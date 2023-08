Buyers purchasing a home in 2023 are checking listings and locations to find their dream home. To help first-time homebuyers find an affordable one, GOBankingRates used Zillow's June 2023 data to find the typical single family value home value in 2023 for the 150 largest U.S. cities by housing market.

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Learn More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Additional data was sourced using Rocket Mortgage and St. Louis Federal Reserve info for the yearly mortgage for a typical single family rental by assuming 6% down payment on a 30-year fixed loan, and TaxFoundation for typical property taxes. The same formula was also used to find the 2023 average home value for a 2-bedroom single family residence (SFR).

We then scored and combined the yearly mortgage for a typical SFR and the yearly mortgage for a 2-bedroom SFR with the lowest score being best. From 25th place to number one, here are the 25 best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2023.

25. San Antonio, Texas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $266,748

6% down payment: $16,005

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $2,020

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $161,727

6% down payment: $9,704

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,225

Total score: 1.87855

I'm a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

See: 15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US

24. Huntsville, Alabama

2023 home value for typical SFR: $283,933

6% down payment: $17,036

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,850

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $202,136

6% down payment: $12,128

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,317

Total score: 1.86361

Related: Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Europe? Check Out the Prices in These 8 Cities

23. St. Louis

2023 home value for typical SFR: $162,587

6% down payment: $9,755

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,141

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $172,479

6% down payment: $10,349

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,210

Total score: 1.80361

22. Corpus Christi, Texas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $217,872

6% down payment: $13,072

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,650

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $161,304

6% down payment: $9,678

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,222

Total score: 1.80152

21. Springfield, Missouri

2023 home value for typical SFR: $219,770

6% down payment: $13,186

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,542

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $128,198

6% down payment: $7,692

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $899

Total score: 1.79408

20. Tallahassee, Florida

2023 home value for typical SFR: $286,828

6% down payment: $17,210

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,993

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $164,855

6% down payment: $9,891

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,146

Total score: 1.76932

Read: 5 Reasons the Housing Market is Reversing

19. Milwaukee

2023 home value for typical SFR: $194,348

6% down payment: $11,661

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,467

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $164,828

6% down payment: $9,890

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,244

Total score: 1.75998

18. Lexington, Kentucky

2023 home value for typical SFR: $287,100

6% down payment: $17,226

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,974

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $196,429

6% down payment: $11,786

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,350

Total score: 1.73879

17. Indianapolis

2023 home value for typical SFR: $226,095

6% down payment: $13,566

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,558

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $157,672

6% down payment: $9,460

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,086

Total score: 1.70634

16. Pittsburgh

2023 home value for typical SFR: $228,772

6% down payment: $13,726

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,700

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $169,601

6% down payment: $10,176

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,261

Total score: 1.69382

Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

15. Kansas City, Missouri

2023 home value for typical SFR: $229,224

6% down payment: $13,753

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,608

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $140,243

6% down payment: $8,415

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $984

Total score: 1.62519

14. Tulsa, Oklahoma

2023 home value for typical SFR: $200,211

6% down payment: $12,013

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,386

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $133,619

6% down payment: $8,017

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $925

Total score: 1.58866

13. Greensboro, North Carolina

2023 home value for typical SFR: $252,472

6% down payment: $15,148

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,736

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $159,741

6% down payment: $9,584

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,098

Total score: 1.53315

12. Columbia, South Carolina

2023 home value for typical SFR: $227,236

6% down payment: $13,634

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,513

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $141,336

6% down payment: $8,480

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $941

Total score: 1.50906

Buying a House? Here's How To Get a 4% Mortgage Rate

11. Fayetteville, North Carolina

2023 home value for typical SFR: $196,541

6% down payment: $11,792

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,351

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $127,003

6% down payment: $7,620

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $873

Total score: 1.50460

10. El Paso, Texas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $208,565

6% down payment: $12,514

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,580

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $144,856

6% down payment: $8,691

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,097

Total score: 1.48442

9. Des Moines, Iowa

2023 home value for typical SFR: $196,401

6% down payment: $11,784

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,461

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $155,843

6% down payment: $9,350

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $1,160

Total score: 1.47236

8. Lubbock, Texas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $208,763

6% down payment: $12,526

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,581

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $109,350

6% down payment: $6,561

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $828

Total score: 1.36555

Check It Out: More Americans Can Afford To Buy a Home in These 20 Cities

7. Brownsville, Texas

2023 home value for typical SFR: $171,982

6% down payment: $10,319

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,303

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $129,863

6% down payment: $7,792

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $984

Total score: 1.34744

6. Syracuse, New York

2023 home value for typical SFR: $167,869

6% down payment: $10.072

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,232

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $131,954

6% down payment: $7,917

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $969

Total score: 1.21771

5. Cleveland

2023 home value for typical SFR: $102,103

6% down payment: $6,126

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $767

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $98,381

6% down payment: $5,903

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $739

Total score: 1.8950

4. Memphis, Tennessee

2023 home value for typical SFR: $148,976

6% down payment: $8,939

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,007

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $84,785

6% down payment: $5,087

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $573

Total score: 1.6937

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 10 Cities To Be Rich in 10 Years

3. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2023 home value for typical SFR: $199,724

6% down payment: $11,983

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,383

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $119,347

6% down payment: $7,161

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $826

Total score: 1.09853

2. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2023 home value for typical SFR: $217,115

6% down payment: $13,027

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $1,496

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $125,319

6% down payment: $7,519

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $864

Total score: 0.97166

1. Akron, Ohio

2023 home value for typical SFR: $115,131

6% down payment: $6,908

Monthly mortgage payment for typical SFR: $864

2023 home value for two-bedroom SFR: $90,899

6% down payment: $5,454

Monthly mortgage payment for two-bedroom SFR: $682

Total score: 0.50538

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first found the typical single family value home value in 2023 for the 150 largest cities by housing market from Zillow's June 2023 data. GOBankingRates then found (1) yearly mortgage for a typical SFR by assuming 6% down payment (typical for first time homebuyers according to Rocket Mortgage), 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.90%), and typical property taxes as sourced from TaxFoundation. GOBankingRates then found the 2023 average home value for a 2-bedroom single family residence and then found (2) yearly mortgage for a 2 bedroom SFR by assuming 6% down payment (typical for first time homebuyers according to Rocket Mortgage), 30-year fixed loan, current interest rate as sourced from St. Louis Federal Reserve (6.81%), and typical property taxes. GOBankingRates then scored and combined factors (1) and (2) with the lowest score being best. The 50 cities with the lowest score moved on to the second round of scoring. In the second round GOBankingRates found (3) livability score from Areavibes and the rescored factors (1) -(3) for the qualified 50 cities with the lowest score being. A city had to have a livability score of 70 or higher.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.