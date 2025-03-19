23 Analysts Have This To Say About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) has been analyzed by 23 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 8 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Klaviyo and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $50.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 12.79% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $44.95.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Klaviyo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $43.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $53.00 $53.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $45.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $51.00 $45.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $52.00 $42.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $54.00 $47.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $52.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $54.00 $51.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $48.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $50.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $51.00 $40.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $41.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $48.00 $39.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $35.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $47.00 $38.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $37.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $45.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Klaviyo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Klaviyo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Breaking Down Klaviyo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Klaviyo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 34.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Klaviyo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

