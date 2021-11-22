22%of this South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Insiders were net sellers of South Jersey Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:SJI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders sold more stock than they bought.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At South Jersey Industries

The Independent Director, Sheila Hartnett-Devlin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$145k worth of shares at a price of US$27.59 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$24.23. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Sheila Hartnett-Devlin.

Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold a total of 7.70k shares over the year at an average price of US$27.09. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SJI Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that South Jersey Industries insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At South Jersey Industries Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded South Jersey Industries shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by South Jersey Industries insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in South Jersey Industries.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

