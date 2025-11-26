25 Best Southern Cities To Retire in 2026

Personal Finance

A crucial aspect of retirement planning is deciding where to settle down in your golden years. Choosing a city outside of your budget while living on a fixed income can be financially disastrous, with your location having the power to make or break your retirement. For those hoping to retire in the American South, knowing the best and most affordable cities can help plan the perfect southern retirement.

GOBankingRates consulted both U.S. News & World Report and Best Places, culling the 25 best Southern cities from the former, and the cost-of-living index score for each from the latter. That index places the national average cost of living index at 100 — meaning any city indexed under 100 has a cost of living below the national average, and any city indexed above 100 has a cost of living higher than the national average.

Additionally, each location’s overall ranking among all American cities (U.S. rank) and their median monthly rent are provided for context.

With this data, you can locate the towns that fall within your cost-of-living budget, and plan out the best southern retirement for you.

A view of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, a cable-stayed suspension that carries US 22 over the Ohio River between Weirton, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio.

1. Weirton, West Virginia

  • U.S. rank: 207
  • Cost-of-living index: 75.8
  • Median monthly rent: $548

Homosassa, FL, USA - June 3rd, 2015:Dont Miss Homosassa Springs advertising banner at the entrance to the State Wildlife park in Florida.

2. Homosassa Springs, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 301
  • Cost-of-living index: 87.8
  • Median monthly rent: $863

The Woodlands TX USA - May 22, 2018 - Woodlands Walkway Along the Waterway.

3. The Woodlands, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 44
  • Cost-of-living index: 100.1
  • Median monthly rent: $1,449
4. Spring, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 73
  • Cost-of-living index: 96.9
  • Median monthly rent: $1,326
Spring Hill Florida best weather

5. Spring Hill, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 272
  • Cost-of-living index: 95.9
  • Median monthly rent: $1,127
High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

6. Palm Coast, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 489
  • Cost-of-living index: 98.7
  • Median monthly rent: $1,467

Lynchburg, Virginia

7. Lynchburg, Virginia

  • U.S. rank: 218
  • Cost-of-living index: 80.9
  • Median monthly rent: $908
Richmond, Texas, USA - May 25, 2024: Red wooden train depot with wide overhanging roof sits on grassy lawn, surrounded by white picket fence.

8. Victoria, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 108
  • Cost-of-living index: 83.4
  • Median monthly rent: $968
Yachts and sailboats docked at palm harbor marina on a sunny day.

9. Palm Harbor, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 68
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.8
  • Median monthly rent: $1,715
Pearland Texas

10. Pearland, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 3
  • Cost-of-living index: 99.7
  • Median monthly rent: $1,499

Shot of a part of downtown Naples, Florida with buildings and palm trees against the skyline at dusk.

11. Naples, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 179
  • Cost-of-living index: 113
  • Median monthly rent: $1,873
Pensacola-Florida

12. Pensacola, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 166
  • Cost-of-living index: 89
  • Median monthly rent: $1,188
Sunset and boat over Lake Conroe in Texas

13. Conroe, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 111
  • Cost-of-living index: 100.1
  • Median monthly rent: $1,295
beach park in Cape Coral FL.

14. Cape Coral, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 296
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.2
  • Median monthly rent: $1,688

scenic view of boats at dock in canal in bonita springs, florida - Image.

15. Bonita Springs, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 203
  • Cost-of-living index: 104.2
  • Median monthly rent: $1,722
Sunset at beach in Port Charlotte, FL.

16. Port Charlotte, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 409
  • Cost-of-living index: 93.7
  • Median monthly rent: $1,131
League City - Texas.

17. League City, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 6
  • Cost-of-living index: 95.8
  • Median monthly rent: $1,314
Kentucky, Paducah, Travel, destinations, hidden gems, travel destination

18. Paducah, Kentucky

  • U.S. rank: 362
  • Cost-of-living index: 77
  • Median monthly rent: $651

San Angelo is a city in and the county seat of Tom Green County, Texas, United States.

19. San Angelo, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 90
  • Cost-of-living index: 83
  • Median monthly rent: $893
Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

20. Jacksonville, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 278
  • Cost-of-living index: 95.7
  • Median monthly rent: $1,351
Travel, destination, tourism, Mount Dora, Florida.

21. Pinellas Park, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 216
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.8
  • Median monthly rent: $1,582
beach cities, Largo Florida, Taylor Lake

22. Largo, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 253
  • Cost-of-living index: 102.8
  • Median monthly rent: $1,580

Aerial view lakeside houses neighborhood with colorful autumn leaves.

23. Flower Mound, Texas

  • U.S. rank: 14
  • Cost-of-living index: 107.6
  • Median monthly rent: $1,833
Owensboro is a city in and the county seat of Daviess County, Kentucky, United States.

24. Owensboro, Kentucky

  • U.S. rank: 323
  • Cost-of-living index: 81.7
  • Median monthly rent: $639
Drone View.

25. Punta Gorda, Florida

  • U.S. rank: 271
  • Cost-of-living index: 93.7
  • Median monthly rent: $1,156

