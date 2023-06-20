25 dead following reported prison riot in Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, June 20 (Reuters) - Honduran authorities discovered 25 charred bodies in a prison, according to a spokesperson from the interior ministry on Tuesday.

Authorities are working on the recognition of the bodies, the spokesperson said, amid media reports that a riot had broken out in a prison.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

