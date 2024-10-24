Both homebuyers and real estate investors should be well informed ahead of purchasing property about how the housing market in any given location is performing. Is it thriving? Is it tanking? What could it look like a year from now?

It’s important to know — an unstable local housing market could cause you to lose money on your investment.

In a new study, GOBankingRates looked at several data points to determine the 25 cities that could have the most stable housing markets by the end of 2025.

25. Vidalia, Georgia

Average value of a single-family home: $180,862

$180,862 Livability: 61

61 Market heat index: 48

48 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: -0.4%

-0.4% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $180,139

$180,139 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 15.1%

24. Sidney, Ohio

Average value of a single-family home: $195,686

$195,686 Livability: 76

76 Market heat index: 46

46 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 0.1%

0.1% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $195,882

$195,882 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 22.4%

23. Seymour, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $224,043

$224,043 Livability: 67

67 Market heat index: 44

44 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.1%

1.1% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $226,507

$226,507 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 23.5%

22. Salem, Ohio

Average value of a single-family home: $177,102

$177,102 Livability: 69

69 Market heat index: 48

48 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: -0.4%

-0.4% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $176,393

$176,393 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 21.8%

21. Pottsville, Pennsylvania

Average value of a single-family home: $134,753

$134,753 Livability: 74

74 Market heat index: 43

43 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 4.4%

4.4% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $140,682

$140,682 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 21.1%

20. Macomb, Illinois

Average value of a single-family home: $103,847

$103,847 Livability: 71

71 Market heat index: 45

45 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: -3.1%

-3.1% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $100,628

$100,628 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 18.6%

19. Peru, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $136,519

$136,519 Livability: 77

77 Market heat index: 45

45 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 0.6%

0.6% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $137,338

$137,338 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 21.9%

18. Bainbridge, Georgia

Average value of a single-family home: $160,792

$160,792 Livability: 58

58 Market heat index: 47

47 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 0.6%

0.6% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $161,757

$161,757 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 14.7%

17. Vincennes, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $155,596

$155,596 Livability: 71

71 Market heat index: 42

42 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.5%

1.5% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $157,930

$157,930 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 22.7%

16. Thomaston, Georgia

Average value of a single-family home: $174,306

$174,306 Livability: 60

60 Market heat index: 43

43 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 4.9%

4.9% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $182,847

$182,847 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 19.7%

15. Danville, Illinois

Average value of a single-family home: $68,994

$68,994 Livability: 55

55 Market heat index: 42

42 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: -1.9%

-1.9% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $67,683

$67,683 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 19.2%

14. Toccoa, Georgia

Average value of a single-family home: $215,403

$215,403 Livability: 66

66 Market heat index: 48

48 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 4.0%

4.0% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $224,019

$224,019 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 18.5%

13. Rio Grande City, Texas

Average value of a single-family home: $127,085

$127,085 Livability: 65

65 Market heat index: 42

42 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: -4.3%

-4.3% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $121,620

$121,620 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 11.4%

12. Youngstown, Ohio

Average value of a single-family home: $60,873

$60,873 Livability: 81

81 Market heat index: 46

46 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.7%

1.7% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $61,908

$61,908 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 22.6%

11. Madison, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $223,802

$223,802 Livability: 64

64 Market heat index: 42

42 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.5%

1.5% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $227,159

$227,159 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 21.8%

10. Ashtabula, Ohio

Average value of a single-family home: $142,855

$142,855 Livability: 68

68 Market heat index: 42

42 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 2.2%

2.2% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $145,998

$145,998 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 22.7%

9. Lafayette, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $248,014

$248,014 Livability: 75

75 Market heat index: 41

41 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.8%

1.8% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $252,479

$252,479 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 20.5%

8. Kendallville, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $210,884

$210,884 Livability: 64

64 Market heat index: 45

45 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.3%

1.3% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $213,626

$213,626 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 19.3%

7. Ashland, Ohio

Average value of a single-family home: $216,899

$216,899 Livability: 73

73 Market heat index: 42

42 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 2.4%

2.4% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $222,104

$222,104 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 19.8%

6. Marion, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $122,740

$122,740 Livability: 64

64 Market heat index: 47

47 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.2%

1.2% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $124,213

$124,213 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 17.8%

5. Bedford, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $199,924

$199,924 Livability: 79

79 Market heat index: 41

41 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.5%

1.5% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $202,923

$202,923 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 17.7%

4. Eagle Pass, Texas

Average value of a single-family home: $202,352

$202,352 Livability: 72

72 Market heat index: 44

44 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: -1.5%

-1.5% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $199,316

$199,316 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 9.7%

3. Kokomo, Indiana

Average value of a single-family home: $164,159

$164,159 Livability: 68

68 Market heat index: 40

40 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 1.7%

1.7% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $166,950

$166,950 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 16.8%

2. Van Wert, Ohio

Average value of a single-family home: $169,604

$169,604 Livability: 72

72 Market heat index: 40

40 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 2.5%

2.5% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $173,844

$173,844 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 17.7%

1. Clewiston, Florida

Average value of a single-family home: $249,341

$249,341 Livability: 67

67 Market heat index: 41

41 Home value forecast (%) for October 2025: 4.5%

4.5% Home value forecast ($) for October 2025: $260,561

$260,561 Shares of home listings with price cuts: 14.6%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities to find the most stable housing markets by the end of 2025. First, GOBankingRates found cities with a balance between sellers and buyers using Zillow’s Market Heat Index. Using every city with a market heat index, the average and median are found to be 43.5 and 44 respectively. All cities with a market heat index between 40 and 48 were used for this study. For each city, a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using this data the percentage of the population ages 65 and over can be calculated. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average mortgage and expenditure costs, the total cost of living can be calculated. The shares of listings with price cuts were recorded from Zillow Research Data, the average home value forecast was sourced from Zillow Home Value Forecast for October 2025, and the foreclosure rate by state from quarter one of 2024 were recorded from SoFi. The foreclosure rate by state was scored and weighted at 1.00, the listings with a price cut were scored and weighted at 1.00, and the home value forecast for October 2025 was scored and weighted at 3.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to find the housing markets that will be the most stable at the end of 2025. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 15, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Cities That Could Have the Most Stable Housing Markets by the End of 2025

