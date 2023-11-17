While the prices of new cars continue to soar, used cars are actually becoming more affordable. Over the past year, used cars have become 5.8% more affordable on average as prices fell and median household income rose, a recent iSeeCars.com report found.
To determine the used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer, iSeeCars used its Car Affordability Index, which compares median household income to an idealized income for financing a car. Based on this calculation, a $33,373 used car would be affordable for the average buyer.
Here’s a look at the 23 used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer that weren’t last year, according to the iSeeCars analysis.
BMW i3
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $27,748
- % price drop from October 2022: -18.1%
Chevrolet Blazer
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,062
- % price drop from October 2022: -16.6%
Volvo S60
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,507
- % price drop from October 2022: -14.4%
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,431
- % price drop from October 2022: -9.0%
Genesis G70
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,689
- % price drop from October 2022: -10.9%
BMW 2 Series
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,116
- % price drop from October 2022: -15.8%
Volvo XC40
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,302
- % price drop from October 2022: -11.7%
Cadillac XT4
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,373
- % price drop from October 2022: -9.2%
Buick Enclave
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,986
- % price drop from October 2022: -6.4%
Lexus IS 300
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,993
- % price drop from October 2022: -4.7%
Pictured: Lexus IS 350
Honda Pilot
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230
- % price drop from October 2022: -3.6%
Audi A5 Sportback
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230
- % price drop from October 2022: -12.3%
Nissan Armada
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,268
- % price drop from October 2022: -10.8%
Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,547
- % price drop from October 2022: -5.6%
Audi Q5
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,646
- % price drop from October 2022: -8.5%
Toyota Avalon
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,748
- % price drop from October 2022: -3.1%
Kia Stinger
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,811
- % price drop from October 2022: -8.8%
Tesla Model 3
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,861
- % price drop from October 2022: -28.9%
Lexus UX 250h
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,931
- % price drop from October 2022: -9.9%
BMW 3 Series
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,036
- % price drop from October 2022: -6.0%
Ford Ranger
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,080
- % price drop from October 2022: -4.0%
Jaguar E-PACE
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,303
- % price drop from October 2022: -3.5%
Lexus NX 300
- Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,352
- % price drop from October 2022: -3.9%
All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Oct. 18, 2023.
