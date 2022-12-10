23% of Americans Don't Know Their Credit Score. Here Are 3 Reasons That's a Big Problem

Your credit score is one of those numbers you may not keep regular track of. After all, it's just a random number, right?

Wrong. Your credit score is an indication of how risky -- or trustworthy -- a borrower you come across as. A high credit score sends the message that you pay bills in a timely manner and can be trusted with a loan or line of credit. A poor credit score sends the message that lending you money potentially means not getting paid back. And so it's important to know what that number looks like.

But in a recent survey by NY Sports Day, 23% of respondents said they don't know their credit score. If you're in that boat, it could really become a big issue. Here's why.

1. You might get stuck with a more expensive borrowing rate

The lower your credit score, the higher a borrowing rate you're likely to get stuck with, whether you're taking out a mortgage, auto loan, or personal loan. The result? Higher monthly payments for you to grapple with.

Now it's worth noting that right now, borrowing rates are up across the board, so even if you have good credit, you might still end up with a higher interest rate on a loan than you'd like. But a strong credit score could spare you an exorbitant borrowing rate.

2. You might apply for a major loan at the wrong time

If you're applying for a big loan, like a mortgage, it's important to do so when your credit score is at its highest. After all, that's a loan you might end up paying off for 30 years, so it's important to lock in the most competitive rate possible. But if you don't know your credit score, you might apply for a mortgage right after it's recently dropped -- and get stuck with higher housing costs for decades.

3. You may not take steps to improve your credit

It's hard to fix a problem you don't know about. There are steps you can take to raise your credit score, like correcting errors on your credit report, whittling down credit card balances, and paying incoming bills on time. But if you're not aware of your credit score, you may not be as motivated to do those things.

Don't be in the dark

Your credit score isn't something you have to check every week -- but you should check it a few times a year, and also, before you're about to apply for a large loan. These days, you can commonly access your credit score through your credit card company or bank for free. If that's not an option for you, you can buy your score from FICO for a modest fee.

But either way, it pays to check your credit score if you truly have no idea what that number looks like. Doing so could make your financial life a lot easier -- and inspire some positive changes that help that number increase and save you money down the line.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.