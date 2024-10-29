23andMe appoints three new independent directors to board

23andMe (ME) announced the appointments of Andre Fernandez, Jim Frankola, and Mark Jensen, three accomplished and experienced executives, as independent members of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective on October 28, 2024. Each of Fernandez, Frankola, and Jensen have been appointed to serve as members of the Board’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee, with Fernandez serving as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Jensen serving as the Chair of the Compensation Committee. In addition, Jensen has been appointed to serve as the Board’s Lead Independent Director. The Board will now consist of the three new independent directors and Anne Wojcicki, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chair of the Board.

