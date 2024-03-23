25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting

Amid high food inflation and rising living expenses, the paychecks for many Americans don’t quite stretch the way they once did. Now, data shows that the value of your paycheck is actively declining depending on your location.

To determine which major cities have plummeting paycheck values, GOBankingRates sourced the total population, total households, median household income and selected monthly owner cost as a percentage of household income from the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey. Each city’s cost-of-living index was sourced. Expenditure costs, as well as average rental costs, were also sourced and calculated for each city and added together to determine the total cost of living per month and year in each city. The total cost of living was then taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings.

Ranked in ascending order, see if you reside in one of these 25 cities where paycheck value is declining.

Learn More: How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?

Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

25. Orlando, Florida

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,033.88

$4,033.88 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $48,406.59

$48,406.59 Household median income: $66,292

$66,292 Savings after total annual CoL: $17,885

$17,885 Total population: 307,738

307,738 Total households: 122,607

122,607 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.03%

See More: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Check Out: 9 Most Valuable American Quarters in Circulation

24. Sacramento, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,336.17

$4,336.17 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,034.08

$52,034.08 Household median income: $78,954

$78,954 Savings after total annual CoL: $26,920

$26,920 Total population: 523,600

523,600 Total households: 196,524

196,524 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.91%

Discover More: 7 Coins Worth a Lot of Money in 2024

23. Buffalo, New York

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,495.54

$3,495.54 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $41,946.43

$41,946.43 Household median income: $46,184

$46,184 Savings after total annual CoL: $4,238

$4,238 Total population: 276,688

276,688 Total households: 118,897

118,897 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 13.97%

22. Irvine, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,839.06

$5,839.06 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $70,068.66

$70,068.66 Household median income: $122,948

$122,948 Savings after total annual CoL: $52,879

$52,879 Total population: 304,527

304,527 Total households: 110,465

110,465 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.78%

For You: 9 Valuable American Nickels in Circulation

21. Richmond, Virginia

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,707.13

$3,707.13 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $44,485.55

$44,485.55 Household median income: $59,606

$59,606 Savings after total annual CoL: $15,120

$15,120 Total population: 227,171

227,171 Total households: 101,201

101,201 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.41%

20. Detroit, Michigan

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,140.08

$3,140.08 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $37,680.95

$37,680.95 Household median income: $37,761

$37,761 Savings after total annual CoL: $80

$80 Total population: 636,787

636,787 Total households: 249,518

249,518 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.69%

Check Out: 12 of the Most Valuable $1 Bills Still in Circulation

19. Tampa, Florida

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,194.03

$4,194.03 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,328.36

$50,328.36 Household median income: $66,802

$66,802 Savings after total annual CoL: $16,474

$16,474 Total population: 388,768

388,768 Total households: 157,066

157,066 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 20.39%

18. Cleveland, Ohio

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,222.63

$3,222.63 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $38,671.59

$38,671.59 Household median income: $37,271

$37,271 Savings after total annual CoL: $(1,401)

$(1,401) Total population: 370,365

370,365 Total households: 167,829

167,829 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 19.77%

Trending Now: 10 Items From the 1980s That Are Worth a Lot of Money

17. Chicago, Illinois

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,117.46

$4,117.46 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $49,409.50

$49,409.50 Household median income: $71,673

$71,673 Savings after total annual CoL: $22,264

$22,264 Total population: 2,721,914

2,721,914 Total households: 1,129,908

1,129,908 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.38%

16. Stockton, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,180.55

$4,180.55 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,166.60

$50,166.60 Household median income: $71,612

$71,612 Savings after total annual CoL: $21,445

$21,445 Total population: 320,030

320,030 Total households: 96,975

96,975 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 22.50%

That’s Interesting: I’m a Financial Advisor: 4 Moves I’ll Make If I Think Trump Will Win the Election

