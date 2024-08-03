News & Insights

25 Best States To Live If You Want To Save a Lot for Retirement

August 03, 2024 — 10:01 am EDT

One of the best methods for choosing a state to live in for retirement is to make a list with your top desires, be it the presence or absence of certain taxes, weather conditions, cost of living, proximity to family, or others. This can help you narrow down your choices for ideal retirement locations.

If budget comes first, it could narrow down the list. While Florida is often thought to be the best state for retirement, our data shows this may not be the case. This recent study provides you with an accurate blueprint of the best states to retire once you have an idea of what you want your retirement life to look like. This also includes average population, income and cost of living in each of the selected states to help you narrow down your options to fit your retirement needs.

Battle Creek, Michigan stock photo

Michigan

  • Population Total: 10,057,921 
  • Household Total: 4,009,253
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $246,095
  • Population 65+ : 1,786,825
  • Household 65+ : 1,139,660
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 64.4%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $29,081
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,466
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,799
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,265

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

  • Population Total: 993,635
  • Household Total: 389,000
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $387,069
  • Population 65+ : 195,016
  • Household 65+ : 120,426
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 67.0%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $37,286
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,306
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,893
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,199

The Illinois State Capitol, located in Springfield, Illinois, is the building that houses the executive and legislative branches of the government of the U.

Illinois

  • Population Total: 12,757,634
  • Household Total:4,968,761
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $270,566
  • Population 65+ :2,070,907
  • Household 65+ :1,307,984
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 58.0%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $37,029
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,612
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,790
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,402
See Youngstown, Ohio from another perspective.

Ohio

  • Population Total: 11,774,683
  • Household Total:4,789,408
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $234,069
  • Population 65+ : 2,068,562
  • Household 65+ :1,324,253
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 61.7%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $30,984
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,394
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,851
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,246
Downtown Frostburg Maryland on an Autumn day stock photo

Maryland

  • Population Total: 6,161,707
  • Household Total: 2,318,124
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $433,613
  • Population 65+ : 986,154
  • Household 65+ : 600,045
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 62.3%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $44,155
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,583
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,906
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,489
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Population Total: 8,624,511
  • Household Total: 3,289,776
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $400,272
  • Population 65+ : 1,381,006
  • Household 65+ : 850,485
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 61.6%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $40,900
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,385
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,872
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,256

Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Population Total: 6,154,422
  • Household Total:2,458,324
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $249,566
  • Population 65+ :1,062,483
  • Household 65+ : 670,408
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 58.0%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,661
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,487
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,730
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,217
Fairmont is a city in Marion County, West Virginia, United States.

West Virginia

  • Population Total: 1,792,967
  • Household Total: 716,040
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $167,919
  • Population 65+ : 366,444
  • Household 65+ : 233,878
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 59.3%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $24,984
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,000
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,790
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,790
Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

Kentucky

  • Population Total: 4,502,935
  • Household Total: 1,769,102
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $207,575
  • Population 65+ :756,439
  • Household 65+ :480,951
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:56.2%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,983
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,237
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,748
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,985
Salina is a city in and the county seat of Saline County, Kansas, United States.

Kansas

  • Population Total: 2,935,922
  • Household Total: 1,148,635
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $230,617
  • Population 65+ : 478,994
  • Household 65+ :303,781
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:58.1%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,582
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,374
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,807
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,181
Aerial drone view of Birmingham, Alabama skyline with park and train station in the foreground.

Alabama

  • Population Total: 5,028,092
  • Household Total: 1,933,150
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $227,856
  • Population 65+ : 871,034
  • Household 65+ : 549,261
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:54.4%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $30,158
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,357
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,732
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,089

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Population Total: 12,989,208
  • Household Total: 5,193,727
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $270,479
  • Population 65+ : 2,434,405
  • Household 65+ : 1,527,375
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 60.5%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $29,303
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,611
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,870
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,481
Image of Bloomington Indiana downtown The Square with courthouse aerial.

Indiana

  • Population Total: 6,784,403
  • Household Total: 2,653,596
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $244,828
  • Population 65+ : 1,097,201
  • Household 65+ : 689,317
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:60.7%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $24,579
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,459
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,833
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,291
The Milwaukee skyline sits behind the view of the Milwaukee River.

