25 Cities Where You Can Retire in Great Weather for $2,000 a Month

August 02, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Heather Altamirano for GOBankingRates->

It’s no secret that retiring in the U.S. can be pricey, but living out your golden years on a budget doesn’t mean sacrificing the dream of coastal living or sunny-year-round weather. There are plenty of cities where you can enjoy a warm climate and stick to a $2,000 monthly budget.

To find the best locations where homeowners could retire for around $2,000 or less, GOBankingRates looked at several sources to analyze factors such as population data, age demographics and cost of living.

Here are the top 25 cities where retirees can soak up the sunshine without stretching savings too thin.

Also see cities that retirees might want to avoid due to extreme weather.

People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.

1. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Livability: 85
  • Population 65+: 11.4%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,248
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $995

Tallahassee, the state’s capital city, is the ideal mix of exciting recreation and affordability. The cost of living is nearly 10% lower than the national average of $60,087 for a person over 65, and there’s everything from beautiful parks and hiking trails to a dynamic arts scene and nightlife to enjoy.

Charting a different path business concept as an independent free thinker idea with air show jet airplanes in an organized formation with one individual plane setting a new course with 3D illustration elements.

2. Fort Myers, Florida

  • Livability: 85
  • Population 65+: 22.2%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,746
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,468

With its hassle-free public transportation, it’s easy to get around the area and enjoy the sights, go fishing, golf or lounge by the beach. While cost of living is 4.2% higher than the national average, retirees can save big on the state’s tax breaks for residents.

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Livability: 84
  • Population 65+: 11.7%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $2,037
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,069

From museums to lively bars and restaurants, there’s no shortage of things to do in Raleigh. Retirees can also take advantage of free activities like strolling through the Raleigh Rose Garden, wandering the scenic garden paths and exploring unique plant collections at Juniper Level Botanic Garden.

A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

4. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Livability: 84
  • Population 65+: 14.7%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,197
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,073

Jacksonville offers adventure, coastal living and a thrilling nightlife without breaking the bank. Cost of living is 4.3% lower than the national average, so retirees can worry less about blowing through their nest eggs.

US Navy Blue Angels fly in Pensacola Beach Florida

5. Pensacola, Florida

  • Livability: 83
  • Population 65+: 20.8%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $929
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,136

With the cost of living 11% cheaper than the national average, plus the state’s tax breaks, retirees can enjoy the city’s beaches, upscale restaurants and thriving arts scene stress free.

Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

6. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Livability: 82
  • Population 65+: 15.1%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,284
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,035

Retirees can enjoy Southern hospitality and a wide range of activities without overspending. Greenville’s cost of living is 8.7% below the national average, making it an affordable place to settle down.

A front view of the iconic Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

7. Las Vegas

  • Livability: 82
  • Population 65+: 15.6%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $2,089
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,203

Las Vegas offers a nonstop good time and while the cost of living is 10.6% higher than the national average, you can save on healthcare. It’s 7% cheaper.

View of Capitol Hill with Rhode Island State House and streets of Providence behind.

8. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Livability: 82
  • Population 65+: 11.5%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,908
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,707

Providence has a nice blend of small-town feel with big-city attractions. The cost of living is 8.8% more than the national average, but healthcare is 12.7% lower.

El Paso is a city in and the seat of El Paso County, Texas, United States.

9. El Paso, Texas

  • Livability: 81
  • Population 65+: 13.9%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $712
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $975

The cost of living in El Paso is a whopping 18.1% lower than the national average. Housing is 44.4% cheaper. If you love the heat and good food, El Paso is a retiree’s dream.

View over the Dealey Plaza in the city of Dallas.

10. Dallas

  • Livability: 81
  • Population 65+: 11.4%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,346
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,142

Dallas is on par with the national average for cost of living. Groceries are slightly cheaper, while healthcare is roughly 2% lower, but Dallas has everything from sports to music for retirees to enjoy.

The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).

11. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Livability: 81
  • Population 65+: 12.6%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,231
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,162

Norfolk has a nice blend of urban and coastal living, a diverse culture and waterfront beauty. Plus it’s affordable — 8.6% lower to live than the national average.

Historic district in Savannah, Georgia - Image.

12. Savannah, Georgia

  • Livability: 81
  • Population 65+: 14%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,369
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,250

Known for its rich history and striking beauty, Savannah offers a great quality of life at a great price. The cost of living is 9.8% cheaper than the national average while groceries are about 3% lower and healthcare is 4.2% less expensive.

Smiling couple in matching striped shirts shopping; he holds an iPad and coffee, she carries bags and a credit card.

