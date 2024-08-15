25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting

Amid high food inflation and rising cost of living, the paychecks for many Americans don’t quite stretch the way they once did. Now, data shows your paycheck’s value actively declines depending on your location.
To determine which major cities have plummeting paycheck values, GOBankingRates sourced the total population, total households, median household income and selected monthly owner cost as a percentage of household income from the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey. Each city’s cost-of-living index was sourced. Expenditure and average rental costs were also sourced and calculated for each city and added together to determine the total cost of living per month and year in each city. The total cost of living was then taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings.
Ranked in ascending order, see if you reside in one of these 25 cities where paycheck value is declining.
25. Orlando, Florida
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,033.88
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $48,406.59
- Household median income: $66,292
- Savings after total annual CoL: $17,885
- Total population: 307,738
- Total households: 122,607
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.03%
24. Sacramento, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,336.17
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,034.08
- Household median income: $78,954
- Savings after total annual CoL: $26,920
- Total population: 523,600
- Total households: 196,524
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.91%
23. Buffalo, New York
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,495.54
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $41,946.43
- Household median income: $46,184
- Savings after total annual CoL: $4,238
- Total population: 276,688
- Total households: 118,897
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 13.97%
22. Irvine, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,839.06
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $70,068.66
- Household median income: $122,948
- Savings after total annual CoL: $52,879
- Total population: 304,527
- Total households: 110,465
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.78%
21. Richmond, Virginia
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,707.13
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $44,485.55
- Household median income: $59,606
- Savings after total annual CoL: $15,120
- Total population: 227,171
- Total households: 101,201
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.41%
20. Detroit, Michigan
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,140.08
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $37,680.95
- Household median income: $37,761
- Savings after total annual CoL: $80
- Total population: 636,787
- Total households: 249,518
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.69%
19. Tampa, Florida
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,194.03
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,328.36
- Household median income: $66,802
- Savings after total annual CoL: $16,474
- Total population: 388,768
- Total households: 157,066
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.39%
18. Cleveland, Ohio
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,222.63
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $38,671.59
- Household median income: $37,271
- Savings after total annual CoL: $(1,401)
- Total population: 370,365
- Total households: 167,829
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 19.77%
17. Chicago, Illinois
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,117.46
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $49,409.50
- Household median income: $71,673
- Savings after total annual CoL: $22,264
- Total population: 2,721,914
- Total households: 1,129,908
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.38%
16. Stockton, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,180.55
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,166.60
- Household median income: $71,612
- Savings after total annual CoL: $21,445
- Total population: 320,030
- Total households: 96,975
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.50%
15. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,570.85
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $42,850.17
- Household median income: $51,116
- Savings after total annual CoL: $8,266
- Total population: 380,408
- Total households: 155,669
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.47%
14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,793.29
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $45,519.45
- Household median income: $57,537
- Savings after total annual CoL: $12,018
- Total population: 1,593,208
- Total households: 659,129
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.88%
13. Long Beach, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,394.78
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,737.33
- Household median income: $78,995
- Savings after total annual CoL: $26,258
- Total population: 462,293
- Total households: 170,174
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: $88,538
12. Anaheim, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,017.79
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,213.52
- Household median income: $88,538
- Savings after total annual CoL: $28,324
- Total population: 347,111
- Total households: 104,671
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.06%
11. San Diego, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,367.43
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $64,409.17
- Household median income: $98,657
- Savings after total annual CoL: $34,248
- Total population: 1,383,987
- Total households: 515,475
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.21%
10. Chula Vista, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,453.96
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $65,447.50
- Household median income: $101,984
- Savings after total annual CoL: $36,536
- Total population: 276,103
- Total households: 83,074
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 26.05%
9. Oakland, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,010.83
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,129.96
- Household median income: $94,389
- Savings after total annual CoL: $34,259
- Total population: 437,825
- Total households: 170,282
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.16%
8. Santa Ana, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,057.32
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,687.82
- Household median income: $84,210
- Savings after total annual CoL: $23,522
- Total population: 311,379
- Total households: 77,553
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.99%
7. Jersey City, New Jersey
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,241.18
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $62,894.21
- Household median income: $91,151
- Savings after total annual CoL: $28,257
- Total population: 287,899
- Total households: 119,278
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.94%
6. Los Angeles, California
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,979.18
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $59,750.12
- Household median income: $76,244
- Savings after total annual CoL: $16,494
- Total population: 3,881,041
- Total households: 1,399,442
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 31.95%
5. Honolulu, Hawaii
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,029.53
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,354.31
- Household median income: $82,772
- Savings after total annual CoL: $22,418
- Total population: 348,547
- Total households: 134,264
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.28%
4. Boston, Massachusetts
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,953.55
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $71,442.60
- Household median income: $89,212
- Savings after total annual CoL: $17,769
- Total population: 665,945
- Total households: 276,053
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.70%
3. Miami, Florida
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,073.04
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,876.46
- Household median income: $54,858
- Savings after total annual CoL: $(6,018)
- Total population: 443,665
- Total households: 186,137
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 30.10%
2. Newark, New Jersey
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,217.81
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,613.75
- Household median income: $46,460
- Savings after total annual CoL: $(4,154)
- Total population: 307,355
- Total households: 112,635
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 39.90%
1. New York, New York
- Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $6,028.83
- Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $72,345.95
- Household median income: $76,607
- Savings after total annual CoL: $4,261
- Total population: 8,622,467
- Total households: 3,282,804
- Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.65%
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 major cities across the United States to find the places where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. GOBankingRates found the total population, total households, median household income, and Selected Monthly Owner Cost as a Percentage of Household Income all sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey (DP04, S1901, DP05). For each city on the list the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average national expenditure costs the expenditure costs can be calculated for each city as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The average rental cost for each city was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and using the rental cost and the expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city can be calculated for a month and a year. The total cost of living was taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings for each city. The expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the rental cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, the household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the leftover savings after Cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the selected monthly owner costs as a percentage of household income over 35% was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the major cities where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 24, 2024.
