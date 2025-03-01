25 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month

It is not uncommon for many people to entire their retirement years with little or no savings, so a very realistic budget for them to live on is $3,000 a month — with the bulk of that typically coming from Social Security benefits.

Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Also See: 4 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Fortunately, if you are retiring in the Midwest, there are dozens of towns where you can live on that budget. GOBankingRates recently explored data from the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Census, Sperling’s BestPlaces and more to find cities that are livable on $3,000 or less.

About 70% of the original 100 cities were in the Midwest — this list includes the 25 most expensive for that region that fit the budget.

Fennimore, Wisconsin

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,094

$1,094 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,777

$1,777 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,871

Check Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Discover More: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Bedford, Indiana

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,147

$1,147 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,719

$1,719 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,866

Explore More: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Northwood, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,115

$1,115 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,738

$1,738 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,853

Osage, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,123

$1,123 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,717

$1,717 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,839

Sioux City, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,099

$1,099 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,730

$1,730 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,829

Holstein, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $964

$964 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,840

$1,840 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,804

Brooklyn, Ohio

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,097

$1,097 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,702

$1,702 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,799

Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Belmond, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $827

$827 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,898

$1,898 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,725

Madelia, Minnesota

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,088

$1,088 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,635

$1,635 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,723

Norwalk, Ohio

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,101

$1,101 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,616

$1,616 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,718

Lake City, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $801

$801 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,910

$1,910 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,711

Read More: 21 Affordable Small Cities To Retire on the East Coast

Belleville, Illinois

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $834

$834 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,850

$1,850 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,684

Austin, Minnesota

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $1,039

$1,039 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,642

$1,642 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,681

Lansing, Michigan

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $879

$879 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,769

$1,769 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,649

Cherokee, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $835

$835 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,810

$1,810 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,645

Hillsboro, Kansas

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $871

$871 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,767

$1,767 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,637

Find More: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Britt, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $907

$907 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,729

$1,729 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,636

Sac City, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $783

$783 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,835

$1,835 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,618

Creighton, Nebraska

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $593

$593 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $2,019

$2,019 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,612

Lemmon, South Dakota

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $612

$612 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,943

$1,943 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,555

Audubon, Iowa

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $624

$624 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,880

$1,880 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,503

North Baltimore, Ohio

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $742

$742 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,733

$1,733 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,475

Phillipsburg, Kansas

Livability score: 79

Average monthly mortgage: $565

$565 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,768

$1,768 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,333

Marietta, Ohio

Livability score: 80

Average monthly mortgage: $1,096

$1,096 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,808

$1,808 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,903

Trending Now: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Livability score: 80

Average monthly mortgage: $1,047

$1,047 Average monthly cost of living (not including housing): $1,836

$1,836 Average monthly cost of living for homeowner before Social Security: $2,883

Travis Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best places to retire for under $3,000 a month. First GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find cities and basic information including total population, total households, household median income and population ages 65+. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous cost of living. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value and the average rental cost was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and Zillow Observed Value Index for December 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage, average rental costs and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living for homeowners and renters was calculated. Livability indexes were sourced from AreaVibes and included to determine the quality of life for each location. The average Social Security benefits were sourced from the Social Security Administration and used to calculated the cost of living for homeowners and renters after Social Security. The cities were sorted to show the highest livability locations first. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 30, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Best Midwest Cities To Retire on $3,000 or Less Per Month

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.