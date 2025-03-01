News & Insights

25 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month

March 01, 2025 — 08:01 am EST

It is not uncommon for many people to entire their retirement years with little or no savings, so a very realistic budget for them to live on is $3,000 a month — with the bulk of that typically coming from Social Security benefits.

Fortunately, if you are retiring in the Midwest, there are dozens of towns where you can live on that budget. GOBankingRates recently explored data from the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Census, Sperling’s BestPlaces and more to find cities that are livable on $3,000 or less.

About 70% of the original 100 cities were in the Midwest — this list includes the 25 most expensive for that region that fit the budget.

The Wisconsin state flag waving along with the national flag of the US stock photo

Fennimore, Wisconsin

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,094
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,777
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,871

retirement

Bedford, Indiana

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,147
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,719
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,866

The Iowa state flag waving along with the national flag of the United States of America.

Northwood, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,115
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,738
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,853
Senior couple dancing together stock photo

Osage, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,123
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,717
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,839
Aerial View of Downtown Sioux City, Iowa at Dusk.

Sioux City, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,099
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,730
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,829
Senior couple having a hard time at home, calculating incoming bills and debt.

Holstein, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $964
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,840
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,804
Welcome to Ohio sign along a rural farm road at the Ohio/Michigan state line.

Brooklyn, Ohio

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,097
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,702
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,799

A happy retired couple enjoy a day on the beach.

Belmond, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $827
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,898
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,725
Welcome-Minnesota-iStock-508789795

Madelia, Minnesota

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,088
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,635
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,723
A retired couple walks on the beach.

Norwalk, Ohio

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,101
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,616
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,718
Downtown Des Moines skyline and Martin Luther King Jr.

Lake City, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $801
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,910
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,711

Belleville Illinois downtown

Belleville, Illinois

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $834
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,850
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,684
AUSTIN, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21, 2017: The Paramount Theater.

Austin, Minnesota

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,039
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,642
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,681
A view of downtown Lansing Michigan, USA.

Lansing, Michigan

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $879
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,769
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,649
Mature couple drinking wine out on the deck. stock photo

Cherokee, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $835
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,810
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,645
Kansas welcomes you - welcome roadside sign at freeway rest area with a popular Latin phrase ad astra per aspera (through hardships to the stars), driving and travel concept.

Hillsboro, Kansas

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $871
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,767
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,637

A retired couple sits on a bench and watches nature.

Britt, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $907
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,729
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,636
Iowa, STATES

Sac City, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $783
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,835
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,618
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Creighton, Nebraska

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $593
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,019
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,612
Sturgis, SD, USA - May 29, 2019: A welcoming signboard at the entry point of preserve park.

Lemmon, South Dakota

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $612
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,943
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,555
Senior couple, smile and outdoor in nature park showing love, care and happy on a retirement holiday on summer day.

Audubon, Iowa

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $624
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,880
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,503
Waving Ohio State flag.

North Baltimore, Ohio

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $742
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,733
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,475
Retired Couple Sitting Outdoors At Home Having Morning Coffee Together.

Phillipsburg, Kansas

  • Livability score: 79
  • Average monthly mortgage: $565
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,768
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,333
Marietta Ohio

Marietta, Ohio

  • Livability score: 80
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,096
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,808
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,903

Shot of a happy senior couple going for a relaxing walk in the park.

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

  • Livability score: 80
  • Average monthly mortgage: $1,047
  • Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,836
  • Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,883

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best places to retire for under $3,000 a month. First GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find cities and basic information including total population, total households, household median income and population ages 65+. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value and the average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Value Index for December 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage, average rental costs and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living for homeowners and renters was calculated. Livability indexes were sourced from AreaVibes and included to determine the quality of life for each location. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration and used to calculated the cost of living for homeowners and renters after Social Security. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability locations first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 30, 2025.

