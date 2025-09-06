25 Best Money Moves To Make Before Summer Ends

Summer is nearly over — and that can mean only one thing. The time is now to make money moves that will set you up for success in Q4 and help you start 2026 in good financial health.

GOBankingRates assembled a list of 25 money moves to make before the end of summer. This list covers a little bit of everything — e.g., conducting home checks (to save money on utilities), reviewing your current financial picture and getting ready for the fall and winter holidays as well as next year’s tax season. You might find money moves mentioned you’ve already made and new ones to prioritize next.

Keep reading for the top 25 financial strategies experts recommend making before the summer ends. Plus, find 50 moves to make with your money before the end of the year.

Check Your Bank Account Daily

Whether you’re at peace with your balance or wish it showed more money than it does now, it’s always a good idea to get in the habit of checking your bank account balance every day.

That enables you to know how much money you have and provides the opportunity to review anything that may look fishy and to stop fraud before it happens.

Check Your Home’s Insulation

As the days start to get cooler, make sure your home is properly sealed and insulated — this is for reasons that go beyond your household’s comfort.

According to ENERGY STAR, homeowners save an average of 15% on heating and cooling costs simply by air sealing and adding insulation. This amounts to 11% in savings on total energy costs.

Change Your Air Filters

Mark Woodruff, senior product manager at American Standard, recommends replacing air filters every 30 to 90 days — closer to 30 if you have pets or suffer from allergies or asthma.

The longer you keep the same air filters, the more dust and dirt collects on the filter screens. Woodruff said this forces your system to work harder to move air through it and maintain your chosen temperature. As a result, you may end up footing the bill for expensive repairs or premature replacements.

Schedule a Preventative HVAC Fall Maintenance Checkup

Woodruff recommends scheduling this checkup as soon as possible, especially if you have broken AC units or other issues. “What might seem like a minor issue now could become an expensive one later if you don’t repair it.”

Review Monthly Subscriptions

Which subscriptions are you using? Not using? Did you sign up for any add-ons this summer? Conduct an audit of your existing subscriptions and eliminate any you’re not using or barely use.

Review Insurance Policies

Andrew Fentress, CFP and SVP financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group, recommends price checking insurance for home and auto now to make sure you’re getting the best price. He also suggests adding an umbrella policy to protect your family and yourself.

Look for More Expenses To Eliminate

You found subscriptions, like a streaming service you’re not watching or a gym membership you’re not using, to cut from your budget. Which other expenses can you further reduce or remove?

You might swap out shopping for books with a library card and check out your favorite titles at the local library or reduce the number of times you dine out per week in favor of meal prep.

Review How You’re Saving

Ask yourself whether you have maximized this year’s 401(k) contributions. Beyond employer-sponsored retirement plans, Fentress recommends reviewing your savings for Roth contributions or conversation as well as any 529 plans or HSAs for 2025.

Set Up Automatic Savings

Get into the habit of consistently saving (if you don’t already) via automatic savings. This approach allows you to build wealth over time and makes it a little easier to manage your finances.

Review Your Asset Allocation

“The markets have done well this summer, so you might have more stock exposure than you think,” Fentress said. “It’s important to revisit and rebalance throughout the year.”

Review How You’re Spending

More specifically, Fentress recommends reviewing the types of cards you’re using for your spending — whether this means a rewards card or another type of credit or debit card. Ask yourself whether this card is the best fit for you and/or your family.

Update Long-Term Financial Plan

Take a moment to review your long-term financial goals and make any updates that seem necessary.

A few key areas Fentress recommends reviewing are your retirement date, monthly and annual spending budget and beneficiary designations.

Check Your Budget

Anne Marie Ferdinando, member outreach manager at Navy Federal Credit Union, said one of the best times to check in on your budget is the end of summer. Making this review now will allow you to see whether you need to shift any upcoming spending priorities or make any other changes.

Don’t feel bad if you need to make adjustments either.

“Your budget may have changed since the last time you checked it — and that’s OK,” she said. “If your budget no longer works, keep track of your recent spending to tailor it to your new needs.”

Build Fall Fun Into Your Budget

Who doesn’t love fall festivities like attending a tailgating event or big game, planning a wedding or taking a trip to view foliage? Much as we love this cozy season, the costs all add up — even for smaller moments like tasting new fall flavors at your favorite bakery or coffee shop.

