23andMe, VG Acquisition Enter Merger Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - 23andMe, Inc. and VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group, have agreed to merge through a combination of stock and cash financing. The business combination values 23andMe at an enterprise value of approximately $3.5 billion. The current shareholders of 23andMe will own 81% of the combined company. Upon completion, the combined company's securities will trade under the ticker, ME.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, 23andMe, Inc. is a consumer genetics and research company that offers a personalized health and wellness experience.

