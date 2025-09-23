23 College Towns Where Buying a Home Costs Less Than Student Room and Board

Attending college has become increasingly unaffordable, but it’s not just tuition that’s rising — room and board costs have surged, too. A new analysis by Mortgage Research Network found that in nearly 1 in 5 college towns, it’s now cheaper to buy a home than to pay for dorms or off-campus housing over a student’s college career.

Consider This: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Trending Now: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

The study compared housing costs at 121 universities nationwide, factoring in mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, closing costs and maintenance. It also accounted for rental income and expected home appreciation. In 23 college towns, the total cost of buying a home came out lower than the cost of renting or living in a dorm.

Here are the college towns where buying a home could save students and families money — and potentially build equity while earning a degree.

Temple University: Philadelphia

Average home price: $234,799

$234,799 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $50,904

$50,904 3-year savings when buying a home: $29,742

For You: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Marshall University: Huntington, West Virginia

Average home price: $137,909

$137,909 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $38,556

$38,556 3-year savings when buying a home: $18,805

University of Delaware: Newark, Delaware

Average home price: $365,150

$365,150 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $44,514

$44,514 3-year savings when buying a home: $16,696

University of Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Average home price: $227,250

$227,250 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $44,520

$44,520 3-year savings when buying a home: $16,353

University of Memphis: Memphis, Tennessee

Average home price: $151,722

$151,722 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $31,032

$31,032 3-year savings when buying a home: $15,171

Discover More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

Louisiana State University: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Average home price: $228,376

$228,376 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $42,888

$42,888 3-year savings when buying a home: $15,006

University at Buffalo: Buffalo, New York

Average home price: $243,408

$243,408 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $50,262

$50,262 3-year savings when buying a home: $13,803

University of South Carolina-Columbia: Columbia, South Carolina

Average home price: $226,684

$226,684 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $37,674

$37,674 3-year savings when buying a home: $13,631

Check Out: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Kent State University: Kent, Ohio

Average home price: $242,686

$242,686 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $39,120

$39,120 3-year savings when buying a home: $12,273

Rowan University: Glassboro, New Jersey

Average home price: $367,886

$367,886 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $49,659

$49,659 3-year savings when buying a home: $11,772

University of Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh

Average home price: $244,928

$244,928 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $40,260

$40,260 3-year savings when buying a home: $10,481

Be Aware: The Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2025

West Virginia University: Morgantown, West Virginia

Average home price: $274,455

$274,455 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $41,628

$41,628 3-year savings when buying a home: $9,489

University of Louisiana at Lafayette: Lafayette, Louisiana

Average home price: $222,435

$222,435 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $35,964

$35,964 3-year savings when buying a home: $8,965

Ohio State University: Columbus, Ohio

Average home price: $256,012

$256,012 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $42,816

$42,816 3-year savings when buying a home: $8,144

Explore Next: Here’s the Toll Pass You’ll Need To Travel in All 50 States

University of Illinois Chicago: Chicago

Average home price: $315,409

$315,409 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $43,800

$43,800 3-year savings when buying a home: $8,022

University of Cincinnati: Cincinnati

Average home price: $252,920

$252,920 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $39,144

$39,144 3-year savings when buying a home: $4,673

University of Southern Mississippi: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Average home price: $218,582

$218,582 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $34,992

$34,992 3-year savings when buying a home: $4,080

Read More: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Arkansas State University: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Average home price: $221,944

$221,944 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $33,300

$33,300 3-year savings when buying a home: $3,946

Liberty University: Lynchburg, Virginia

Average home price: $262,020

$262,020 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $38,757

$38,757 3-year savings when buying a home: $3,067

University of Wisconsin: Milwaukee

Average home price: $222,245

$222,245 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $32,940

$32,940 3-year savings when buying a home: $2,947

Explore Next: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: Champaign, Illinois

Average home price: $230,630

$230,630 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $41,814

$41,814 3-year savings when buying a home: $2,884

University of South Florida: Tampa, Florida

Average home price: $376,278

$376,278 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $40,785

$40,785 3-year savings when buying a home: $404

Vermont State University: Randolph, Vermont

Average home price: $346,372

$346,372 Cost of room and board for 3 years: $38,694

$38,694 3-year savings when buying a home: $204

Editor’s note: Data sourced from Mortgage Research Network and accurate as of Aug. 14, 2025.

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 College Towns Where Buying a Home Costs Less Than Student Room and Board

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.