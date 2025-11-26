25 Best Southern Cities To Retire in 2026

A crucial aspect of retirement planning is deciding where to settle down in your golden years. Choosing a city outside of your budget while living on a fixed income can be financially disastrous, with your location having the power to make or break your retirement. For those hoping to retire in the American South, knowing the best and most affordable cities can help plan the perfect southern retirement.

GOBankingRates consulted both U.S. News & World Report and Best Places, culling the 25 best Southern cities from the former, and the cost-of-living index score for each from the latter. That index places the national average cost of living index at 100 — meaning any city indexed under 100 has a cost of living below the national average, and any city indexed above 100 has a cost of living higher than the national average.

Additionally, each location’s overall ranking among all American cities (U.S. rank) and their median monthly rent are provided for context.

With this data, you can locate the towns that fall within your cost-of-living budget, and plan out the best southern retirement for you.

1. Weirton, West Virginia

U.S. rank : 207

: 207 Cost-of-living index : 75.8

: 75.8 Median monthly rent: $548

2. Homosassa Springs, Florida

U.S. rank : 301

: 301 Cost-of-living index : 87.8

: 87.8 Median monthly rent: $863

3. The Woodlands, Texas

U.S. rank : 44

: 44 Cost-of-living index : 100.1

: 100.1 Median monthly rent: $1,449

4. Spring, Texas

U.S. rank : 73

: 73 Cost-of-living index : 96.9

: 96.9 Median monthly rent: $1,326

5. Spring Hill, Florida

U.S. rank : 272

: 272 Cost-of-living index : 95.9

: 95.9 Median monthly rent: $1,127

6. Palm Coast, Florida

U.S. rank : 489

: 489 Cost-of-living index : 98.7

: 98.7 Median monthly rent: $1,467

7. Lynchburg, Virginia

U.S. rank : 218

: 218 Cost-of-living index : 80.9

: 80.9 Median monthly rent: $908

8. Victoria, Texas

U.S. rank : 108

: 108 Cost-of-living index : 83.4

: 83.4 Median monthly rent: $968

9. Palm Harbor, Florida

U.S. rank : 68

: 68 Cost-of-living index : 102.8

: 102.8 Median monthly rent: $1,715

10. Pearland, Texas

U.S. rank : 3

: 3 Cost-of-living index : 99.7

: 99.7 Median monthly rent: $1,499

11. Naples, Florida

U.S. rank : 179

: 179 Cost-of-living index : 113

: 113 Median monthly rent: $1,873

12. Pensacola, Florida

U.S. rank : 166

: 166 Cost-of-living index : 89

: 89 Median monthly rent: $1,188

13. Conroe, Texas

U.S. rank : 111

: 111 Cost-of-living index : 100.1

: 100.1 Median monthly rent: $1,295

14. Cape Coral, Florida

U.S. rank : 296

: 296 Cost-of-living index : 104.2

: 104.2 Median monthly rent: $1,688

15. Bonita Springs, Florida

U.S. rank : 203

: 203 Cost-of-living index : 104.2

: 104.2 Median monthly rent: $1,722

16. Port Charlotte, Florida

U.S. rank : 409

: 409 Cost-of-living index : 93.7

: 93.7 Median monthly rent: $1,131

17. League City, Texas

U.S. rank : 6

: 6 Cost-of-living index : 95.8

: 95.8 Median monthly rent: $1,314

18. Paducah, Kentucky

U.S. rank : 362

: 362 Cost-of-living index : 77

: 77 Median monthly rent: $651

19. San Angelo, Texas

U.S. rank : 90

: 90 Cost-of-living index : 83

: 83 Median monthly rent: $893

20. Jacksonville, Florida

U.S. rank : 278

: 278 Cost-of-living index : 95.7

: 95.7 Median monthly rent: $1,351

21. Pinellas Park, Florida

U.S. rank : 216

: 216 Cost-of-living index : 102.8

: 102.8 Median monthly rent: $1,582

22. Largo, Florida

U.S. rank : 253

: 253 Cost-of-living index : 102.8

: 102.8 Median monthly rent: $1,580

23. Flower Mound, Texas

U.S. rank : 14

: 14 Cost-of-living index : 107.6

: 107.6 Median monthly rent: $1,833

24. Owensboro, Kentucky

U.S. rank : 323

: 323 Cost-of-living index : 81.7

: 81.7 Median monthly rent: $639

25. Punta Gorda, Florida

U.S. rank : 271

: 271 Cost-of-living index : 93.7

: 93.7 Median monthly rent: $1,156

