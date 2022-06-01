24 Stocks Soaring Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. stock market took a tremendous hit, as did markets around the globe. However, some amazing stuff happened in short order after the sharp selloff, which saw the S&P 500 index fall 12% in a single day and 34% in about one month.

First, the market immediately did a 180-degree turn. After hitting its bottom on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 was back at new highs by August, marking its fastest recovery from a bear market in history.

Next, so-called "stay-at-home" stocks like Zoom, Netflix and Teladoc all skyrocketed by triple-digit percentages -- only to crater in 2022 as the pandemic receded and the general market melted down as well. But through all of these trials and tribulations, certain stocks, notably those in energy and healthcare, have shined since the pandemic began.

Here's a look at many of the big stock market winners that have managed to retain their gains since COVID first struck.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $34.88

$34.88 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $105.02

$105.02 Difference in $: $70.14

$70.14 Difference in %: 201%

After oil plummeted during the early days of the pandemic, prices have skyrocketed as global demand has returned.

Blackstone (BX)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $50.64

$50.64 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $107.57

$107.57 Difference in $: $56.93

$56.93 Difference in %: 112%

Investment firm Blackstone continued to draw in assets under management and make prudent investments, generating a solid combination of fees and capital gains.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $43.31

$43.31 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $91.86

$91.86 Difference in $: $48.55

$48.55 Difference in %: 112%

As with ConocoPhillips, the complete reversal in oil prices and demand from the beginning of the pandemic through 2022 have propelled shares higher.

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $141.19

$141.19 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $298.85

$298.85 Difference in $: $157.66

$157.66 Difference in %: 112%

Pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly have benefited from a number of factors throughout the pandemic, from a new appreciation of healthcare companies thanks to the distribution of successful vaccines to the consistency of their earnings throughout uncertain times.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $262.90

$262.90 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $543.19

$543.19 Difference in $: $280.29

$280.29 Difference in %: 107%

After selling off sharply with the rest of the market in March 2020, Broadcom has been firing on all cylinders, with revenue, profitability and cash flow all jumping dramatically in 2020 and 2021. The stock has given back nearly 20% of its gains in 2022 along with much of the tech sector, but it's still riding high from its gains over the prior two years.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $45.38

$45.38 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $93.50

$93.50 Difference in $: $48.12

$48.12 Difference in %: 106%

Advanced Micro Devices is another tech giant that has suffered a significant pullback in 2022 but remains solidly in the black for investors since March 2020. Truth be told, AMD was doing just fine before the pandemic as well, as demand for its semiconductors drove the stock to a 83.81% gain in 2019, only to jump another 88.70% and 56.91% in the subsequent two years.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $39.50

$39.50 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $79.37

$79.37 Difference in $: $39.87

$39.87 Difference in %: 101%

Like other financial services firms, Morgan Stanley has benefited from a rising stock market and an economy flush with cash due to various pandemic-era relief programs. The increased savings rate among Americans, which is something of a historical rarity, has also played a role.

Chevron (CVX)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $84.98

$84.98 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $167.82

$167.82 Difference in $: $82.84

$82.84 Difference in %: 97%

Chevron has participated in the rising tide lifting all boats in the energy industry, as demand for its products has surged ever since falling off a cliff in the early days of the pandemic.

Apple (AAPL)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $71.34

$71.34 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $137.59

$137.59 Difference in $: $66.25

$66.25 Difference in %: 93%

Apple has been the largest company in the U.S. stock market -- and at times in the global market as well -- for some time now, and its innovative products and market-leading consistency continue to attract both customers and investors.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $32.94

$32.94 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $63.28

$63.28 Difference in $: $30.34

$30.34 Difference in %: 92%

Charles Schwab has jumped higher on the back of increased trading activity and assets under management thanks to higher levels of investor cash and interest in the market.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $56.17

$56.17 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $106.46

$106.46 Difference in $: $50.29

$50.29 Difference in %: 90%

Applied Materials has followed the trading pattern of its fellow semiconductor stocks, with significant gains in 2019, 2020 and 2021 followed by a sharp selloff in the first half of 2022. The stock still trades at a reasonable valuation and has a long runway ahead of it in the increasingly in-demand semiconductor industry.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $106.49

$106.49 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $197.82

$197.82 Difference in $: $91.33

$91.33 Difference in %: 86%

Caterpillar stock has had a number of tailwinds, from the Biden Administration's push to "Build Back Better" to a booming housing market and a global economy flush with cash. The typically defensive nature of the stock has also helped it hold up better than some during 2022's market downdraft, as the stock is actually up YTD.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $92.82