15. New Orleans, Louisiana

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,570.85

$3,570.85 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $42,850.17

$42,850.17 Household median income: $51,116

$51,116 Savings after total annual CoL: $8,266

$8,266 Total population: 380,408

380,408 Total households: 155,669

155,669 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.47%

14. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $3,793.29

$3,793.29 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $45,519.45

$45,519.45 Household median income: $57,537

$57,537 Savings after total annual CoL: $12,018

$12,018 Total population: 1,593,208

1,593,208 Total households: 659,129

659,129 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.88%

See Next: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

13. Long Beach, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,394.78

$4,394.78 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $52,737.33

$52,737.33 Household median income: $78,995

$78,995 Savings after total annual CoL: $26,258

$26,258 Total population: 462,293

462,293 Total households: 170,174

170,174 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: $88,538

12. Anaheim, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,017.79

$5,017.79 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,213.52

$60,213.52 Household median income: $88,538

$88,538 Savings after total annual CoL: $28,324

$28,324 Total population: 347,111

347,111 Total households: 104,671

104,671 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.06%

Find Out: 5 Ways To Live Like the Super Rich Even If You’re Middle Class

11. San Diego, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,367.43

$5,367.43 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $64,409.17

$64,409.17 Household median income: $98,657

$98,657 Savings after total annual CoL: $34,248

$34,248 Total population: 1,383,987

1,383,987 Total households: 515,475

515,475 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 24.21%

10. Chula Vista, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,453.96

$5,453.96 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $65,447.50

$65,447.50 Household median income: $101,984

$101,984 Savings after total annual CoL: $36,536

$36,536 Total population: 276,103

276,103 Total households: 83,074

83,074 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 26.05%

Be Aware: 30 Scam Phone Numbers To Block and Area Codes To Avoid

9. Oakland, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,010.83

$5,010.83 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,129.96

$60,129.96 Household median income: $94,389

$94,389 Savings after total annual CoL: $34,259

$34,259 Total population: 437,825

437,825 Total households: 170,282

170,282 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.16%

8. Santa Ana, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,057.32

$5,057.32 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,687.82

$60,687.82 Household median income: $84,210

$84,210 Savings after total annual CoL: $23,522

$23,522 Total population: 311,379

311,379 Total households: 77,553

77,553 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 23.99%

View Next: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

7. Jersey City, New Jersey

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,241.18

$5,241.18 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $62,894.21

$62,894.21 Household median income: $91,151

$91,151 Savings after total annual CoL: $28,257

$28,257 Total population: 287,899

287,899 Total households: 119,278

119,278 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.94%

6. Los Angeles, California

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,979.18

$4,979.18 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $59,750.12

$59,750.12 Household median income: $76,244

$76,244 Savings after total annual CoL: $16,494

$16,494 Total population: 3,881,041

3,881,041 Total households: 1,399,442

1,399,442 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 31.95%

Read More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,029.53

$5,029.53 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,354.31

$60,354.31 Household median income: $82,772

$82,772 Savings after total annual CoL: $22,418

$22,418 Total population: 348,547

348,547 Total households: 134,264

134,264 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 25.28%

4. Boston, Massachusetts

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,953.55

$5,953.55 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $71,442.60

$71,442.60 Household median income: $89,212

$89,212 Savings after total annual CoL: $17,769

$17,769 Total population: 665,945

665,945 Total households: 276,053

276,053 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 21.70%

That’s Interesting: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

3. Miami, Florida

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $5,073.04

$5,073.04 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $60,876.46

$60,876.46 Household median income: $54,858

$54,858 Savings after total annual CoL: $(6,018)

$(6,018) Total population: 443,665

443,665 Total households: 186,137

186,137 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 30.10%

2. Newark, New Jersey

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $4,217.81

$4,217.81 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $50,613.75

$50,613.75 Household median income: $46,460

$46,460 Savings after total annual CoL: $(4,154)

$(4,154) Total population: 307,355

307,355 Total households: 112,635

112,635 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 39.90%

Check Out: Tony Robbins: These 3 Investments Will Make You Rich

1. New York, New York

Total monthly CoL (expenditures + rent): $6,028.83

$6,028.83 Total annual CoL (expenditures + rent): $72,345.95

$72,345.95 Household median income: $76,607

$76,607 Savings after total annual CoL: $4,261

$4,261 Total population: 8,622,467

8,622,467 Total households: 3,282,804

3,282,804 Households that pay > 35% income to selected monthly owner costs: 28.65%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 100 major cities across the United States to find the places where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. GOBankingRates found the total population, total households, median household income, and Selected Monthly Owner Cost as a Percentage of Household Income all sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey (DP04, S1901, DP05). For each city on the list the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the average national expenditure costs the expenditure costs can be calculated for each city as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The average rental cost for each city was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and using the rental cost and the expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city can be calculated for a month and a year. The total cost of living was taken out of the median household income to show the leftover savings for each city. The expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the rental cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, the household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the leftover savings after Cost of living was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the selected monthly owner costs as a percentage of household income over 35% was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the major cities where the value of your paycheck is plummeting. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 19, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Major Cities Where the Value of Your Paycheck Is Plummeting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.