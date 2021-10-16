24%of this Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of Elevate Credit, Inc.'s (NYSE:ELVT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Elevate Credit

The Chief Operating Officer, Scott Greever, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$4.32 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.71. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Scott Greever.

I will like Elevate Credit better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Elevate Credit insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Elevate Credit Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Elevate Credit shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Elevate Credit insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Elevate Credit (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