$92.82 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $171.04

$171.04 Difference in $: $78.22

$78.22 Difference in %: 84%

United Parcel Service took some hits early on in the pandemic, but found itself exceedingly popular as lockdowns increased global shipping volumes thanks to the sharp rise in online purchases. Shares have moderated, however, since their spike in the first year of the pandemic.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $307.70

$307.70 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $555.15

$555.15 Difference in $: $247.45

$247.45 Difference in %: 80%

In the long run, earnings growth drives stock prices, and Thermo Fisher Scientific consistently posts solid gains in both sales and profitability. The company provides scientific equipment used by labs and pharmaceutical companies around the globe, a business that has a bright future ahead of it even if the pandemic ultimately fades away.

Danaher (DHR)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $144.31

$144.31 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $251.80

$251.80 Difference in $: $107.49

$107.49 Difference in %: 74%

Strong profit and sales growth has powered Danaher to gains of nearly 200% over the past five years, even after selling off nearly 25% YTD in 2022. The international conglomerate makes and sells everything from medical research equipment to consumer packaging and water purification products.

Anthem (ANTM)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $286.05

$286.05 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $492.85

$492.85 Difference in $: $206.80

$206.80 Difference in %: 72%

Anthem has benefited over the past few years from the defensive nature of its industry and the consistent need for its healthcare products and services. Even in the stock market's difficult start in 2022, the stock is up over 10% YTD, helping prop up its three-year gains to nearly 85%.

Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $1,275.17

$1,275.17 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $2,178.16

$2,178.16 Difference in $: $902.99

$902.99 Difference in %: 71%

Alphabet, commonly still known as Google, received unprecedented traffic during the early days of the pandemic, as lockdowns confined the global population to their homes, computers and mobile devices.

Goldman Sachs (GS)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $184.35

$184.35 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $306.80

$306.80 Difference in $: $122.45

$122.45 Difference in %: 66%

Goldman Sachs is yet another global investment bank that benefited from the rise in assets under management and overall investment performance due to rising stock markets and an economy flooded with stimulus cash.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $102.44

$102.44 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $162.44

$162.44 Difference in $: $60.00

$60.00 Difference in %: 59%

Analog Devices has held up better than many companies in the brutal NASDAQ bear market of 2022, down just over 7% YTD. The company provides necessary power management, analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF) and digital and sensor technologies to a wide variety of industries.

Pfizer (PFE)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $33.81

$33.81 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $52.47

$52.47 Difference in $: $18.66

$18.66 Difference in %: 55%

Pfizer has done well throughout the pandemic, thanks in large part to the billions of dollars it has received from its coronavirus vaccines. However, the stock has not outperformed as much as some investors may have imagined based on its position as one of the world's leading vaccine producers.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $62.60

$62.60 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $94.93

$94.93 Difference in $: $32.33

$32.33 Difference in %: 52%

CVS Health is a relatively defensive stock, growing its earnings slowly and consistently, and it has seen growing membership in its Health Care Benefits arm, which includes major insurer Aetna. The company also owns pharmacy benefit management company Caremark, which has benefited from rise in mail-order prescription usage during the pandemic.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $103.09

$103.09 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $149.85

$149.85 Difference in $: $46.76

$46.76 Difference in %: 45%

Marsh & McLennan dubs itself the world's leading professional services firm, advising clients in risk management, insurance and a broad variety of general consulting services. Its services were in high demand in 2021, propelling the stock to a 48.56% gain in that year alone.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $475.02

$475.02 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $661.14

$661.14 Difference in $: $186.12

$186.12 Difference in %: 39%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is another of the rare stocks that has bucked the downtrend on Wall Street, with the stock up over 8% YTD thus far. The biopharmaceutical company has a wide variety of groundbreaking products either in development or currently available, including an antibody cocktail to reduce viral levels and improve symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Costco (COST)

Price per share, March 10, 2020: $309.40

$309.40 Price per share, May 20, 2022: $416.43

$416.43 Difference in $: $107.03

$107.03 Difference in %: 35%

Costco is a popular retailer that has been firing on all cylinders, with 92% of all customers renewing their memberships. Costco intentionally earns a low margin on its products to keep prices low and drive membership renewal, which accounts for the bulk of the company's profit.

Methodology

In order to determine the stocks that have seen highest growth since the initial COVID-related lockdowns were ordered on March 15, 2020, GOBankingRates first (1) sourced stock data published by Nasdaq for companies and corporations doing business in the United States. GOBankingRates then (2) researched current and historical prices per share for the chosen stocks, as well as current market cap for each; (3) and determined the differences in price changes per share. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 20, 2022.

