hayward, California

August 2025 home value : $856,254

: $856,254 Monthly mortgage : $4,258

: $4,258 Annual mortgage : $51,094

: $51,094 Income needed to afford mortgage: $182,480

Check Out: The Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2025

22. Escondido, California

August 2025 home value : $853,668

: $853,668 Monthly mortgage : $4,245

: $4,245 Annual mortgage : $50,940

: $50,940 Income needed to afford mortgage: $181,929

23. New York City

August 2025 home value : $844,817

: $844,817 Monthly mortgage : $4,201

: $4,201 Annual mortgage : $50,412

: $50,412 Income needed to afford mortgage: $180,042

24. Santa Clarita, California

August 2025 home value : $836,186

: $836,186 Monthly mortgage : $4,158

: $4,158 Annual mortgage : $49,897

: $49,897 Income needed to afford mortgage: $178,203

25. El Cajon, California

August 2025 home value : $833,460

: $833,460 Monthly mortgage : $4,145

: $4,145 Annual mortgage : $49,734

: $49,734 Income needed to afford mortgage: $177,622

Methodology: GOBankingRates defined wealthy as anything more than 2X the median household income ($83,730). GOBankingRates then found the August 2025 home value for each of the 250 cities, sourced from Zillow. GOBankingRates then found the 20% down payment and loan amount for each city. To find the mortgage payment, GOBankingRates assumed a 20% down payment with a 6.34% interest rate (via Freddie Mac). No property tax, HOA fees, or PMI was included in the monthly mortgage payments. GOBankingRates assumed no more than 28% of gross income spent on mortgage payments. All cities where the salary needed to afford the mortgage with the above specifications (above $167,460) were included in final rankings. All data was collected on Oct. 8, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Places in the US Where Only the Wealthy Can Afford a Home

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.