23andMe Reports Improved Financial Metrics Amid Revenue Decline

23Andme Holding Co ( (ME) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information 23Andme Holding Co presented to its investors.

23andMe Holding Co., a prominent genetics-led consumer healthcare company, is known for its innovative approach in human genetics and preventive health. In the latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company announced a significant improvement in its financial performance metrics, despite a drop in total revenue. Key highlights from the report include a 21% improvement in GAAP Net Loss and a 26% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year. The company also launched several new services and studies, including a comprehensive Total Health longevity service, a GLP-1 weight loss telehealth membership, and a new genetic report on Emotional Eating. Additionally, the company introduced ‘DaNA’, the first AI chatbot for its customers. Financially, 23andMe reported a total revenue of $44 million, a 12% decrease from the previous year. This decline was primarily due to reduced consumer services and research services revenue. However, the company achieved significant growth in membership services revenue, now constituting 21% of total revenue. Operating expenses fell by 17%, primarily due to lower personnel-related costs and decreased R&D spending. The company’s cash position decreased to $127 million, with no debt on its balance sheet. Looking ahead, 23andMe is focused on restructuring its business, reducing costs, and exploring additional capital raising opportunities to enhance its financial stability. The management remains committed to expanding its subscription and research partnership businesses, aiming for sustainable growth in the future.

