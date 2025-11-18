25 Cities Where You Can Rent a Room for Less Than $1,000 a Month

Personal Finance

Take a look at your monthly budget. What’s the most expensive line item? Almost certainly, it’s your rent.

As Zillow has recently reported, rent levels have rocketed upward far faster than incomes since 2019, making housing costs increasingly difficult to afford in America. Is it even possible to pay less than $1,000 for rent in a major city?

It turn out, the answer is yes — but with a caveat.

If you’re willing to rent a place with a single room (as opposed to a multi-room apartment, for instance), Zillow has found that a number of large metropolitan areas offer apartments for less than $1,000. In fact, Zillow noted that a one-room apartment priced at $1,000 or even less can be attained in at least 86 of America’s 100 largest cities.

If you don’t need a great deal of space or you are willing to scale down to single-room living for a while in order to build up your savings, you can rent a room in the following cities for less than $1,000. GOBankingRates has organized the metropolitan areas from most expensive to least expensive in terms of single-room costs.

Massachusetts-Worcester

1. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • Median rent: $950
  • Share of affordable apartments: 80.6%

Overhead shot of Providence, Rhode Island with the sun coming up behind the city skyline and tops of trees

2. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Median rent: $950
  • Share of affordable apartments: 68.8%

Connecticut New Haven

3. New Haven, Connecticut

  • Median rent: $950
  • Share of affordable apartments: 65.2%
Chicago cityscape looking out over the rush hour traffic commute of the highway in Illinois USA.

4. Chicago

  • Median rent: $950
  • Share of affordable apartments: 68.5%
The downtown and surrounding areas of New Orleans, Louisiana shot from an altitude of about 1000 feet during a helicopter photo flight.

5. New Orleans

  • Median rent: $910
  • Share of affordable apartments: 63.4%
Tampa Florida River Boat

6. Tampa, Florida

  • Median rent: $900
  • Share of affordable apartments: 62.2%

Drone shot of downtown Portland, Oregon and the city skyline against the bridge over water at sunrise

7. Portland, Oregon

  • Median rent: $900
  • Share of affordable apartments: 91.6%
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

8. Orlando, Florida

  • Median rent: $900
  • Share of affordable apartments: 78.4%
Hartford Connecticut neighborhood

9. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Median rent: $900
  • Share of affordable apartments: 83.5%
Drone Aerial View of Downtown Columbia, South Carolina, USA.

10. Columbia, South Carolina

  • Median rent: $900
  • Share of affordable apartments: 84.6%

Dawn of Virginia Beach.

11. Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Median rent: $895
  • Share of affordable apartments: 87.1%
Downtown Phoenix Aerial View stock photo

12. Phoenix

  • Median rent: $895
  • Share of affordable apartments: 90.2%
Omaha is the largest city in the state of Nebraska.

13. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Median rent: $895
  • Share of affordable apartments: 92.4%
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA.

14. Las Vegas

  • Median rent: $888
  • Share of affordable apartments: 88.6%

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

15. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Median rent: $875
  • Share of affordable apartments: 90.5%
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.

16. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Median rent: $875
  • Share of affordable apartments: 81.5%
Mid-air aerial view of sunset over Philadelphia's skyline and Race Street pier at the bottom.

17. Philadelphia

  • Median rent: $867
  • Share of affordable apartments: 80.9%
Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States.

18. Syracuse, New York

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 84.6%

Springfield, Massachusetts, USA stock photo

19. Springfield, Massachusetts

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 57.6%
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

20. Richmond, Virginia

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 90.3%
Palm Bay, Florida

21. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 79.4%
Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.

22. Lakeland, Florida

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 68.8%

Downtown Fresno, California.

23. Fresno, California

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 74.0%
Morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

24. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 94.3%
sunset in Deltona Florida

25. Deltona, Florida

  • Median rent: $850
  • Share of affordable apartments: 71.4%

