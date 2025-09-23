Personal Finance

23 College Towns Where Buying a Home Costs Less Than Student Room and Board

September 23, 2025 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

Attending college has become increasingly unaffordable, but it’s not just tuition that’s rising — room and board costs have surged, too. A new analysis by Mortgage Research Network found that in nearly 1 in 5 college towns, it’s now cheaper to buy a home than to pay for dorms or off-campus housing over a student’s college career.

Consider This: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Trending Now: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

The study compared housing costs at 121 universities nationwide, factoring in mortgage payments, property taxes, insurance, closing costs and maintenance. It also accounted for rental income and expected home appreciation. In 23 college towns, the total cost of buying a home came out lower than the cost of renting or living in a dorm.

Here are the college towns where buying a home could save students and families money — and potentially build equity while earning a degree.

Philadelphia, USA - May 4, 2015: Sulliwan Hall in Temple University building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the USA.

Temple University: Philadelphia

  • Average home price: $234,799
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $50,904
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $29,742

For You: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Joan C Edwards Stadium Marshall University West Virginia.

Marshall University: Huntington, West Virginia

  • Average home price: $137,909
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $38,556
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $18,805
Recitation Hall at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware.

University of Delaware: Newark, Delaware

  • Average home price: $365,150
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $44,514
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $16,696
University of Alabama

University of Alabama: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

  • Average home price: $227,250
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $44,520
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $16,353
Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.

University of Memphis: Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average home price: $151,722
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $31,032
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $15,171

Discover More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

Louisiana-State-University

Louisiana State University: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Average home price: $228,376
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $42,888
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $15,006
arial view of the University at Buffalo.

University at Buffalo: Buffalo, New York

  • Average home price: $243,408
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $50,262
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $13,803
Columbia South Carolina shutterstock_110484680

University of South Carolina-Columbia: Columbia, South Carolina

  • Average home price: $226,684
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $37,674
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $13,631

Check Out: Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

Kent State University

Kent State University: Kent, Ohio

  • Average home price: $242,686
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $39,120
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $12,273
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

Rowan University: Glassboro, New Jersey

  • Average home price: $367,886
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $49,659
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $11,772
Cathedral of Learning on University of Pittsburgh campus.

University of Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh

  • Average home price: $244,928
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $40,260
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $10,481

Be Aware: The Safest and Richest US Cities To Live in 2025

West Virginia University

West Virginia University: Morgantown, West Virginia

  • Average home price: $274,455
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $41,628
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $9,489
Lafayette, Louisiana, USA - February 13, 2022: University of Louisiana sign is shown at the campus in Lafayette, Louisiana, USA.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette: Lafayette, Louisiana

  • Average home price: $222,435
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $35,964
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $8,965
Ohio-State-University-Columbus

Ohio State University: Columbus, Ohio

  • Average home price: $256,012
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $42,816
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $8,144

Explore Next: Here’s the Toll Pass You’ll Need To Travel in All 50 States

CHICAGO, IL, USA - JUNE 3, 2021: A path through a park on the University of Illinois at Chicago campus looking towards the Willis Tower.

University of Illinois Chicago: Chicago

  • Average home price: $315,409
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $43,800
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $8,022
University-of-Cincinnati-Ohio

University of Cincinnati: Cincinnati

  • Average home price: $252,920
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $39,144
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $4,673
The University of Southern Mississippi Aubrey K.

University of Southern Mississippi: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

  • Average home price: $218,582
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $34,992
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $4,080

Read More: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Jonesboro Arkansas

Arkansas State University: Jonesboro, Arkansas

  • Average home price: $221,944
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $33,300
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $3,946
Liberty University viewed from atop Liberty Mountain in Lynchburg, Virginia, photographed on April 23, 2019.

Liberty University: Lynchburg, Virginia

  • Average home price: $262,020
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $38,757
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $3,067
The entrance to the agriculture building at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

University of Wisconsin: Milwaukee

  • Average home price: $222,245
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $32,940
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $2,947

Explore Next: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

University of Illinois college campus in Urbana Champaign

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: Champaign, Illinois

  • Average home price: $230,630
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $41,814
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $2,884
University of South Florida cheapest out of state tuition

University of South Florida: Tampa, Florida

  • Average home price: $376,278
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $40,785
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $404
Randolph, VT, USA - September 12, 2013: Pedestrians enjoy the sunny weather on Main Street in downtown Randolph in early fall.

Vermont State University: Randolph, Vermont

  • Average home price: $346,372
  • Cost of room and board for 3 years: $38,694
  • 3-year savings when buying a home: $204

Editor’s note: Data sourced from Mortgage Research Network and accurate as of Aug. 14, 2025.

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 College Towns Where Buying a Home Costs Less Than Student Room and Board

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.