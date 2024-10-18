There’s evolving debate over what exactly is going on with the middle class in terms of size. Is it shrinking? Some experts say yes, while others say no. There may not be a simple answer, but this is one firm fact: The middle class does not hold the lion’s share of the nation’s wealth.
Additionally, because of factors including rising costs of living and the widespread failure of wages to keep up, many middle-class families are feeling financially challenged, and are looking for ways to lead a fruitful and healthy life without going broke.
A pillar in a prosperous life is living somewhere that’s highly “livable.” These are places that are affordable and have relatively low crime rates and easy access to quality food and healthcare.
In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the 25 most livable cities for middle-class families. Each of these cities boasts a livability score of at least 90 (out of 100), and some are quite small.
Winchester, Massachusetts
- Population total: 22,809
- Household median income: $208,531
- Single family home value: $1,620,748
- Total cost of living annually: $152,035
- Livability score: 91
Pleasant Ridge, Michigan
- Population total: 2,609
- Household median income: $164,861
- Single family home value: $463,148
- Total cost of living annually: $66,382
- Livability score: 90
Cary, North Carolina
- Population total: 174,880
- Household median income: $125,317
- Single family home value: $636,366
- Total cost of living annually: $76,972
- Livability score: 90
Upper Arlington, Ohio
- Population total: 36,500
- Household median income: $144,705
- Single family home value: $634,855
- Total cost of living annually: $76,837
- Livability score: 90
Clawson, Michigan
- Population total: 11,388
- Household median income: $82,713
- Single family home value: $283,077
- Total cost of living annually: $52,564
- Livability score: 92
Ames, Iowa
- Population total: 66,265
- Household median income: $57,428
- Single family home value: $315,281
- Total cost of living annually: $53,541
- Livability score: 91
Sherwood, Oregon
- Population total: 20,286
- Household median income: $109,770
- Single family home value: $652,353
- Total cost of living annually: $81,375
- Livability score: 92
Farmington, Michigan
- Population total: 11,486
- Household median income: $92,128
- Single family home value: $325,187
- Total cost of living annually: $56,566
- Livability score: 91
Berkley, Michigan
- Population total: 15,150
- Household median income: $108,125
- Single family home value: $302,634
- Total cost of living annually: $54,562
- Livability score: 91
Verona, Wisconsin
- Population total: 14,040
- Household median income: $109,960
- Single family home value: $588,840
- Total cost of living annually: $74,699
- Livability score: 90
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- Population total: 5,508
- Household median income: $93,250
- Single family home value: $934,809
- Total cost of living annually: $100,938
- Livability score: 92
Rochester, Minnesota
- Population total: 120,848
- Household median income: $83,973
- Single family home value: $330,334
- Total cost of living annually: $53,476
- Livability score: 92
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
- Population total: 8,133
- Household median income: $104,959
- Single family home value: $309,822
- Total cost of living annually: $54,802
- Livability score: 92
Lexington, Massachusetts
- Population total: 34,221
- Household median income: $206,323
- Single family home value: $1,609,210
- Total cost of living annually: $151,357
- Livability score: 92
Bexley, Ohio
- Population total: 13,537
- Household median income: $138,929
- Single family home value: $546,442
- Total cost of living annually: $70,161
- Livability score: 92
Ankeny, Iowa
- Population total: 68,392
- Household median income: $101,151
- Single family home value: $344,885
- Total cost of living annually: $55,600
- Livability score: 92
Shorewood, Wisconsin
- Population total: 13,707
- Household median income: $87,161
- Single family home value: $496,876
- Total cost of living annually: $68,479
- Livability score: 92
University Heights, Ohio
- Population total: 13,649
- Household median income: $91,960
- Single family home value: $263,452
- Total cost of living annually: $48,541
- Livability score: 93
University Park, Maryland
- Population total: 2,610
- Household median income: $191,205
- Single family home value: $670,551
- Total cost of living annually: $84,931
- Livability score: 93
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
- Population total: 14,075
- Household median income: $117,997
- Single family home value: $491,651
- Total cost of living annually: $69,989
- Livability score: 93
Pittsford, New York
- Population total: 1,644
- Household median income: $116,250
- Single family home value: $468,473
- Total cost of living annually: $66,668
- Livability score: 93
Jenkintown, Pennsylvania
- Population total: 4,703
- Household median income: $118,750
- Single family home value: $516,004
- Total cost of living annually: $71,576
- Livability score: 94
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
- Population total: 14,804
- Household median income: $142,356
- Single family home value: $593,904
- Total cost of living annually: $74,862
- Livability score: 93
Worthington, Ohio
- Population total: 14,997
- Household median income: $119,408
- Single family home value: $477,764
- Total cost of living annually: $65,906
- Livability score: 94
Grandview Heights, Ohio
- Population total: 8,258
- Household median income: $100,833
- Single family home value: $542,017
- Total cost of living annually: $70,002
- Livability score: 94
Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for middle class families. Using AreaVibes.com, cities with a livability index of at least 80 were recorded for this study as they represent the highest quality of life cities. For each city a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, and the percent of population with educational attainment for ages 25 and over from different education levels including; no diploma, highschool diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Associates degree, and graduate degrees all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average expenditure and mortgage costs, the total cost-of-living was calculated. The livability index was scored and weighted at 2.00, the education attainment for a graduate degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, the education attainment for a Bachelor’s degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the education attainment for an Associates degree was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the most livable cities for middle-class families. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 11, 2024.
