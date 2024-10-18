There’s evolving debate over what exactly is going on with the middle class in terms of size. Is it shrinking? Some experts say yes, while others say no. There may not be a simple answer, but this is one firm fact: The middle class does not hold the lion’s share of the nation’s wealth.

Additionally, because of factors including rising costs of living and the widespread failure of wages to keep up, many middle-class families are feeling financially challenged, and are looking for ways to lead a fruitful and healthy life without going broke.

A pillar in a prosperous life is living somewhere that’s highly “livable.” These are places that are affordable and have relatively low crime rates and easy access to quality food and healthcare.

In a new study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the 25 most livable cities for middle-class families. Each of these cities boasts a livability score of at least 90 (out of 100), and some are quite small.

Winchester, Massachusetts

Population total: 22,809

22,809 Household median income: $208,531

$208,531 Single family home value: $1,620,748

$1,620,748 Total cost of living annually: $152,035

$152,035 Livability score: 91

Pleasant Ridge, Michigan

Population total: 2,609

2,609 Household median income: $164,861

$164,861 Single family home value: $463,148

$463,148 Total cost of living annually: $66,382

$66,382 Livability score: 90

Cary, North Carolina

Population total: 174,880

174,880 Household median income: $125,317

$125,317 Single family home value: $636,366

$636,366 Total cost of living annually: $76,972

$76,972 Livability score: 90

Upper Arlington, Ohio

Population total: 36,500

36,500 Household median income: $144,705

$144,705 Single family home value: $634,855

$634,855 Total cost of living annually: $76,837

$76,837 Livability score: 90

Clawson, Michigan

Population total: 11,388

11,388 Household median income: $82,713

$82,713 Single family home value: $283,077

$283,077 Total cost of living annually: $52,564

$52,564 Livability score: 92

Ames, Iowa

Population total: 66,265

66,265 Household median income: $57,428

$57,428 Single family home value: $315,281

$315,281 Total cost of living annually: $53,541

$53,541 Livability score: 91

Sherwood, Oregon

Population total: 20,286

20,286 Household median income: $109,770

$109,770 Single family home value: $652,353

$652,353 Total cost of living annually: $81,375

$81,375 Livability score: 92

Farmington, Michigan

Population total: 11,486

11,486 Household median income: $92,128

$92,128 Single family home value: $325,187

$325,187 Total cost of living annually: $56,566

$56,566 Livability score: 91

Berkley, Michigan

Population total: 15,150

15,150 Household median income: $108,125

$108,125 Single family home value: $302,634

$302,634 Total cost of living annually: $54,562

$54,562 Livability score: 91

Verona, Wisconsin

Population total: 14,040

14,040 Household median income: $109,960

$109,960 Single family home value: $588,840

$588,840 Total cost of living annually: $74,699

$74,699 Livability score: 90

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Population total: 5,508

5,508 Household median income: $93,250

$93,250 Single family home value: $934,809

$934,809 Total cost of living annually: $100,938

$100,938 Livability score: 92

Rochester, Minnesota

Population total: 120,848

120,848 Household median income: $83,973

$83,973 Single family home value: $330,334

$330,334 Total cost of living annually: $53,476

$53,476 Livability score: 92

Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Population total: 8,133

8,133 Household median income: $104,959

$104,959 Single family home value: $309,822

$309,822 Total cost of living annually: $54,802

$54,802 Livability score: 92

Lexington, Massachusetts

Population total: 34,221

34,221 Household median income: $206,323

$206,323 Single family home value: $1,609,210

$1,609,210 Total cost of living annually: $151,357

$151,357 Livability score: 92

Bexley, Ohio

Population total: 13,537

13,537 Household median income: $138,929

$138,929 Single family home value: $546,442

$546,442 Total cost of living annually: $70,161

$70,161 Livability score: 92

Ankeny, Iowa

Population total: 68,392

68,392 Household median income: $101,151

$101,151 Single family home value: $344,885

$344,885 Total cost of living annually: $55,600

$55,600 Livability score: 92

Shorewood, Wisconsin

Population total: 13,707

13,707 Household median income: $87,161

$87,161 Single family home value: $496,876

$496,876 Total cost of living annually: $68,479

$68,479 Livability score: 92

University Heights, Ohio

Population total: 13,649

13,649 Household median income: $91,960

$91,960 Single family home value: $263,452

$263,452 Total cost of living annually: $48,541

$48,541 Livability score: 93

University Park, Maryland

Population total: 2,610

2,610 Household median income: $191,205

$191,205 Single family home value: $670,551

$670,551 Total cost of living annually: $84,931

$84,931 Livability score: 93

Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Population total: 14,075

14,075 Household median income: $117,997

$117,997 Single family home value: $491,651

$491,651 Total cost of living annually: $69,989

$69,989 Livability score: 93

Pittsford, New York

Population total: 1,644

1,644 Household median income: $116,250

$116,250 Single family home value: $468,473

$468,473 Total cost of living annually: $66,668

$66,668 Livability score: 93

Jenkintown, Pennsylvania

Population total: 4,703

4,703 Household median income: $118,750

$118,750 Single family home value: $516,004

$516,004 Total cost of living annually: $71,576

$71,576 Livability score: 94

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Population total: 14,804

14,804 Household median income: $142,356

$142,356 Single family home value: $593,904

$593,904 Total cost of living annually: $74,862

$74,862 Livability score: 93

Worthington, Ohio

Population total: 14,997

14,997 Household median income: $119,408

$119,408 Single family home value: $477,764

$477,764 Total cost of living annually: $65,906

$65,906 Livability score: 94

Grandview Heights, Ohio

Population total: 8,258

8,258 Household median income: $100,833

$100,833 Single family home value: $542,017

$542,017 Total cost of living annually: $70,002

$70,002 Livability score: 94

Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable cities for middle class families. Using AreaVibes.com, cities with a livability index of at least 80 were recorded for this study as they represent the highest quality of life cities. For each city a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, household median income, and the percent of population with educational attainment for ages 25 and over from different education levels including; no diploma, highschool diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Associates degree, and graduate degrees all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location was calculated. Using the average expenditure and mortgage costs, the total cost-of-living was calculated. The livability index was scored and weighted at 2.00, the education attainment for a graduate degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, the education attainment for a Bachelor’s degree was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the education attainment for an Associates degree was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the most livable cities for middle-class families. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 11, 2024.

