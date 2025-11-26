25 Best Southern Cities To Retire in 2026

A crucial aspect of retirement planning is deciding where to settle down in your golden years. Choosing a city outside of your budget while living on a fixed income can be financially disastrous, with your location having the power to make or break your retirement. For those hoping to retire in the American South, knowing the best and most affordable cities can help plan the perfect southern retirement.
GOBankingRates consulted both U.S. News & World Report and Best Places, culling the 25 best Southern cities from the former, and the cost-of-living index score for each from the latter. That index places the national average cost of living index at 100 — meaning any city indexed under 100 has a cost of living below the national average, and any city indexed above 100 has a cost of living higher than the national average.
Additionally, each location’s overall ranking among all American cities (U.S. rank) and their median monthly rent are provided for context.
With this data, you can locate the towns that fall within your cost-of-living budget, and plan out the best southern retirement for you.
1. Weirton, West Virginia
- U.S. rank: 207
- Cost-of-living index: 75.8
- Median monthly rent: $548
2. Homosassa Springs, Florida
- U.S. rank: 301
- Cost-of-living index: 87.8
- Median monthly rent: $863
3. The Woodlands, Texas
- U.S. rank: 44
- Cost-of-living index: 100.1
- Median monthly rent: $1,449
4. Spring, Texas
- U.S. rank: 73
- Cost-of-living index: 96.9
- Median monthly rent: $1,326
5. Spring Hill, Florida
- U.S. rank: 272
- Cost-of-living index: 95.9
- Median monthly rent: $1,127
6. Palm Coast, Florida
- U.S. rank: 489
- Cost-of-living index: 98.7
- Median monthly rent: $1,467
7. Lynchburg, Virginia
- U.S. rank: 218
- Cost-of-living index: 80.9
- Median monthly rent: $908
8. Victoria, Texas
- U.S. rank: 108
- Cost-of-living index: 83.4
- Median monthly rent: $968
9. Palm Harbor, Florida
- U.S. rank: 68
- Cost-of-living index: 102.8
- Median monthly rent: $1,715
10. Pearland, Texas
- U.S. rank: 3
- Cost-of-living index: 99.7
- Median monthly rent: $1,499
11. Naples, Florida
- U.S. rank: 179
- Cost-of-living index: 113
- Median monthly rent: $1,873
12. Pensacola, Florida
- U.S. rank: 166
- Cost-of-living index: 89
- Median monthly rent: $1,188
13. Conroe, Texas
- U.S. rank: 111
- Cost-of-living index: 100.1
- Median monthly rent: $1,295
14. Cape Coral, Florida
- U.S. rank: 296
- Cost-of-living index: 104.2
- Median monthly rent: $1,688
15. Bonita Springs, Florida
- U.S. rank: 203
- Cost-of-living index: 104.2
- Median monthly rent: $1,722
16. Port Charlotte, Florida
- U.S. rank: 409
- Cost-of-living index: 93.7
- Median monthly rent: $1,131
17. League City, Texas
- U.S. rank: 6
- Cost-of-living index: 95.8
- Median monthly rent: $1,314
18. Paducah, Kentucky
- U.S. rank: 362
- Cost-of-living index: 77
- Median monthly rent: $651
19. San Angelo, Texas
- U.S. rank: 90
- Cost-of-living index: 83
- Median monthly rent: $893
20. Jacksonville, Florida
- U.S. rank: 278
- Cost-of-living index: 95.7
- Median monthly rent: $1,351
21. Pinellas Park, Florida
- U.S. rank: 216
- Cost-of-living index: 102.8
- Median monthly rent: $1,582
22. Largo, Florida
- U.S. rank: 253
- Cost-of-living index: 102.8
- Median monthly rent: $1,580
23. Flower Mound, Texas
- U.S. rank: 14
- Cost-of-living index: 107.6
- Median monthly rent: $1,833
24. Owensboro, Kentucky
- U.S. rank: 323
- Cost-of-living index: 81.7
- Median monthly rent: $639
25. Punta Gorda, Florida
- U.S. rank: 271
- Cost-of-living index: 93.7
- Median monthly rent: $1,156
Photo disclaimer: Imagery is for representational purposes only and may not reflect exact locations listed.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Best Southern Cities To Retire in 2026
