22%of this Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Unitil Corporation's (NYSE:UTL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unitil

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of External Affairs & Customer Relations, Todd Black, for US$291k worth of shares, at about US$46.16 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$44.75. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Todd Black.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.30k shares worth US$56k. But insiders sold 6.31k shares worth US$291k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:UTL Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Unitil

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.9% of Unitil shares, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unitil Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Unitil insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Unitil. For example, Unitil has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

