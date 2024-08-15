News & Insights

25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting

August 15, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

Amid high food inflation and rising cost of living, the paychecks for many Americans don’t quite stretch the way they once did. Now, data shows your paycheck’s value actively declines depending on your location.

To determine which major cities have plummeting paycheck values, GOBankingRates sourced the total population, total households, median household income and selected monthly owner cost as a percentage of household income from the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey. Each city’s cost-of-living index was sourced. Expenditure and average rental costs were also sourced and calculated for each city and added together to determine the total cost of living per month and year in each city. The total cost of living was then taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings.

Ranked in ascending order, see if you reside in one of these 25 cities where paycheck value is declining.

Orlando, Florida, USA downtown cityscape over the highway.

25. Orlando, Florida

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,033.88
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $48,406.59
  • Household median income: $66,292
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $17,885
  • Total population: 307,738
  • Total households: 122,607
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.03%

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

24. Sacramento, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,336.17
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,034.08
  • Household median income: $78,954
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $26,920
  • Total population: 523,600
  • Total households: 196,524
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.91%

The waterfront and downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

23. Buffalo, New York

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,495.54
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $41,946.43
  • Household median income: $46,184
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $4,238
  • Total population: 276,688
  • Total households: 118,897
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 13.97%
Irvine California business district

22. Irvine, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,839.06
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $70,068.66
  • Household median income: $122,948
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $52,879
  • Total population: 304,527
  • Total households: 110,465
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.78%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

21. Richmond, Virginia

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,707.13
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $44,485.55
  • Household median income: $59,606
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $15,120
  • Total population: 227,171
  • Total households: 101,201
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.41%
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

20. Detroit, Michigan

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,140.08
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $37,680.95
  • Household median income: $37,761
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $80
  • Total population: 636,787
  • Total households: 249,518
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.69%

People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

19. Tampa, Florida

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,194.03
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,328.36
  • Household median income: $66,802
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $16,474
  • Total population: 388,768
  • Total households: 157,066
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.39%
Cars come and go at sunrise before rush hour in Clevland Ohio on Lake Erie.

18. Cleveland, Ohio

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,222.63
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $38,671.59
  • Household median income: $37,271
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $(1,401)
  • Total population: 370,365
  • Total households: 167,829
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 19.77%
Evening Traffic on Michigan Avenue at the Chicago River.

17. Chicago, Illinois

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,117.46
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $49,409.50
  • Household median income: $71,673
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $22,264
  • Total population: 2,721,914
  • Total households: 1,129,908
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.38%
Stockton, California, USA - July 15, 2021: Sunlight shines on the historic city center.

16. Stockton, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,180.55
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,166.60
  • Household median income: $71,612
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $21,445
  • Total population: 320,030
  • Total households: 96,975
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.50%

New Orleans River Paddle boat colorful sky stock photo

15. New Orleans, Louisiana

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,570.85
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $42,850.17
  • Household median income: $51,116
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $8,266
  • Total population: 380,408
  • Total households: 155,669
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.47%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA in autumn overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,793.29
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $45,519.45
  • Household median income: $57,537
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $12,018
  • Total population: 1,593,208
  • Total households: 659,129
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.88%
Long Beach Harbor with skyline with waterfront and clear skies, CA.

13. Long Beach, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,394.78
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,737.33
  • Household median income: $78,995
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $26,258
  • Total population: 462,293
  • Total households: 170,174
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: $88,538
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

12. Anaheim, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,017.79
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,213.52
  • Household median income: $88,538
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $28,324
  • Total population: 347,111
  • Total households: 104,671
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.06%

San Diego, California, cityscape at the Gaslamp Quarter.

11. San Diego, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,367.43
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $64,409.17
  • Household median income: $98,657
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $34,248
  • Total population: 1,383,987
  • Total households: 515,475
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.21%
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

10. Chula Vista, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,453.96
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $65,447.50
  • Household median income: $101,984
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $36,536
  • Total population: 276,103
  • Total households: 83,074
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 26.05%
Downtown Oakland skyline along the banks of Lake Merritt .

9. Oakland, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,010.83
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,129.96
  • Household median income: $94,389
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $34,259
  • Total population: 437,825
  • Total households: 170,282
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.16%
Santa Ana is the county seat and second most populous city in Orange County, California in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

8. Santa Ana, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,057.32
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,687.82
  • Household median income: $84,210
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $23,522
  • Total population: 311,379
  • Total households: 77,553
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.99%

Jersey City, NJ USA - February 24 2021: The eight story Pier Apartment complex at Harborside in Jersey City has a view of the Lower Manhattan NYC skyline just across across the Hudson River.

7. Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,241.18
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $62,894.21
  • Household median income: $91,151
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $28,257
  • Total population: 287,899
  • Total households: 119,278
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.94%
the skyline of los angeles during sunset.

6. Los Angeles, California

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,979.18
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $59,750.12
  • Household median income: $76,244
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $16,494
  • Total population: 3,881,041
  • Total households: 1,399,442
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 31.95%
The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,029.53
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,354.31
  • Household median income: $82,772
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $22,418
  • Total population: 348,547
  • Total households: 134,264
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.28%
Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

4. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,953.55
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $71,442.60
  • Household median income: $89,212
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $17,769
  • Total population: 665,945
  • Total households: 276,053
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.70%

Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

3. Miami, Florida

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,073.04
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,876.46
  • Household median income: $54,858
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $(6,018)
  • Total population: 443,665
  • Total households: 186,137
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 30.10%
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

2. Newark, New Jersey

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,217.81
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,613.75
  • Household median income: $46,460
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $(4,154)
  • Total population: 307,355
  • Total households: 112,635
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 39.90%
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

1. New York, New York

  • Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $6,028.83
  • Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $72,345.95
  • Household median income: $76,607
  • Savings after total annual CoL: $4,261
  • Total population: 8,622,467
  • Total households: 3,282,804
  • Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.65%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 major cities across the United States to find the places where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. GOBankingRates found the total population, total households, median household income, and Selected Monthly Owner Cost as a Percentage of Household Income all sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey (DP04, S1901, DP05). For each city on the list the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average national expenditure costs the expenditure costs can be calculated for each city as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The average rental cost for each city was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and using the rental cost and the expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city can be calculated for a month and a year.  The total cost of living was taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings for each city. The expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the rental cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, the household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the leftover savings after Cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the selected monthly owner costs as a percentage of household income over 35% was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the major cities where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 24, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

