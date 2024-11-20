News & Insights

Markets
ME

23andMe Agrees To Advance Mirador's Precision Medicines For Immunology, Inflammation

November 20, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 23andMe Holding Co. (ME), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Mirador Therapeutics to advance the latter's transformational precision therapies for patients with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Under the strategic research agreement, Mirador will utilize the company's database to augment its proprietary Mirador360 development engine.

Currently, 23andMe's stock is trading at $3.42, down 0.29 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.