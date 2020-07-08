23-Year-Old Who Lied to Bank About Bitcoin Holdings Pleads Guilty to Fraud

A Pennsylvania man who told a West Virginia bank he had $640,000 in bitcoin in an effort to secure a loan pleaded guilty to bank fraud on Tuesday.

Randall Joseph Smail, 23, admitted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia that he used a phony account statement from the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange to defraud the Pendleton Community Bank of a $552,533 loan, according to plea documents.Â

Smail told the bank he could only withdraw his $640,000 bitcoin in $200,000 increments âdue to tax issues,â according to Jan. 27 court filings. Both statements were false, as Smail did not have any bitcoin with Kraken. (Kraken did not immediately respond to a request for comment).

Smail ultimately received $1,800 of the bank loan. He could face a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine for committing bank fraud.

There were discrepancies in the amount of bitcoin the government said Smail lied about having. The Department of Justiceâs Tuesday press release and the caseâs first court filings gave a value of $640,000,000. However, Smailâs lawyer, Stanton Levenson, said the real figure was $640,000.

A press officer for the U.S Attorneyâs Office did not immediately respond to a CoinDesk request for comment.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.