23andMe Releases New Report on Homocysteine Genetics and Offers Blood Test for Enhanced Health Insights

23andMe launches a new homocysteine genetics report and optional blood test for 23andMe+ Premium members to assess health risks.

23andMe Holding Co. has announced the release of a new report on homocysteine levels for its 23andMe+ Premium members, coupled with an optional blood test available for an additional fee. This report addresses customer interest in understanding genetic risks associated with elevated homocysteine, an amino acid linked to health issues such as cognitive decline and stroke. It analyzes common genetic variants in the MTHFR gene that may contribute to higher homocysteine levels while also providing lifestyle recommendations for managing risks. The company emphasizes that while most people with these variants maintain normal homocysteine levels, those concerned can order a lab test through 23andMe Labs. Robin Smith from 23andMe expressed excitement about empowering consumers with genetic knowledge and personalized health insights.

23andMe has responded to customer demand by releasing a highly requested report on homocysteine levels, enhancing its product offerings and customer satisfaction.

The report provides actionable lifestyle recommendations, empowering users to take proactive steps in managing their health.

The introduction of a corresponding blood test allows customers to gain deeper insights into their health, promoting personalized and preventive medicine.

This initiative positions 23andMe as a leader in the integration of genetics and health information, potentially attracting new customers and strengthening its market presence.

The report does not account for every possible genetic variant that could impact a person's likelihood of developing elevated homocysteine levels, which may lead to incomplete customer understanding.

The service includes an additional fee for the blood test, which may deter some customers from utilizing the new offering.

There is a potential risk of misleading customers regarding the actionable insights provided, as most individuals with MTHFR variants are still expected to have normal homocysteine levels.

What is the new report released by 23andMe about?

The report informs users about their likelihood of developing slightly elevated homocysteine levels and actionable lifestyle factors to reduce risks.

How can I check my homocysteine levels?

You can order a lab test through 23andMe Labs after completing an intake questionnaire approved by a clinician.

What genetic variants does the report focus on?

The report is based on two variants in the MTHFR gene: C677T and A1298C, related to homocysteine levels.

What is homocysteine and why is it important?

Homocysteine is an amino acid whose elevated levels can increase the risk of conditions like cognitive decline and stroke.

How can I become a 23andMe+ Premium member?

To become a 23andMe+ Premium member, visit the 23andMe membership page for more information.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading human genetics company with a mission to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome, today released a new report on the genetics of homocysteine levels for 23andMe+ Premium members, as well as a blood test for next steps in further understanding said levels for an additional fee. One of the top 23andMe customer requested reports, it informs users if they are at a higher likelihood of developing slightly elevated homocysteine levels along with actionable lifestyle factors that can reduce their chances.





Homocysteine is an amino acid that plays a key role in important processes like making proteins. Vitamins B6, B12, and folate (also called B9) help convert homocysteine into other substances your body needs. This report is based on two common genetic variants in the MTHFR gene, called C677T and A1298C, that can lead to small increases in homocysteine levels. If homocysteine is too high, it can increase the risk of certain conditions such as cognitive decline and stroke.





Most people with MTHFR variants are still expected to have homocysteine levels within the normal range. But for those who are concerned, a blood test can check homocysteine levels. Customers are able to order a lab test* that is not readily available for most consumers from their doctors through 23andMe Labs to determine their levels and take action to lower them if needed.





“We are excited to give our customers access to a report they have been asking about for years as we believe in providing genetic information - and addressing the noise surrounding its use case - to empower consumers to take their health journeys into their own hands,” said Robin Smith, Director of Product Management at 23andMe. “By also allowing users to add on an accompanying blood test, we are paving the way for the future of personalized, preventive medicine where everyone can get a holistic look at their health status through the powerful combination of genetics and blood.”





While 23andMe's new report provides insights into one's likelihood of developing slightly elevated levels of homocysteine, it does not account for every possible genetic variant that could impact a person’s likelihood of developing the condition, nor does it account for non-genetic factors. To learn more about the new Homocysteine (MTHFR-Related) report & lab test and how to become a 23andMe+ Premium member, visit





https://www.23andme.com/membership/





23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and research company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit investors.23andme.com.







*Blood testing services are available to eligible customers over 18 years of age after completion of an intake questionnaire that must be reviewed, approved and ordered by a third-party clinician. Lab services are for in-person blood testing at a Quest patient service center. Not available in NY, NJ, RI, OK, HI, PR





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.