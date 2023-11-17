While the prices of new cars continue to soar, used cars are actually becoming more affordable. Over the past year, used cars have become 5.8% more affordable on average as prices fell and median household income rose, a recent iSeeCars.com report found.

To determine the used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer, iSeeCars used its Car Affordability Index, which compares median household income to an idealized income for financing a car. Based on this calculation, a $33,373 used car would be affordable for the average buyer.

Here’s a look at the 23 used cars that are now affordable for the average buyer that weren’t last year, according to the iSeeCars analysis.

BMW i3

Average 3-year-old used car price: $27,748

$27,748 % price drop from October 2022: -18.1%

Chevrolet Blazer

Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,062

$29,062 % price drop from October 2022: -16.6%

Volvo S60

Average 3-year-old used car price: $29,507

$29,507 % price drop from October 2022: -14.4%

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,431

$30,431 % price drop from October 2022: -9.0%

Genesis G70

Average 3-year-old used car price: $30,689

$30,689 % price drop from October 2022: -10.9%

BMW 2 Series

Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,116

$31,116 % price drop from October 2022: -15.8%

Volvo XC40

Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,302

$31,302 % price drop from October 2022: -11.7%

Cadillac XT4

Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,373

$31,373 % price drop from October 2022: -9.2%

Buick Enclave

Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,986

$31,986 % price drop from October 2022: -6.4%

Lexus IS 300

Average 3-year-old used car price: $31,993

$31,993 % price drop from October 2022: -4.7%

Pictured: Lexus IS 350

Honda Pilot

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230

$32,230 % price drop from October 2022: -3.6%

Audi A5 Sportback

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,230

$32,230 % price drop from October 2022: -12.3%

Nissan Armada

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,268

$32,268 % price drop from October 2022: -10.8%

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,547

$32,547 % price drop from October 2022: -5.6%

Audi Q5

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,646

$32,646 % price drop from October 2022: -8.5%

Toyota Avalon

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,748

$32,748 % price drop from October 2022: -3.1%

Kia Stinger

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,811

$32,811 % price drop from October 2022: -8.8%

Tesla Model 3

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,861

$32,861 % price drop from October 2022: -28.9%

Lexus UX 250h

Average 3-year-old used car price: $32,931

$32,931 % price drop from October 2022: -9.9%

BMW 3 Series

Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,036

$33,036 % price drop from October 2022: -6.0%

Ford Ranger

Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,080

$33,080 % price drop from October 2022: -4.0%

Jaguar E-PACE

Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,303

$33,303 % price drop from October 2022: -3.5%

Lexus NX 300

Average 3-year-old used car price: $33,352

$33,352 % price drop from October 2022: -3.9%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of Oct. 18, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 Used Cars That Are Now Affordable for the Average Buyer

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.