Wisconsin

  • Population Total: 5,882,128
  • Household Total: 2,425,488
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $307,613
  • Population 65+ :1,038,620
  • Household 65+ : 667,538
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 62.9%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $29,957
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,833
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,931
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,764
Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

Iowa

  • Population Total: 3,188,836
  • Household Total: 1,290,139
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $225,470
  • Population 65+ : 560,125
  • Household 65+ : 351,989
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 57.7%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $27,009
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,343
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,818
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,161

Aerial View of Downtown Marshall, Minnesota at dusk.

Minnesota

  • Population Total: 5,695,292
  • Household Total: 2,256,126
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $344,891
  • Population 65+ : 939,396
  • Household 65+ : 587,274
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 60.9%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $31,304
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,055
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,876
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,930
historic white rose city of york south carolina.

South Carolina

  • Population Total: 5,142,750
  • Household Total: 2,023,085
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $299,709
  • Population 65+ : 938,517
  • Household 65+ : 586,317
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income:56.4%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $31,465
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,786
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,809
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,549
Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Population Total: 3,970,497
  • Household Total: 1,522,711
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $208,367
  • Population 65+ :632,751
  • Household 65+ :406,242
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 53.0%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,511
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,241
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,749
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,990
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

New Mexico

  • Population Total: 2,112,463
  • Household Total: 812,852
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $304,456
  • Population 65+ : 382,672
  • Household 65+ :242,762
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 54.0%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $34,478
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,814
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,794
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,608

Downtown Salt Lake City skyline cityscape of Utah in USA at sunset.

Utah

  • Population Total: 3,283,809
  • Household Total: 1,062,819
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $533,112
  • Population 65+ :374,344
  • Household 65+ : 224,648
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 62.0%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $34,255
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $3,176
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,805
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,981
An aerial view of Downtown Cleveland, Tennessee with dense buildings under a blue sky with tiny clouds.

Tennessee

  • Population Total: 6,923,772
  • Household Total: 2,713,635
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $324,633
  • Population 65+ : 1,155,313
  • Household 65+ : 727,534
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 54.5%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $28,380
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,934
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,701
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,635
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

Arkansas

  • Population Total: 3,018,669
  • Household Total: 1,171,694
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $207,999
  • Population 65+ : 519,434
  • Household 65+ : 324,611
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 50.8%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $27,123
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $1,239
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,690
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $2,929

Cody, Wyoming, USA - July 19, 2016: This is Cody Wyoming and this main street view show many of the shops and restaurants along this highway road that ultimately passes right through the community, Cody is not one of the smaller towns in Wyoming, Cody was named after Buffalo Bill and his partisapation in the development of the area.

Wyoming

  • Population Total: 577,929
  • Household Total: 234,156
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $346,709
  • Population 65+ : 100,891
  • Household 65+ : 64,504
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 56.4%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $31,610
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,066
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,803
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,868
Brunswick is a city in and the county seat of Glynn County. It is the second-largest urban area on the Georgia coastline after Savannah

Georgia

  • Population Total: 10,722,325
  • Household Total:3,946,490
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $335,654
  • Population 65+ : 1,540,445
  • Household 65+ : 938,009
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 53.8%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $33,807
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,000
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,775
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $3,775
Aerial shot of Sun City, an age restricted community in the metropolitan area of Phoenix, Arizona on a clear sunny day.

Arizona

  • Population Total: 7,172,282
  • Household Total: 2,739,136
  • Avg Home Value May 2024: $445,624
  • Population 65+ :1,297,802
  • Household 65+ :794,607
  • Percent of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: 58.5%
  • Avg Income of 65+ Households with Retirement Income: $33,906
  • Mortgage Avg Cost: $2,655
  • Expenditure Monthly Average Cost: $1,841
  • Monthly Total Cost of Living: $4,496

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each US State to find the best states to live to save a lot for retirement. For each state a number of factors were found, including total population, total households, populations aged 65 & up, households with householder aged 65 & up, percent of 65+ households with retirement income, average retirement income of 65+ households with retirement income — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey S0103 – Population 65 years and over in the United States. The average single family home value from May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. The average mortgage cost and average expenditure cost can be calculated to find the total monthly cost of living. The percent of 65+ households with retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the avg. income of 65 households with retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the mortgage avg. cost was scored and weighted at 1.50, the average expenditure cost was scored and weighted at 1.50. All the scores were summed and sorted to show the best states to live if you want to save a lot for retirement. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 17, 2024.

