22nd Century (XXII) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.9% Higher

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session.This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 49.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

22nd Century has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

22nd Century Group, Inc Price

22nd Century Group, Inc price | 22nd Century Group, Inc Quote

Investors interested in the Tobacco industry may consider Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMBBY which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



22nd Century Group, Inc (XXII): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.