Whatever fun moments you’re planning to be a part of this fall, start building them into your budget now. Tyler Horn, head of planning at financial planning app Origin, recommends doing this so you can enjoy the season without dipping into savings or relying on credit cards.

Take Advantage of Seasonal Deals

You might not be going to school, but there’s no reason you can’t take advantage of back-to-school deals on home office supplies, right?

Jesse Frimpong, CEO of Prestige Knowledge LLC, said he uses this time of year to stock up on business supplies for less. He also recommends checking out any end-of-summer sales to save money on essentials you’ll need over the next few months.

Become a Savvy Back-to-School Shopper

This extends beyond going to your favorite big-box retailer and adding the cheap school supplies to your shopping cart.

If new school apparel is financially out of reach (even with sales), Ferdinando recommends exploring consignment and discount stores for gently used clothing. Parents with kiddos in sports such as baseball and tennis can save money on equipment by shopping for used sporting equipment. (Ferdinando said it’s possible to find higher-quality used equipment at a better price than new, lower-quality sporting goods.)

Savvy shoppers can also search online groups for discounted items, like Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace, and shop on a military base for reduced prices (if you’re a member of the military community).

Plan Ahead for Q4 Expenses

“The last three months of the year can make or break your finances — with the holidays, tax planning and year-end business expenses,” Frimpong said. “I always map out major upcoming costs before September, so I am never caught off guard.”

Start a Holiday Budget

Several financial experts who spoke with GOBankingRates recommended starting a holiday budget now instead of in October or November.

For those prepping now, Horn recommends deciding how much money you want to spend. Then, make a gift list and spread out the purchases over the next few months. These moves all work to keep you from getting into credit card debt and experiencing the stress of last-minute shopping.

Put Any Extra Cash Toward Investments

What if you did well financially this summer? What’s the best use for your money?

According to Frimpong, this excess cash is best used being put into index funds, your retirement account or a high-yield savings account. Let this money work for you and compound interest rather than sit idly by.

Pay Off High Interest Debt

You know what you have to do if you got into debt this summer, especially if this debt has high interest rates. Get focused on paying it off.

“Target one credit card or loan with the highest interest and pay it down aggressively,” Frimpong suggested. “This is one of the fastest ways to free up cash flow before the holiday season approaches.”

Open a Roth IRA (If You Don’t Already Have One)

Don’t already have a Roth IRA? Taylor Price, Gen Z personal finance expert at Priceless Tay, said opening one before summer ends will enable your money to start growing tax free now.

Don’t fret too much if you’re unable to meet the contribution limits of $7,000 for this year either. Price said you still have until April 15, 2026, to max out your 2025 Roth IRA contributions. The important part is not to wait until the last minute to open this fund as you’ll miss out on months of growth otherwise.

Start an Emergency Fund

Emergency funds are vitally important now more than ever for your financial peace of mind. If you don’t already have one, prioritize saving for one now. Stockpile three to six months’ worth of expenses and keep the money in a high-yield account where you’re able to access it.

For those with emergency funds that dipped into them recently, make a note to replenish the money spent before the end of summer.

Put Small Amounts of Cash To Work

Maybe you read that last tip and thought, “How can I start an emergency fund? I don’t think I can even set aside one month’s worth of expenses before summer is over!”

Ah, but you can. Think about the subscriptions you canceled or the expenses you eliminated from your budget. How much money did you save doing that? Whatever that amount is, take it and put it toward your emergency fund.

“People who manage their money well do think about the small things,” Ferdinando said. “Those small amounts of cash truly add up.”

Look To Lessen Next Year’s Tax Burden

Nobody really wants to think about taxes, but Michelle Taylor, financial advisor at GFG Solutions, said now is a good time to think about how you can lessen your 2025 tax burden.

“Start thinking now and work with an expert to keep more of the money you are making,” she said. “Whether that means making business decisions based on revenue, contributing to your HSA or maxing out a retirement account, having a plan now will make sure you aren’t working against the clock in December.”

Meet With a Financial Advisor

You might have more questions or need help with another aspect of your finances not outlined here.

Set aside some time to meet with a trusted financial advisor and get added clarity on the best financial moves to make for your circumstances.

