24 Analysts Have This To Say About VF

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of VF (NYSE:VFC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 20 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 6 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 13 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.42, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.06%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of VF among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $16.00 $9.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $15.00 $15.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $11.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $12.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $20.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $15.00 $13.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.50 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $16.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $11.00 $13.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Neutral $10.00 $13.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $14.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $14.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $18.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.50 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $18.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $18.00 $22.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to VF. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of VF compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for VF's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

VF's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining VF's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -22.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

