23andMe Agrees To Advance Mirador's Precision Medicines For Immunology, Inflammation

(RTTNews) - 23andMe Holding Co. (ME), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Mirador Therapeutics to advance the latter's transformational precision therapies for patients with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Under the strategic research agreement, Mirador will utilize the company's database to augment its proprietary Mirador360 development engine.

Currently, 23andMe's stock is trading at $3.42, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.