13. Orlando, Florida

  • Livability: 81
  • Population 65+: 11.1%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,837
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,461

The cost of living for Orlando is 6% higher than the national average, but again the tax breaks help with keeping finances on track. Plus, there’s amazing weather nearly every day and a plethora of things to do: theme parks, outdoor activities and more.

San Antonio, Texas, USA - October 10, 2016: Exterior view of the historic Alamo in San Antonio, Texas with tourists.

14. San Antonio, Texas

  • Livability: 80
  • Population 65+: 13.1%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $847
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $801

Warm weather, friendly locals and affordability are just some of the reasons why people love San Antonio. The cost of living is 8.7% lower than the national average while groceries are 8.6% lower.

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

15. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Livability: 80
  • Population 65+: 15%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $736
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $855

Living near the beach doesn’t have to be out of budget. Corpus Christi has miles of sandy shores and cost of living is an astounding 16.5% lower than the national average. 

Daytona-Beach-Florida

16. Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Livability: 80
  • Population 65+: 21.4%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,130
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,099

Daytona Beach is a haven for outdoor lovers. The city has 23 miles of white sandy beaches, fun water sports and a booming boardwalk. Plus, it’s reasonably priced. The cost of living is about 5% cheaper than the national average.

Georgia-Athens

17. Athens, Georgia

  • Livability: 80
  • Population 65+: 12%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,459
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,116

Known for its vibrant music scene, nightlife and historical charm, Athens is fun and cheap. The cost of living is 12.4% lower than the national average; hlusing is about 20% cheaper.

Drone Aerial of Downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, NC, USA Skyline.

18. Charlotte, North Carolina 

  • Livability: 80
  • Population 65+: 10.8%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,794
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,182

The cost of living in Charlotte is just slightly higher than the national average, but the city offers a lot for retirees. It’s family-friendly, has a strong community and is easily accessible to the beach and mountains.

Drone angle view of downtown Tampa, Florida at dusk.

19. Tampa, Florida

  • Livability: 80
  • Population 65+: 13.2%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,737
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,651

The cost of living for Tampa is 4.2% higher than the national average, but retirees can enjoy beautiful weather daily, countless outdoor activities and a slew of free things like the Tampa Riverwalk, fitness in the park, local art and more.  

The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

20. Milwaukee

  • Livability: 79
  • Population 65+: 11.8%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $648
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $763

Milwaukee is the largest city in the state, so there’s no shortage of amenities. In addition, it’s really inexpensive. The cost of living is 12% lower than the national average — housing is about 44% less. 

Downtown Columbia South Carolina Skyline SC Aerial Panorama.

21. Columbia, South Carolina 

  • Livability: 79
  • Population 65+: 11.0%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $886
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,065

One of the many perks of living in Columbia is the cost of living. It’s 12.6% less than the national average — without housing about 42% cheaper.

Midland Texas downtown skyline

22. Midland, Texas

  • Livability: 78
  • Population 65+: 10.5%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $,1389
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,124

Midland has a slower pace of life but a growing arts scene and cheap. The cost of living in Midland is 7.8% below average, with housing coming in at about 10% under.

A high-angle picture of Atlanta's modern skyline, including office buildings, hotels, and condominiums

23. Atlanta

  • Livability: 78
  • Population 65+: 12.3%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $2,085
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,342

Atlanta is a bustling city with endless things to do. The cost of living is 13.3% higher than the national average, largely thanks to an expensive housing market (14.6% higher). 

Connecticut New Haven

24. New Haven, Connecticut

  • Livability: 78
  • Population 65+: 11.7%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,690
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,954

The cost of living for New Haven is 9.2% higher than the national average, but has affordable housing (21% cheaper). In addition, the city is very walkable, has great food and free museums and exciting events.

Lakeland Florida best weather

25. Lakeland, Florida

  • Livability: 77
  • Population 65+: 21.8%
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for homeowner: $1,294
  • Monthly cost of living with Social Security for renter: $1,208

Lakeland has a small-town feel with nice neighborhoods and an inexpensive cost of living. It’s 8.4% cheaper than the national average — housing is about 24% cheaper.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities to find the best places where you can retire in great weather for $2,000 a month. GOBankingRates found cities with the best weather, sourced from 24/7 Wall St.’s “U.S. Cities with Absolute Best Weather,” FarmersAlmanac.com’s “The 10 Best U.S. Weather Cities,” Cutter.com’s “U.S. Cities with Best Weather,” RealEstate.USNews.com’s “Best Places to Live in the U.S. for the Weather” and Grillio.com’s “Top U.S. Cities for Weather.” Other data was sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Observed Value Index, Zillow Home Value Index for May 2025, the Federal Reserve Economic Data and the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. Livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability location. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 14, 2025.

