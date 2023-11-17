News & Insights

Personal Finance

23 Used Cars That Are Now Affordable for the Average Buyer

November 17, 2023 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

While the prices of new cars continue to soar, used cars are actually becoming more affordable. Over the past year, used cars have become 5.8% more affordable on average as prices fell and median household income rose, a recent iSeeCars.com report found.

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle
Be Aware: 6 Used Cars To Stay Away From

To determine the used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer, iSeeCars used its Car Affordability Index, which compares median household income to an idealized income for financing a car. Based on this calculation, a $33,373 used car would be affordable for the average buyer.

Here’s a look at the 23 used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer that weren’t last year, according to the iSeeCars analysis.

BMW i3s

BMW i3

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $27,748
  • % price drop from October 2022: -18.1%

Read: Money Expert Rachel Cruze Recommends Buying These 10 Used Cars for Under $10K
More: 6 American Cars To Stay Away From Buying

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet Blazer

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,062
  • % price drop from October 2022: -16.6%

Interesting: A 3-Year-Old Car Used To Be Affordable — Now the Same Price Gets You a Car More Than Twice as Old

S60 Polestar Engineered Recharge, in Black Stone.

Volvo S60

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,507
  • % price drop from October 2022: -14.4%
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Sport.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,431
  • % price drop from October 2022: -9.0%
17 2019 Genesis G70

Genesis G70

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,689
  • % price drop from October 2022: -10.9%
2020 BMW 2 Series

BMW 2 Series

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,116
  • % price drop from October 2022: -15.8%

I’m a Mechanic: Here Are the 6 Best Luxury Cars I Recommend

Volvo_XC40_Recharge_Twin_Sage_Green

Volvo XC40

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,302
  • % price drop from October 2022: -11.7%
2023 Cadillac XT4

Cadillac XT4

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,373
  • % price drop from October 2022: -9.2%
2018 Buick Enclave.

Buick Enclave

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,986
  • % price drop from October 2022: -6.4%
2022_Lexus_IS_350_001

Lexus IS 300

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,993
  • % price drop from October 2022: -4.7%

Pictured: Lexus IS 350

Find: Grant Cardone Doesn’t Think You Should Buy That New (or Used) Car — Here’s Why

2021 Honda Pilot Elite.

Honda Pilot

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230
  • % price drop from October 2022: -3.6%
2020 Audi A5 Sportback

Audi A5 Sportback

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230
  • % price drop from October 2022: -12.3%
2020 Nissan Armada

Nissan Armada

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,268
  • % price drop from October 2022: -10.8%
2020 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Summit.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,547
  • % price drop from October 2022: -5.6%

Check Out: Buying a New Car Under $20,000? Here Are Your Best Options

2019 Audi Q5 luxury car

Audi Q5

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,646
  • % price drop from October 2022: -8.5%
2021 Toyota Avalon

Toyota Avalon

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,748
  • % price drop from October 2022: -3.1%
2019 Stinger GTS.

Kia Stinger

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,811
  • % price drop from October 2022: -8.8%
0x0-Model3_01 Tesla Model 3 2021

Tesla Model 3

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,861
  • % price drop from October 2022: -28.9%

More: Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 3 Best Places To Buy Used Cars

2018 Lexus UX 250h

Lexus UX 250h

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,931
  • % price drop from October 2022: -9.9%
2019 BMW 3-Serires

BMW 3 Series

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,036
  • % price drop from October 2022: -6.0%
The only midsize pickup Built Ford Tough, the 2020 Ford Ranger is ready for adventure and packed with driver-assist technologies to enable easier driving both on and off-road.

Ford Ranger

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,080
  • % price drop from October 2022: -4.0%
2019 Jaguar E-Pace Black Edition luxury car

Jaguar E-PACE

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,303
  • % price drop from October 2022: -3.5%
2015 Lexus NX Long Lead Whistle

Lexus NX 300

  • Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,352
  • % price drop from October 2022: -3.9%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Oct. 18, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 Used Cars That Are Now Affordable for the Average Buyer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.